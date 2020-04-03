Wakeup: Trump Doesn't Need a Majority
Before You Board That Chopper...
Radio Free Tom's Reality Check
For those of you who don't know yet, I'll be launching a website next week that should help shed a whole lot of light on Critical Social Justice. Getting excited to show you some of what I've been working in for the last few months.https://t.co/mgEe1wFSpj— James Lindsay, being effective again (@ConceptualJames) February 22, 2020
Between New Discourses and Cynical Theories, it's going to be a good year for explaining what's going on with Wokeness and helping people understand what it is.https://t.co/wVQYt2SsDQ— James Lindsay, being effective again (@ConceptualJames) February 22, 2020
A great YouTube account my friend introduced me to. The creator goes to underprivileged neighborhoods across America, filming and sometimes interviewing residents https://t.co/TDOZqyznp5 may be of interest to @Chris_arnade— Zaid Jilani (@ZaidJilani) July 1, 2020
So school's out for
summer until at least next year? As well as day care. So at least one parent must stay home...
New study of COVID in children finds children can spread virus as easily as adults. Therefore, kids are equal vectors for transmission.
(Good interview by @ashishkjha). #covid19 pic.twitter.com/zaXFbFC6e0
“The amendments that would allow Putin to run for 2 more 6-year terms in 2024 and 2030 are part of a package of constitutional changes that also outlaw same-sex marriage, mention ‘a belief in God as a core value’ and emphasize the primacy of Russian law over international norms.” https://t.co/Sicu0LC7F3— Frank Luntz (@FrankLuntz) July 1, 2020
The 13th Amendment outlawed slavery—with one big caveat: “except as a punishment for a crime.” For a century and half, that’s been used to re-enslave American citizens (disproportionately black men). So I’m introducing a Constitutional amendment to end this abomination.— Senator Jeff Merkley (@SenJeffMerkley) July 1, 2020
Deleting and reposting this WaPo story because their own language in their tweets changed, to reflect it’s the effects of virus mitigation https://t.co/w01ZeKzfMI— Maggie Haberman (@maggieNYT) July 1, 2020
what the welfare state has done, in my opinion, is incentivize Black women to marry the government, and allow men to abandon their financial and moral responsibilities to their families. We've gone from 25 percent of Black kids born outside wedlock in 1965 to nearly 70 percent now. You cannot attribute that to Jim Crow and racism. It has to do with bad government policy."
Stadium-size hydrogen dirigible, splash down in waters around Kodiak Island. What could possibly go wrong?
ANCHORAGE, Alaska (AP) — A company wants to use an advanced balloon to fly customers from Earth's surface in Alaska to the highest reaches of the planet's atmosphere.
Florida-based startup firm Space Perspective plans to use the Pacific Spaceport Complex in Kodiak to serve as one of the launch sites for the vehicle, called the Spaceship Neptune, The Anchorage Daily News Sunday.
The balloon rides will be manned by a flight crew taking eight passengers in a pressurized capsule suspended beneath a hydrogen balloon the size of a football stadium.
Each passenger could pay an estimated $125,000 for a six-hour journey.
Interesting video of Blacks who bought guns because they feel threatened in the Trump era. It is noteworthy that the threat they feel is from police and right wing activists. One tells the story of an encounter with police. The lived experience of the people in the video is of a threat from whites. No one expressses threat of black-on-black crime.
What a guy! DeBlaz backers still GOTTA GET A LITTLE SOMETHING, NO MATTER WHAT not that anything he's got is worth that much anymore
NYC is selling ‘air rights’ to city housing buildings, first big deal goes to de Blasio donors
Maddd Equities, Joy Construction pay $24.85M to NYCHA for property in Fort Greenehttps://t.co/SPmku6Zt2Z
"Never, never, ever have I seen this many patients in our ICU." https://t.co/qaHhwk4i75— ABC News (@ABC) July 1, 2020
There is an American consensus on many issues of import, you just can't see it on Twitter or cable news, where people are paid and incentivized to polarize. Exhibit 3467: https://t.co/5PlMsZTz3e— (((Yair Rosenberg))) (@Yair_Rosenberg) July 1, 2020
Former Colorado Gov. John Hickenlooper has won the Democratic Senate primary, CNN projects. He'll face GOP Sen. Cory Gardner in the fall in a race that could help decide control of the Senate. https://t.co/AZAqzp47rd pic.twitter.com/6IYhki2txy— CNN (@CNN) July 1, 2020
Voters who approved of Trump in March but disapprove today are younger, lower income, and are more likely to live in places hit hard by COVID-19 than those who continue to approve. https://t.co/Hvja5BJPdR pic.twitter.com/8l1IvbHua8— Pew Research Center (@pewresearch) June 30, 2020
NEWS: Amy McGrath has defeated Charles Booker in Kentucky's Democratic Senate primary, @NBCNews projects.— Sahil Kapur (@sahilkapur) June 30, 2020
McGrath will face Sen. Mitch McConnell this fall.
