    Stuff. Room for stuff.

    By PeraclesPlease on Wed, 07/01/2020 - 12:50am |

    Yeah, everyone needs an overflow room, things that kinda fit, (maybe when you lose a few pounds?), So we'll just pít em over here.

    Read this girl's thread. She's Indonésan So you dont.

    Comments


    by PeraclesPlease on Wed, 07/01/2020 - 12:51am

    my understanding this is why there's so many flaming sunset photos on social media...


    by artappraiser on Wed, 07/01/2020 - 1:37am

    Nope.


    by PeraclesPlease on Wed, 07/01/2020 - 2:35am

    Ok, whatever you say, it's your stuff. Here, you've been mentioning T-shirts lately, maybe you can use this

    Walmart will stop selling ‘All Lives Matter’ shirts, but keep ‘Blue Lives Matter’ merchandise

    Posted Jun 30, 2020 @ NJ.com

    I think the corporate reasoning therein will amuse, because they want to make it clear that they nonetheless fundamentally believe all lives do matter. laugh


    by artappraiser on Wed, 07/01/2020 - 5:37am

    Latest Comments

    more