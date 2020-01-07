Wakeup: Trump Doesn't Need a Majority
Before You Board That Chopper...
The author, Dr Wanjiru Njoya, is a senior lecturer in the Law School at Exeter University
Police shootings in the US don't support the “institutional racism” narrative. In the UK the hapless police are more likely to take flight from protesters than they are to throttle anyone to death, says Wanjiru Njoya— The Critic (@TheCriticMag) June 29, 2020
A great YouTube account my friend introduced me to. The creator goes to underprivileged neighborhoods across America, filming and sometimes interviewing residents https://t.co/TDOZqyznp5 may be of interest to @Chris_arnade— Zaid Jilani (@ZaidJilani) July 1, 2020
So school's out for
summer until at least next year? As well as day care. So at least one parent must stay home...
New study of COVID in children finds children can spread virus as easily as adults. Therefore, kids are equal vectors for transmission.
(Good interview by @ashishkjha). #covid19 pic.twitter.com/zaXFbFC6e0
“The amendments that would allow Putin to run for 2 more 6-year terms in 2024 and 2030 are part of a package of constitutional changes that also outlaw same-sex marriage, mention ‘a belief in God as a core value’ and emphasize the primacy of Russian law over international norms.” https://t.co/Sicu0LC7F3— Frank Luntz (@FrankLuntz) July 1, 2020
The 13th Amendment outlawed slavery—with one big caveat: “except as a punishment for a crime.” For a century and half, that’s been used to re-enslave American citizens (disproportionately black men). So I’m introducing a Constitutional amendment to end this abomination.— Senator Jeff Merkley (@SenJeffMerkley) July 1, 2020
Deleting and reposting this WaPo story because their own language in their tweets changed, to reflect it’s the effects of virus mitigation https://t.co/w01ZeKzfMI— Maggie Haberman (@maggieNYT) July 1, 2020
what the welfare state has done, in my opinion, is incentivize Black women to marry the government, and allow men to abandon their financial and moral responsibilities to their families. We've gone from 25 percent of Black kids born outside wedlock in 1965 to nearly 70 percent now. You cannot attribute that to Jim Crow and racism. It has to do with bad government policy."
Stadium-size hydrogen dirigible, splash down in waters around Kodiak Island. What could possibly go wrong?
ANCHORAGE, Alaska (AP) — A company wants to use an advanced balloon to fly customers from Earth's surface in Alaska to the highest reaches of the planet's atmosphere.
Florida-based startup firm Space Perspective plans to use the Pacific Spaceport Complex in Kodiak to serve as one of the launch sites for the vehicle, called the Spaceship Neptune, The Anchorage Daily News Sunday.
The balloon rides will be manned by a flight crew taking eight passengers in a pressurized capsule suspended beneath a hydrogen balloon the size of a football stadium.
Each passenger could pay an estimated $125,000 for a six-hour journey.
Interesting video of Blacks who bought guns because they feel threatened in the Trump era. It is noteworthy that the threat they feel is from police and right wing activists. One tells the story of an encounter with police. The lived experience of the people in the video is of a threat from whites. No one expressses threat of black-on-black crime.
What a guy! DeBlaz backers still GOTTA GET A LITTLE SOMETHING, NO MATTER WHAT not that anything he's got is worth that much anymore
NYC is selling ‘air rights’ to city housing buildings, first big deal goes to de Blasio donors
Maddd Equities, Joy Construction pay $24.85M to NYCHA for property in Fort Greenehttps://t.co/SPmku6Zt2Z
"Never, never, ever have I seen this many patients in our ICU." https://t.co/qaHhwk4i75— ABC News (@ABC) July 1, 2020
There is an American consensus on many issues of import, you just can't see it on Twitter or cable news, where people are paid and incentivized to polarize. Exhibit 3467: https://t.co/5PlMsZTz3e— (((Yair Rosenberg))) (@Yair_Rosenberg) July 1, 2020
Former Colorado Gov. John Hickenlooper has won the Democratic Senate primary, CNN projects. He'll face GOP Sen. Cory Gardner in the fall in a race that could help decide control of the Senate. https://t.co/AZAqzp47rd pic.twitter.com/6IYhki2txy— CNN (@CNN) July 1, 2020
Voters who approved of Trump in March but disapprove today are younger, lower income, and are more likely to live in places hit hard by COVID-19 than those who continue to approve. https://t.co/Hvja5BJPdR pic.twitter.com/8l1IvbHua8— Pew Research Center (@pewresearch) June 30, 2020
NEWS: Amy McGrath has defeated Charles Booker in Kentucky's Democratic Senate primary, @NBCNews projects.— Sahil Kapur (@sahilkapur) June 30, 2020
McGrath will face Sen. Mitch McConnell this fall.
Comments
In the United States, the protests include a rainbow of ethnic groups. Current polling indicates more unity on the issue of race than noted in the past. Support for BLM increased after the George Floyd video.
https://www.nytimes.com/interactive/2020/06/10/upshot/black-lives-matter-attitudes.html
We will if the feeling holds up long term
by rmrd0000 on Tue, 06/30/2020 - 8:00am
by artappraiser on Wed, 07/01/2020 - 4:40pm
Favorable opinion of BLM increased. The public is recognizing race based disparities in society. Williams is clueless.
Edit to add:
The protestors are ethnically diverse. They are gender diverse and age diverse.
by rmrd0000 on Wed, 07/01/2020 - 5:02pm
Wanjiru Njoya is talking mostly about the UK not the US, she pushes the "blacks are criminals and muderers, even in Africa, so it's only natural police abuse them" meme.
She is also pro-corporate, pro 1%, saying enormous pay ratios of CEO's salary, bonuses and golden parachutes, over the average workers pay is a "misplaced preoccupation" in looking at economic inequality:
"the preoccupation with distributive matters such as executive pay ratios is misplaced. I argue that the ideal of economic equality matters not for its own sake but only because it offers a means of achieving human flourishing..". link
by NCD on Wed, 07/01/2020 - 5:38pm
The other thing that happens is that once someone like Heather MacDonald publishes an article, it is accepted as truth by those on the Right. The United States does not collect police shooting data in a regulated fashion, so we don't have accurate numbers. The best spin you can put on her flawed number is that police killing an unarmed black person every month is not worthy of attention. It also avoids the number of people harassed by police.
by rmrd0000 on Wed, 07/01/2020 - 6:27pm
Yes the original post is about the UK culture. And I was sharing it for exactly that reason, for contrast, because there's a whole world of racial relationships and commentary out there, not just the U.S. With different divisions.
And after reading a lot of other UK stuff I haven't shared, I don't think it's very useful at all to try to fit UK and other country commentators like pegs into U.S. political labels. It's more useful to use them to think about why we in the U.S. are so pushed into a two choice partisan divide, either with one or the other. FALSELY, I THINK to our own detriment.
I just decided to add similar later so as not to clog up the news menu with new posts.
by artappraiser on Wed, 07/01/2020 - 6:40pm