Another, doing it tongue-in-cheek: The Woke Temple
by artappraiser on Sat, 02/22/2020 - 6:35pm
by artappraiser on Sun, 02/23/2020 - 2:53am
Kenan Malik @ The Observer @The Guardian.com
Stop telling authors what they can write. The only limit is imagination
Condemning a white novelist for writing on Mexican migrants is to create gated cultures
Beware the politics of identity. They help legitimise the toxic far right, Feb. 23
The vile ideas behind the Hanau attack have moved from the fringe to the mainstream
by artappraiser on Sun, 02/23/2020 - 5:53pm
Great global point:
by artappraiser on Sun, 02/23/2020 - 10:03pm
Had not realized that Liz Warren had all these "plans" pandering to the "intersectional" lobby/crowd/crew until I read this spin on her from Suzanna Danuta Walters at The Nation
I hope it's not accurate
by artappraiser on Mon, 02/24/2020 - 5:59pm
by artappraiser on Mon, 02/24/2020 - 6:55pm
Oof, you're paying for my Tylenol - just downed a whole pack. Too late/early for a beer.
by PeraclesPlease on Mon, 02/24/2020 - 9:25pm
by artappraiser on Tue, 02/25/2020 - 12:35am
Didn't there used to be an actual discipline called "Comparative Lit".? What happened to that? SIGH
by artappraiser on Wed, 03/04/2020 - 1:47pm
by artappraiser on Fri, 03/13/2020 - 1:08pm
by artappraiser on Sat, 03/14/2020 - 11:29am
Let me know, have to dress different for seppuko vs old fashioned hanging, and then there's one to the temple - light gauge please, heavy bore makes such a mess.
by PeraclesPlease on Sat, 03/14/2020 - 12:37pm
by artappraiser on Sat, 03/14/2020 - 12:03pm
Colonizing space takes verve, bringinging whiteness into dark. Of course white Nova's vs black holes says it all - total expansion vs rec ding/giving way, and ultimately no escape. Beam me up, Scotty - there's no intelligent life left here.
by PeraclesPlease on Sat, 03/14/2020 - 12:39pm
It looks like they have funding for marginalized groups to obtain grants for advanced degrees working with semiconductor science.
Edit to add:
Outreach to include students not traditionally associated with the sciences seems rational. Increasing numbers in the sciences is important. As Yang says, "Learn math".
The NYT had a great article about a black mathematician, and how isolated he felt in his profession.
https://www.nytimes.com/2019/02/18/us/edray-goins-black-mathematicians.html
Effects to increase diversity should be encouraged, not ridiculed
by rmrd0000 on Sat, 03/14/2020 - 2:14pm
by artappraiser on Wed, 03/18/2020 - 4:39pm
by artappraiser on Wed, 03/18/2020 - 4:49pm
Though here's a perfect example of when criticism might be warranted. I admit I did laugh:
(comes to mind a sense of humor about this type of thing can do a lot)
by artappraiser on Wed, 03/18/2020 - 4:54pm
by artappraiser on Wed, 03/18/2020 - 5:19pm
I wonder if Germans have a split reality, where they see Nazi villains in movies as a completely different tribe? I mean, there's always a bad German like in Die Hard (dutifully played by the late great Englishman Alan Rickman), I assume Germans just learn to disassociate and become a Bruce Willis or Sgt Powell American for the duration of the film. I mean, that *is* what movies bring us, fantasy, no? And besides, are Germans the Adenauer new capitalists or the Ossi retrogrades? 30 years even that divide fades for the under-40 set.
by PeraclesPlease on Wed, 03/18/2020 - 5:53pm
well I do definitely see disassociation on Angela's part here, she's thinking "I'm just another 21st century western leader like all the rest of em", yeah and I think it's actually a good sign of conversion to global-think. It's a similar thing to white American descendants of Ellis Ilsland hordes being blamed for slavery, they go "say what? that has nothing to do with me"
by artappraiser on Wed, 03/18/2020 - 6:12pm
Comes to mind it can be a dangerous distraction and in that it has little difference from how Trump operates by using distraction. Where all coverage is put within the context of a certain frame.
Like he says:
That's Trumpies and Trump too. It's just pandering to demographics, identitarian demographics. Not to offer information to open minds but to reinforce ideological beliefs with cherry picked coverage, bias confirmation.
by artappraiser on Mon, 03/23/2020 - 3:09pm
Trump is pandering all right to a demographic called the American People. Most Americans are not as stupid and gullible as you need and wish them to be. Trump supporters already know we have a Marxist Mockingbird Media and so do snowflakes. The difference is they like you love and thrive on these lies Fortunately some of the snowflakes have developed indigestion from a diet too rich in deceit and are no longer consuming the junk food offered by our Soviet style media.
Look, if you dare, at what happened to Moscow Maddow's viewership after her Collusion Delusion was humiliated by the Mueller Report.
by Anonymous (not verified) on Sat, 06/13/2020 - 3:36pm
Did Trump's team meet in Trump Tower with a Russian lawyer summer 2016 to discuss lifting sanctions?
Did Trump's incoming NSA call the Russian ambassador several times in Dec 2016 to discuss sanctions, informing Trump about it but "forgetting" when interviewed by the FBI?
Did Trump's campaign manager, personal lawyer, National Security Advisor, & dirty tricks guy Stone all end up either convicted or pleading guilty?
Did Russia hack DNC & Podesta emails, doing a slow drip release via Assange/Wikileaks (and did both Manafort & Roger Stone meet with Assange in the Ecuadorian Embassy?
Did Manafort pass polling data for PA/MI/WI/MN to Kilimnik, who likely passed it on to GRU (KGB)?
Did Butina pal around with NRA & US Congresspeople trying to compromise especially Russians?
