Wakeup: Trump Doesn't Need a Majority
Before You Board That Chopper...
Radio Free Tom's Reality Check
Voters who approved of Trump in March but disapprove today are younger, lower income, and are more likely to live in places hit hard by COVID-19 than those who continue to approve. https://t.co/Hvja5BJPdR pic.twitter.com/8l1IvbHua8— Pew Research Center (@pewresearch) June 30, 2020
Deleting and reposting this WaPo story because their own language in their tweets changed, to reflect it’s the effects of virus mitigation https://t.co/w01ZeKzfMI— Maggie Haberman (@maggieNYT) July 1, 2020
what the welfare state has done, in my opinion, is incentivize Black women to marry the government, and allow men to abandon their financial and moral responsibilities to their families. We've gone from 25 percent of Black kids born outside wedlock in 1965 to nearly 70 percent now. You cannot attribute that to Jim Crow and racism. It has to do with bad government policy."
Stadium-size hydrogen dirigible, splash down in waters around Kodiak Island. What could possibly go wrong?
ANCHORAGE, Alaska (AP) — A company wants to use an advanced balloon to fly customers from Earth's surface in Alaska to the highest reaches of the planet's atmosphere.
Florida-based startup firm Space Perspective plans to use the Pacific Spaceport Complex in Kodiak to serve as one of the launch sites for the vehicle, called the Spaceship Neptune, The Anchorage Daily News Sunday.
The balloon rides will be manned by a flight crew taking eight passengers in a pressurized capsule suspended beneath a hydrogen balloon the size of a football stadium.
Each passenger could pay an estimated $125,000 for a six-hour journey.
Interesting video of Blacks who bought guns because they feel threatened in the Trump era. It is noteworthy that the threat they feel is from police and right wing activists. One tells the story of an encounter with police. The lived experience of the people in the video is of a threat from whites. No one expressses threat of black-on-black crime.
What a guy! DeBlaz backers still GOTTA GET A LITTLE SOMETHING, NO MATTER WHAT not that anything he's got is worth that much anymore
NYC is selling ‘air rights’ to city housing buildings, first big deal goes to de Blasio donors
Maddd Equities, Joy Construction pay $24.85M to NYCHA for property in Fort Greenehttps://t.co/SPmku6Zt2Z
"Never, never, ever have I seen this many patients in our ICU." https://t.co/qaHhwk4i75— ABC News (@ABC) July 1, 2020
There is an American consensus on many issues of import, you just can't see it on Twitter or cable news, where people are paid and incentivized to polarize. Exhibit 3467: https://t.co/5PlMsZTz3e— (((Yair Rosenberg))) (@Yair_Rosenberg) July 1, 2020
Former Colorado Gov. John Hickenlooper has won the Democratic Senate primary, CNN projects. He'll face GOP Sen. Cory Gardner in the fall in a race that could help decide control of the Senate. https://t.co/AZAqzp47rd pic.twitter.com/6IYhki2txy— CNN (@CNN) July 1, 2020
Voters who approved of Trump in March but disapprove today are younger, lower income, and are more likely to live in places hit hard by COVID-19 than those who continue to approve. https://t.co/Hvja5BJPdR pic.twitter.com/8l1IvbHua8— Pew Research Center (@pewresearch) June 30, 2020
NEWS: Amy McGrath has defeated Charles Booker in Kentucky's Democratic Senate primary, @NBCNews projects.— Sahil Kapur (@sahilkapur) June 30, 2020
McGrath will face Sen. Mitch McConnell this fall.
The European Union will temporarily ban travelers from the United States as it begins to reopen borders to international visitors next month, a sharp rebuke of the Trump administration’s mishandling of the coronavirus pandemic.
Travelers from several other countries where coronavirus outbreaks are raging, including Russia and Brazil, also are excluded.
Arizona's state health director on Monday declared that hospitals could activate "crisis care standards" that guide the allocation of scarce resources to patients based on factors such as their likelihood for survival. The announcement by Dr. Cara Christ, the Arizona Department of Health Services director, immediately was met with criticism by advocates for people with disabilities who say the state's current Crisis Standards of Care could result in discriminatory denial of life-saving health care during the COVID-19 pandemic.
"What if we all learned at a young age that our traumas don’t have to define us? That it’s possible to have experienced a trauma and for victimhood to not form the core of our identity?"— Scott Barry Kaufman (@sbkaufman) June 29, 2020
I'm back at @sciam (writing for their op-ed section now). https://t.co/gwCUHUhzkb
Copyright © 2018 dagblog. All rights reserved.
Comments
by artappraiser on Wed, 07/01/2020 - 12:32am
Donald Trump, meet Wylie Coyote....,
by jollyroger on Wed, 07/01/2020 - 2:30pm
Wile E Coyote, please
by PeraclesPlease on Wed, 07/01/2020 - 3:29pm
25% of voters say “even-tempered” describes Trump very or fairly well
What the bleeding fuck?
by jollyroger on Wed, 07/01/2020 - 2:35pm
Old folks, bad hearing - they thought the pollster said "even impaired"
by PeraclesPlease on Wed, 07/01/2020 - 3:25pm
I knew the pandemic had a leftwing tilt.
by PeraclesPlease on Wed, 07/01/2020 - 1:09am