Any takers, from hotep debating opponents on the page, serious Black business-people, or woke white allies for that matter?— Wilfred Reilly (@wil_da_beast630) June 27, 2020
Ghana's seriously a pretty awesome country, gang...https://t.co/EhDRA9rk6W
What a guy! DeBlaz backers still GOTTA GET A LITTLE SOMETHING, NO MATTER WHAT not that anything he's got is worth that much anymore
NYC is selling ‘air rights’ to city housing buildings, first big deal goes to de Blasio donors
Maddd Equities, Joy Construction pay $24.85M to NYCHA for property in Fort Greenehttps://t.co/SPmku6Zt2Z
"Never, never, ever have I seen this many patients in our ICU." https://t.co/qaHhwk4i75— ABC News (@ABC) July 1, 2020
There is an American consensus on many issues of import, you just can't see it on Twitter or cable news, where people are paid and incentivized to polarize. Exhibit 3467: https://t.co/5PlMsZTz3e— (((Yair Rosenberg))) (@Yair_Rosenberg) July 1, 2020
Former Colorado Gov. John Hickenlooper has won the Democratic Senate primary, CNN projects. He'll face GOP Sen. Cory Gardner in the fall in a race that could help decide control of the Senate. https://t.co/AZAqzp47rd pic.twitter.com/6IYhki2txy— CNN (@CNN) July 1, 2020
Voters who approved of Trump in March but disapprove today are younger, lower income, and are more likely to live in places hit hard by COVID-19 than those who continue to approve. https://t.co/Hvja5BJPdR pic.twitter.com/8l1IvbHua8— Pew Research Center (@pewresearch) June 30, 2020
NEWS: Amy McGrath has defeated Charles Booker in Kentucky's Democratic Senate primary, @NBCNews projects.— Sahil Kapur (@sahilkapur) June 30, 2020
McGrath will face Sen. Mitch McConnell this fall.
The European Union will temporarily ban travelers from the United States as it begins to reopen borders to international visitors next month, a sharp rebuke of the Trump administration’s mishandling of the coronavirus pandemic.
Travelers from several other countries where coronavirus outbreaks are raging, including Russia and Brazil, also are excluded.
Arizona's state health director on Monday declared that hospitals could activate "crisis care standards" that guide the allocation of scarce resources to patients based on factors such as their likelihood for survival. The announcement by Dr. Cara Christ, the Arizona Department of Health Services director, immediately was met with criticism by advocates for people with disabilities who say the state's current Crisis Standards of Care could result in discriminatory denial of life-saving health care during the COVID-19 pandemic.
"What if we all learned at a young age that our traumas don’t have to define us? That it’s possible to have experienced a trauma and for victimhood to not form the core of our identity?"— Scott Barry Kaufman (@sbkaufman) June 29, 2020
I'm back at @sciam (writing for their op-ed section now). https://t.co/gwCUHUhzkb
Note this is in the Business Section
In which the New York Times attacks the editor of the Washington Post for adhering to high standards https://t.co/1YaYfoXfT1— Anne Applebaum (@anneapplebaum) June 29, 2020
From pandering to Putin to abusing allies and ignoring his own advisers, Trump's phone calls alarm US officials
By Carl Bernstein @ CNN.com, June 29. RELATED VIDEO appearance with elaboration including details of calls at link
The GOP says it will abide by the order "If it is still in place."
I did not know Fox Soul was a thing.
The streaming network had to be reminded that Farrakhan called Jewish people "termites"
The.broadcast was scheduled for July 4th.
Comments
'I'm leaving and I'm just not coming back': Fed up with racism, Black Americans head overseas
By Kim Hjelmgaard @ USAToday.com, June 26
by artappraiser on Sat, 06/27/2020 - 5:59pm
That's the Kansas City method Gladwell writes about. Somehow instead of "microagression" or "microracism" it's better to consider massive cross-culture PTSD from all that 24x7 hyperpolicing & never knowing when you'll be taken down.
http://dagblog.com/arts/malcolm-gladwell-sandra-bland-talking-strangers-...
by PeraclesPlease on Sat, 06/27/2020 - 6:17pm
by rmrd0000 on Sat, 06/27/2020 - 11:09pm
Sorry,
Link to a Black expat site with perspectives of others tired of the United States.
https://www.facebook.com/theblackexpat/
by rmrd0000 on Sat, 06/27/2020 - 11:42pm
A bit misleading. It's a link to a Black expat page with diverse stories of people largely like me who went to live abroad for various reasons, but aggregating Black voices and perspectives and details that are sometimes/often left out of the expat story. So you have people with adverse relations to the US, people who just wanted to travel, some doing school, some who got dragged along by a mate, some who are doing some cultural/ancestral exploration, some who went for a short stint that turned into years, possibly including multiple countries, some taking advantage of professional opportunities and interesting/adventurous life abroad, some related to kids and parents, etc, etc. Not so oddly, Black people turn out to be pretty normal people for 2020, frequently similar to many expats of many cultures - sometimes quasi-stateless, culturally neutral or adaptable, a bit interchangeable with other expats - though of course those who travel abroad likely have a bit better means and qualifications (or a job/scholarship lined up) than many Blacks at home to enable the journey, similar to other groups. And probably are more liberal and worldly, as frequently is the case with expats. Ties with home, and number of returns/year or years between returns of course vary.
by PeraclesPlease on Sun, 06/28/2020 - 9:46am
There are enough stories of people who left because of the racism.
by rmrd0000 on Sun, 06/28/2020 - 10:26am
Anything you can't oversimplify the fuck out of?
I Went through a half dozen or more articles - Its about schools, Dream Jobs, how to dispose of a car back home, how to feel part of US protests while in Hong Kong, how a female business professional became a sommelier, how to navigate expat & locals expectations in Nigeria...
Does this sound like "leaving America because of racism" vs joining the universe?:
by PeraclesPlease on Sun, 06/28/2020 - 10:40am
Fuck you
by rmrd0000 on Sun, 06/28/2020 - 11:45am
People should prolly take a pass on Ethiopia for now:
I saw the NYTimes put an article on him on twitter yesterday other day, but I only read the blurb:
I see now that Ilhan Omar retweeted it with a comment
by artappraiser on Wed, 07/01/2020 - 5:58am