Did Richard Pinedo get convicted for creating fake PayPal accounts to launder money for Russia?
You keep spewing so much asinine bullshit while doing your best to ignore the heap of convictions.
You're a fucking liar. Collusion Delusion? You have your head so far up Putin's ass, it's a wonder you can breath, much less see.
https://www.vox.com/2018/10/10/17959244/mueller-richard-pinedo-trump-russia
by PeraclesPlease on Sat, 06/13/2020 - 3:55pm
Get behind me Beast I reject thee.
Don Jr and others met with a Russian lawyer who was working with Glenn Simpson of FusionGPS and she consulted with him before and after this meeting. She also reportedly carried a memo written by Simpson containing some useless dirt on the Clinton campaign.
Even a snowflake dummy should recognize a set-up like this and staged traps carried out bu Mfsud, halper, Downer and the FBI in the Flynn frame-up.
by Anonymous (not verified) on Sat, 06/13/2020 - 7:58pm
I don't get this stupid game the right plays by pretending the American people agree with them or that those that agree with them the only real Americans. The American people are all the citizens of the United States of America and those citizens are all real Americans. All the evidence is that Trump has never been able to get even half of the American people. His approval rating has always been less the 50%, he always polls less than 50%, he wasn't even able to get 50% of the vote. The evidence is overwhelming that Trump is talking, or pandering, to less than half of the American people.
by ocean-kat on Sat, 06/13/2020 - 4:13pm
Yes, he used identity politics against identity politics to get elected and he continues to use it on his fan base. That's the core thing going on, that's basically the only important thing to see about Trump. As personally he has no policy goals or ideology, he's a narcissist and is into doing it for demagogic personal attention.
Identity politics is divisive, tribal. He not just reinforces identity politics but fans its flame.
That the Republican party goes along with him to try to enact its political agenda is another matter entirely, separate.Trump doesn't care about their goals, whatever they are, he cares only about identity politics, that's what he does, that's the only thing he knows how to do-culture warring, and his only goal is continually feeding his narcissism. There is no goal except perhaps a continual game of victimhood olympics. All just to get personal attention!
by artappraiser on Sat, 06/13/2020 - 4:31pm
Lying about what other people are saying or thinking just makes your weakness look more pathetic.
Trump speaks to all Americans and many listen and there is evidence that more are listening. Many of them may never vote for Trump but they have taken the Red pill and are no longer listening to the howling Marxist Mob.
by Anonymous (not verified) on Sat, 06/13/2020 - 8:15pm
by artappraiser on Mon, 03/23/2020 - 11:06pm
by artappraiser on Wed, 03/25/2020 - 5:59pm
by artappraiser on Wed, 04/01/2020 - 3:28am
by artappraiser on Wed, 04/01/2020 - 3:53am
Hughes is criticizing the author, Ibram X. Kendi:
by artappraiser on Wed, 04/01/2020 - 8:58pm
So we really don't have to care that ethnic minorities may be more likely to be excluded from access to life saving care? It should be something we expect to happen?
Edit to add:
WTF is Quillette?
In drug and vaccine trials, age, ethnicity, gender, economic status, etc will be part of the data base. Some drugs may be effective in one group and not in other groups. Gender responses may differ..
When it comes to vaccines, some groups may be vaccinated at lower rates than others. This happens with the flu vaccine, for example.
https://www.healio.com/infectious-disease/influenza/news/online/%7B45d75411-5907-43ac-b509-ebe2f2c5d491%7D/we-have-a-problem-experts-highlight-racial-disparities-in-flu-vaccination-coverage
Of the 1000 things racial informant is important. Not taking public health info from a 24-year old who writes for something called Quillette.
by rmrd0000 on Wed, 04/01/2020 - 9:48pm
Found it
Last year a study revealed that a widely used algorithm to access health which excluded race, still managed to discriminate against black patients
https://science.sciencemag.org/content/366/6464/447
We are in a pandemic. This is exactly the time to be talking about race.
by rmrd0000 on Wed, 04/01/2020 - 9:59pm
Quillette is French, n'est-ce pas?
Though their accuracy seems in question.
https://en.m.wikipedia.org/wiki/Quillette
by PeraclesPlease on Wed, 04/01/2020 - 10:03pm
Whatever they are, they don't have any authority on health care.
Kendi has interesting takes on race
For health care, I listen to the professionals, not Quillette or Kendi.
We should not be ignoring race during this pandemic.
by rmrd0000 on Wed, 04/01/2020 - 10:12pm
Ah, experts like The Root and Ta-Nehisi?
by PeraclesPlease on Wed, 04/01/2020 - 10:29pm
Bring them up on issues of race.
I linked to scientific literature on the racial bias in medicine
At any rate, the racial data will eventually come out.
Edit to add:
The last two times that I read Kendi (outside of his books) was when a dagblog poster linked to someone named Coleman Hughes attacking Kendi.
by rmrd0000 on Wed, 04/01/2020 - 10:44pm
go argue with Coleman Hughes on Twitter. I'm not engaging. And this thread is by me for me to collect things I am interested in as to the what I believe is the current corruption of academia and those attempting to rectify that. Which I feel has little difference from the Marxists that overran and corrupted what was taught at UW Madison humanities when I was an undergrad there.I thought they were the bee's knees as an undergrad. I went on to be a proudly educated person and learned that ideological bias and propaganda, no matter how well meaning, is a killer of knowledge.
by artappraiser on Wed, 04/01/2020 - 11:01pm
You linked to Hughes to criticize Kendi. I am free to respond
Here is Mark Morial leader of the National Urban League on the need to make sure that blacks are not overlooked.It runs counter to Hughes and is directlly on point.
https://www.miamitimesonline.com/business/blacks-crisis-and-economics-during-coronavirus-pandemic/article_e42c849e-7420-11ea-bd41-735dbd2c4ef4.html
Here is USA Today contradicting Hughes. We do need to address disparities during the pandemic
https://www.usatoday.com/story/news/nation/2020/03/30/coronavirus-cases-could-soar-blacks-latinos-and-native-americans/2917493001/
From the Hill
https://thehill.com/opinion/healthcare/490563-coronavirus-shows-black-americans-must-be-protected-from-surprise-medical
Public health expert
https://theundefeated.com/features/public-health-expert-says-african-americans-are-at-greater-risk-of-death-from-coronavirus/
You bought Hughes into the discussion. I am simply pointing out that his position is as out of touch as Trump's statements about coronavirus.
In addition, a myth suggesting that black people are immune to coronavirus is being confronted
https://www.miamiherald.com/opinion/op-ed/article241316536.html
Hughes would have us overlook everything. You brought up Hughes. Hughes is wrong.
by rmrd0000 on Thu, 04/02/2020 - 2:03am
Doctors Are Concerned That Black Communities Might Not Be Getting Access To Coronavirus Tests
https://www.buzzfeednews.com/article/nidhiprakash/coronavirus-tests-covid-19-black
Hughes is free to express an opinion. Quillette is free to publish his opinion.
Hughes can be criticized when goes off the rails.
by rmrd0000 on Thu, 04/02/2020 - 2:25am
Univ of Michigan, 12.7% black, 7.9% Asian
by PeraclesPlease on Fri, 04/03/2020 - 12:55pm
Because race is being used as a marker, we can delve into why there are differences
The health department said those factors may be able to explain some, but not all of the disparate effects COVID-19 is having on African American communities.
Edit to add:
The reason for investigation into race, is to determine if there are different presentations of the disease, different risk factors, disease that can be triggered with lower levels of exposure, etc. It is all data that can be captured during the initial medical interview. This data is especially important in a pandemic.
by rmrd0000 on Fri, 04/03/2020 - 2:38pm
ProPublica compiles data suggesting a worse outcome for blacks with COVID in several other cities
https://www.propublica.org/article/early-data-shows-african-americans-have-contracted-and-died-of-coronavirus-at-an-alarming-rate
This is important information. The factors creating the impact must be accurately identified.
Edit to add, fro the article
by rmrd0000 on Fri, 04/03/2020 - 3:28pm
Please post all this demographic info.elsewhere. It doesn't apply to what this thread is about, which is apparently something you don't understand. It's about approaches to scholarship. And furthermore, you appear to want Coleman Hughes to see it and he is not here and is not looking at it.
by artappraiser on Fri, 04/03/2020 - 6:12pm
I agree about more selective posting on these topics.
It will make it more interesting for others.
by moat on Fri, 04/03/2020 - 6:32pm
There is a post ,about a new Labour Party leader in the UK
This was followed by commentary making fun o Shaun King
I responded to a post about demographic data with demographic data.
by rmrd0000 on Sat, 04/04/2020 - 12:15pm
by artappraiser on Thu, 04/02/2020 - 12:06am
by artappraiser on Fri, 04/03/2020 - 12:44am
Why blog when I can just post this...?
by PeraclesPlease on Fri, 04/03/2020 - 1:59am
Unfortunately for me James doesn't do much on art history. When I look at scholarly publications in my field, about 50% of the articles have the word "colonialism" in the title. Shock and awe at how the youth have been indoctrinated. I don't know who to blame, did they all use Howard Zinn as their history textbook in high school or what?
by artappraiser on Fri, 04/03/2020 - 2:19am
I feel ignornt for not knowing Howard Zinn. A new bout of "all makes sense" going thru me Gulliver (wow, Clockwork Orange ref 50-60 years old. Malchicks not so young anymore, all in senior homes)
https://inthesetimes.com/article/22296/howard-zinn-peoples-history-of-th...
https://www.wsj.com/articles/reclaiming-history-from-howard-zinn-1155812...
by PeraclesPlease on Fri, 04/03/2020 - 2:42am
One goal quoted in the article
Is there something wrong with that goal?
Jared took center stage at the podium
Mike Pence, who had to pray before making a health care decision regarding the use of needles, was also on the podium.
In this setting, the goals proposed don't appear to be absurd.
Edit to add:
We are in a pandemic, attacking this group is a distraction
Here is what Jared Kushner said from the podium
https://www.businessinsider.com/jared-kushner-coronavirus-briefing-federal-stockpiles-blames-states-ventilator-shortages-2020-4
Given the pandemic, Kushner is the real threat. He is hoarding life-saving materials. The Queens group is questioning whether access to health care is fair.
by rmrd0000 on Fri, 04/03/2020 - 8:48am
by artappraiser on Mon, 04/06/2020 - 6:03am
The reason for obtaining demographic data in a pandemic is to prove that your assumptions are correct. If it is all about poverty, obesity, etc, that fits the assumption. Demographic data tells you if after correcting for all the variables. there are still more adverse outcomes in some groups. The CDC needs to provide true demographic data to resolve the issue. Why be opposed to obtaining demographic data regarding coronavirus?
Edit to add :
Not sure why there is a backlash to looking at demographics.
by rmrd0000 on Mon, 04/06/2020 - 9:03am
Professor Reed feels that he already knows the answer
Ziad Jilani, whoever he is, thinks that he knows the answer
Trump knows that hydroxychloroquine works
Like Fauci, I'll wait for the data
Edit to add:
It is known that blacks receive a lower level of care for hear failure
https://www.healio.com/cardiology/practice-management/news/online/%7B08a44228-2d4c-42ae-82e0-2863dfcac596%7D/racial-disparities-in-emergent-hf-care-outcomes-identified
Black women receive a lower level of maternal health care
https://www.hsph.harvard.edu/magazine/magazine_article/america-is-failing-its-black-mothers/
Questioning coronavirus care is logical
Edit to add:
Economic class does not prevent poor outcomes
https://psmag.com/social-justice/even-as-black-americans-get-richer-their-health-outcomes-remain-poor
by rmrd0000 on Mon, 04/06/2020 - 9:50am
plopping here as a reminder to read it, haven't done so yet:
by artappraiser on Mon, 04/06/2020 - 11:22pm
by artappraiser on Thu, 05/28/2020 - 1:32pm
I do not expect to wade through that essay to decide for myself if it is serious. Listen here starting from the beginning if you choose or at the five minute mark for two or three minutes listening and you will see [hear] enough to know what I mean. It is hilarious what Lindsay and his partner in crime accomplished in the academic world.
by A Guy Called LULU on Thu, 05/28/2020 - 2:21pm
I guess. Sure, any community gets overserious and you can find ridiculous holes. "Academic" in a backwater means enthusiasts. Papers are judged by normal flawed people, and some suffer confirmation bias.
A funny thing - a few decades ago we talked about whether people are homosexual or not. Now we often just think of who someone likes, and then we've split categories a bit more, not that various levels of crossdressers and trannies haven't been with us a while. How much is "real", how much is "trendy", who knows... But people/researchers try to understand behavior that was off limits not long ago. Some will be foolish, some will be tricked.
by PeraclesPlease on Fri, 05/29/2020 - 1:01am
Pharma study faulty -
same issue -they know the answer they want, didn't follow procedure.
Even doctors against hydroxychloroquine use for Covid-19 found the study majorly flawed.
https://www.theguardian.com/world/2020/may/29/covid-19-surgisphere-hydro...
by PeraclesPlease on Fri, 05/29/2020 - 4:52am
by artappraiser on Sat, 05/30/2020 - 9:14pm
by artappraiser on Fri, 06/05/2020 - 5:27pm
by artappraiser on Sat, 06/06/2020 - 6:23pm
by artappraiser on Sun, 06/07/2020 - 3:37am
by artappraiser on Sun, 06/07/2020 - 4:49am
by artappraiser on Sat, 06/13/2020 - 1:56am
Black students at Oxford are having trouble recommending the school to African students. Guess things have Gottem repressive compared to Kenyatta's day.
by PeraclesPlease on Sat, 06/13/2020 - 2:27am
When I started this thread, I had some skepticism about how bad it had gotten in academia, that it was exaggerated. I.E. Camille Paglia cancellation show here and there by the undergrads just for the drama and power of it and media attention. But since I started paying more detailed attention to what is considered top scholarship in art history now: no longer think it's an exaggeration. It's a disaster in humanities. I'm actually frightened now of the newest college graduates in humanities, and how they think.
by artappraiser on Sat, 06/13/2020 - 2:50am
I'm sorry, if you keep talking this way, I'll have to cancel you. Nothing personal, you understand. Now go to your room, Karen, and try to find the words to repent so we can have a good show trial before we lay you out.
by PeraclesPlease on Sat, 06/13/2020 - 6:34am
Kenyatta was more than 40 years ago. A Kenyan student today would be more familiar with Kenya 2030.
Given the current state of both the United Kingdom and the United States, they are less likely to be taken seriously when they talk about shithole countries.
by rmrd0000 on Sat, 06/13/2020 - 8:44am
They have the most money, so unless these students want to go thru life with their heads up their ass,maybe theyll consider the access & opportunity that money in wealthy countries provides. Or you can admire all the failures and impossibilities of sub-Saharan Africa and worry about whether Kenyatta Is too old to contemplate. Always some pretentious bullshit to wade through. I'd say most people go to Oxford or Cambridge Is fór the education, but i guess u might way all that political correctness is worth its weight in good - if not one of these famed slušivé & shortlived African goldmines.
by PeraclesPlease on Sat, 06/13/2020 - 9:37am
You brought up Kenyatta
In this blog, concern about academia in the United States has been expressed.
Obviously, the US and the UK are not the only options
Russia and China would have prime opportunities to encourage students to attend universities in their countries
Racism in those countries is probably less well known.
by rmrd0000 on Sat, 06/13/2020 - 10:31am
Why would racism be less known in Russia and China? Unaware of China's activities in Africa or treatment of Uyghurs + Russian abuse of Central Asians?
And i doubt you know anything about British education - Kenyatta or more recent, but that never Kreps you from giving an opinion.
by PeraclesPlease on Sat, 06/13/2020 - 12:58pm
My statement was an affirmation that racism exists in China and Russia.
Russia
https://www.theguardian.com/world/2016/feb/15/black-in-the-ussr-whats-life-like-for-a-russian-of-colour
China
https://www.cnn.com/2020/05/25/asia/china-anti-african-attacks-history-hnk-intl/index.html
by rmrd0000 on Sat, 06/13/2020 - 1:28pm
Ah, I read it backwards.
by PeraclesPlease on Sat, 06/13/2020 - 2:36pm
Yep
by rmrd0000 on Sat, 06/13/2020 - 3:26pm
Jut two Brits talking:
by artappraiser on Sat, 06/13/2020 - 5:40pm
Interesting anecdotal of that Brit thing:
by artappraiser on Sat, 06/13/2020 - 10:45pm
by artappraiser on Sat, 06/13/2020 - 4:09pm
The complaint appears to be that readers are picking up books about race that reconsider how we look at the issue. Perhaps the reason that these books are being read is that there is no rational differing opinion coming from other authors.
Take John McWhorter, in "All About the Beat", he argued the hip hop could not save the world. Many wondered who thought that it would. Thomas Chatterton Williams makes a similar argument about the dangers of hip hop. Yet, the protests have been lead by young people who listen to hip hop, and some cities are considering police reforms.
The counter to these young people appears to be people sitting on the sidelines telling the protesters that they are doing things wrong. McWhorter and Loury, in the aftermath of the murder of George Floyd on video, use their podcast to shout that the statistics prove white men are killed by police. The duo are as tone deaf as a person who in the midst of crashes involving Boeing aircraft comes out yelling that air travel is safe and there is nothing to see here. They have no message.
Come October, they will still be sitting on the sidelines yelling when an author who previously ignored racism publishes his book about how he became an angry black man.
https://www.nytimes.com/2020/06/06/opinion/sunday/black-racism-.html?action=click&module=Well&pgtype=Homepage§ion=Sunday%20Review
If you use Andrew Sullivan to make your argument, you already lost.
by rmrd0000 on Sat, 06/13/2020 - 4:53pm
by artappraiser on Sat, 06/13/2020 - 4:40pm
If either Sullivan's or Williams read the book, Kendi admits to his own racism
https://www.motherjones.com/politics/2019/09/racism-antiracism-podcast-ibram-x-kendi-book/
by rmrd0000 on Sat, 06/13/2020 - 5:07pm
Two complaints about racial identity tests:
by artappraiser on Sat, 06/13/2020 - 5:28pm
by artappraiser on Sat, 06/13/2020 - 5:46pm
https://twitter.com/thomaschattwill/status/1266738730485891072
Cant get the twitter feed to format
Williams' brother had his teeth knocked out by police.
Williams argues that his brother wasn't killed like George Floyd because his brother was protected by class.
The reason Williams deflects to arguments about identity politics is to distract from the nonsense he actually believes.
All we get from McWhorter, Loury, Williams, etc. is what everyone else is doing wrong.
by rmrd0000 on Sat, 06/13/2020 - 7:20pm
by artappraiser on Sat, 06/13/2020 - 6:42pm
I figured we're all racist to varying degrees, And that getting that racism below some threshold Is important, as Is increasing outspokenness and effectiveness in fighting racism. But not everything to do with race is racism either.
by PeraclesPlease on Sat, 06/13/2020 - 7:13pm
by artappraiser on Sat, 06/13/2020 - 6:55pm
I wonder if McWhorter, Loury, Williams, et.al., believe that investigations in the cases of Ahmaud Arbery, Breonna Taylor, and George Floyd would have proceeded without community pressure? It seems that their arguments focus more on the protest than the homicides.
by rmrd0000 on Sat, 06/13/2020 - 7:34pm
by artappraiser on Sat, 06/13/2020 - 10:49pm
Another member of the group that offers criticism, but no advise on how to solve the situation.
by rmrd0000 on Sun, 06/14/2020 - 12:49am
by artappraiser on Sat, 06/13/2020 - 10:51pm
Re: she’s urged students to “not participate in violence or looting.”
Just ran across this related:
by artappraiser on Sat, 06/13/2020 - 11:05pm
The United States passed Civil Rights laws in the Sixties in part because it was a laughing stock overseas. How could the U.S. criticize foreign governments when it had glaring problems of its own?
https://www.foreignaffairs.com/articles/united-states/2020-06-11/george-floyd-moves-world
Trump is clearly incapable of creating a coalition to address our current Civil Rights crisis. As Chris Murphy notes the current protests could lead to a foreign policy victory by showing that the United States can find a solution.
https://www.foreignaffairs.com/articles/2020-06-12/new-civil-rights-movement-foreign-policy-win
The overwhelming majority of protests were peaceful
https://www.usatoday.com/story/news/politics/2020/06/10/george-floyd-black-lives-matter-police-protests-widespread-peaceful/5325737002/
There will likely be protests because of the death of an unarmed man in Atlanta. The country will survive this. There will be loud critics lamenting what the protesters are doing wrong. The critics will have zero impact. The activists will force change. The change will likely be incremental, but a change is going to come.
by rmrd0000 on Sun, 06/14/2020 - 1:22am
Are you running for office? Who are you to declare so righteosly and assuredly "The critics will have zero impact." Pretty sure the guys who control the US political system will have an impact as usual.
by PeraclesPlease on Sun, 06/14/2020 - 1:29am
Not running for office. Just seeing hope.
I expect slow change, but I expect change.
The critics that I focused on were ones frequently cited here, McWhorter (with his buddy Loury), Williams, and Yang.
The Secret Service admits that they used tear gas.
https://www.politico.com/news/2020/06/13/secret-service-says-it-used-pepper-spray-on-lafayette-square-protesters-316482
Trump changed the date of his Tulsa rally.
https://www.nytimes.com/2020/06/12/us/politics/trump-tulsa-rally-juneteenth.html?action=click&module=Top%20Stories&pgtype=Homepage
The protest for police reform in front of the D.C. Mayors office is peaceful dancing.
https://www.washingtonpost.com/local/protesters-return-to-dcs-black-lives-matter-plaza-for-16th-day-of-demonstrations/2020/06/13/534d0936-ac37-11ea-a9d9-a81c1a491c52_story.html
There were two peaceful protests in Minneapolis
https://www.startribune.com/emotions-run-high-at-minneapolis-protests/571240752/
Protests here inspired protests overseas.
by rmrd0000 on Sun, 06/14/2020 - 1:58am
Here ya go the reality you are trying to express, summarized by Prof. Andrea Benjamin.
Protests are a reflection of a culture or sub-culture. They don't actually affect anything. They do tell you how people feel, like a poll.
Example: Throwing a statue into the water and thinking that will accomplish something real is a little like voodoo? It's reflective of a very strong mindset, like putting out a curse on someone. It's a very primitive symbolic action. I believe it is much more productive to vote an actual living politician out of office, but who am I to dictate religious ceremonies by people who are passionate about a grievance?
In this case and in most, the statues are being picked and worked on by restorers and then put in storage. The taxpayer gets the bill from the restorer. And the essential city workers clean up the mess left behind...
by artappraiser on Sun, 06/14/2020 - 2:37am
Symbolism can be magic. Whats the voodoo of the Boston Tea Party? Did it rouse the citizenry, focus the resistence, cut into actual tax revenues, lead to more withheld taxes, prompt King George overreach? Or more reprisals, British & Hessian troops boarded in colonist homes, less representation, good shortages or Kiss of export markets, allout War? It certainly has livedbon in imagination some 250 years.
by PeraclesPlease on Sun, 06/14/2020 - 6:42am
Pitts' suggested apology sounds like he is familiar with CRT.
by EmmaZahn on Sun, 06/14/2020 - 10:35am
Ever since a Vietnamese Buddhist set himself on fire, I'm wary of the self-immolation thing. Or even being immolated (even tho it's the height of flattery)
by PeraclesPlease on Sun, 06/14/2020 - 10:50am
Beyond the advice, I think he is making an excellent point that I hadn't thought of before, that what we call "cliches" are a big part of the whole problem! When you respond to politically correct policing with nuance instead of cliche, it breaks their whole system of thought. It's why it's so easy to make fun of something like Chairman Mao's Little Red Book or even stuff like "All I Really Need to Know I Learned in Kindergarten."
by artappraiser on Sun, 06/14/2020 - 3:44pm
I see James Lindsay is arguing right now with someone who insists he needs to be "anti racist" rather than just "not racist." But then he's got a main agenda of not wanting to join any activist teams spinning an ideologically-tuned world view, so he's not willing to just confound and bow out:
by artappraiser on Sun, 06/14/2020 - 6:49pm
WaPo's Jonathan Capehart
https://www.washingtonpost.com/opinions/2020/06/05/dear-white-people-please-read-white-fragility/
by rmrd0000 on Sun, 06/14/2020 - 11:36am
This isn't on topic. An example of what would be on topic: someone criticizing Jonathan Capehart's op-ed suggesting people with white skin need to read "White Fragility".
by artappraiser on Sun, 06/14/2020 - 3:30pm
I was actually planning on doing that since I thought the article was bullshit. But I'm putting up a fence in the 100 degree Arizona sun and didn't have energy to get into it again with rmrd today
by ocean-kat on Sun, 06/14/2020 - 3:57pm
by artappraiser on Sun, 06/14/2020 - 5:27pm
The last section of Schneider's article about Bari Weiss, Bret Stephens, Kevin Drum, Andrew Sullivan's, and Matthew Yglesias.
https://medium.com/@gabemschneider/how-to-erase-black-journalists-824a3f97cd12
by rmrd0000 on Sun, 06/14/2020 - 6:28pm
Here's some woke-bait, is trollish but true. Challenges them to think about what their real narrative is:
by artappraiser on Sun, 06/14/2020 - 7:47pm
An unarmed man was shot in the back by Atlanta PD
They want police reform
Police officers have been fired
There is a move, even in Congress to remove the names and statues of traitors from government institutions
NASCAR and the NFL have changed.
I think that they have a narrative.
by rmrd0000 on Sun, 06/14/2020 - 8:58pm
You don't even get what this thread is about. Puhleez just take your attempts to find someone to argue with by turning it to your preferred topic elsewhere.
Take it over to the NASCAR thread if you want to talk about pop culture change. Most of which happened without many of those people reading "White Fragility." (I'd venture If many of them did, they might get pissed and change their minds back.) If you want to talk about the desire to reform police forces, take it to one of those many news threads, most of which I posted. Etc.
by artappraiser on Sun, 06/14/2020 - 9:18pm
Problems in academics seem to be a core issue. Some academics have lost contact with their students. Instead of teachers reassessing their own biases, they see the students as the problem. Any opposing view is taken as an attack. Opponents are dismissed as the "woke".
"White Fragility" is a fraud. Kendi and Coates are flawed, etc. etc. "Woke" means that Whiteness is under attack. I will bet that NASCAR and NFL officials have read Kendi, DiAngelo, or Coates. They read and made changes in their organizations
The "woke" are doing protests. The argument is that " woke" protests and toppling statues do nothing. But, legislators and mayors are working on change. The complaining academics have nothing of value to offer, so they stand on the sidelines and complain.
If the complaining academics version of Liberalism was of any use, "Woke" culture would not have been able to gain a toehold.
It is an argument, but I am arguing that the complaining academics have passed their sell by date.
The complaining academics are holding a pity olympics party
by rmrd0000 on Sun, 06/14/2020 - 10:36pm
by artappraiser on Sun, 06/14/2020 - 11:57pm
Edit to add another of the more interesting answers:
by artappraiser on Mon, 06/15/2020 - 2:04am
So a person who dismisses people as "woke" asks about people dismissed as "hotep" by others.
Corrected to "hotep".
by rmrd0000 on Mon, 06/15/2020 - 8:25am
by artappraiser on Mon, 06/15/2020 - 2:10am
by artappraiser on Mon, 06/15/2020 - 10:08pm
by artappraiser on Tue, 06/16/2020 - 5:42pm
New to me, a professor (therefore very brave to take the stance in these times) very good at expressing his thoughts:
by artappraiser on Sun, 06/21/2020 - 12:54am
"Platform"? Insanity. BLM has had 5+ years to stop being a joke.
Meanwhile I seem to agree with Gladwell's presumed conclusion that ending the "Kansas City method" of policing in all but the worst crime *blocks* would address a huge portion of the injustice and anger that spawned these protests - Black people always under a police microscope, seconds from a baton/heel. Besides that, I miss the 90's when it seemed there was some consensus to start adressing Black community problems non-antagonistically, multiracially. I thought we were going there in May, but now the jokesters are taking over the consensus. "I came for Peace, Love, & Understanding, and all i got was some removal of flags & statues." Would rather have a t-shirt, frankly.
by PeraclesPlease on Mon, 06/29/2020 - 1:27am
all i got was some removal of flags & statues." Would rather have a t-shirt, frankly.
Big corporations got a lot more than that and you can shortly I am sure have one of these NBA T-shirts for your very own
https://twitter.com/thomaschattwill/status/1277249513275691008
It's so ironic that the conquistadores from 500+ yrs. ago are evil colonizers but international corporations of today are A.O.K. because they are going to be selling wokeness.
If you told all the woke kids to sit down and watch Paddy Chayesky's "Network", which addresses basically the same topic they would say "ok, boomer" and ignore you as clueless.
It is what it is. I don't see any way to change it except let them grow up. I'll be dead by then so I need to understand what's going to be the near future. It's what's going to be sold. Because they are naive. The way of the world, it's their world, more's the pity.
by artappraiser on Mon, 06/29/2020 - 2:06am
We need more flair.
by PeraclesPlease on Mon, 06/29/2020 - 2:55am
Here's Proctor & Gamble's new little project--I note Buzz Feed happy to take their money (I would be too if I ran a media company, get it wherever you can). Only reason I saw the tweet because it was "Promoted by Proctor and Gamble"
by artappraiser on Tue, 06/30/2020 - 11:00pm
Hyperbolic on point:
by artappraiser on Tue, 06/30/2020 - 11:03pm
by artappraiser on Sun, 06/28/2020 - 11:12pm
by artappraiser on Mon, 06/29/2020 - 1:55am
Ayee! Take a circle and caress it, it turns Vicious.
by PeraclesPlease on Mon, 06/29/2020 - 3:24am
by artappraiser on Mon, 06/29/2020 - 3:12am
by artappraiser on Tue, 06/30/2020 - 3:18am
by artappraiser on Tue, 06/30/2020 - 3:57am
Weird article
We acknowledge women's suffering more than men's? Post-partum depression, rape, domestic abuse, job discrimination, all the responsibiluties of home & childcare, and a woman's duty to get rid of an unwanted embryo 2 people conceived while strangers harass and shame her? Strange pedestal - i thought we were just trying to get a glimpse up her skirt.
Part of the reason Amy Cooper went viral as a Karen so easily is we largely view women as ridiculous - those hysteric high pitched voices, clumsily trying to control her dog, most just driving around soccer kids with nothing real to do...
by PeraclesPlease on Tue, 06/30/2020 - 6:33am
by artappraiser on Tue, 06/30/2020 - 4:24am
He forgot to mention that the Scottish Gaelic name for Scotland is Alba which is based on the Indo-European root for "white"? This is insane.
by EmmaZahn on Tue, 06/30/2020 - 8:44am
Thomas Chatterton Williams is humbly thrilled someone took him up on his two suggestions on books about race in America, others following suit in replies:
by artappraiser on Tue, 06/30/2020 - 9:59pm
on the whypipple tribe unified by their collective guilt:
I like this too:
by artappraiser on Tue, 06/30/2020 - 10:05pm
by artappraiser on Wed, 07/01/2020 - 6:43pm