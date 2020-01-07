Wakeup: Trump Doesn't Need a Majority
Before You Board That Chopper...
Radio Free Tom's Reality Check
Yeah, everyone needs an overflow room, things that kinda fit, (maybe when you lose a few pounds?), So we'll just pít em over here.
Read this girl's thread. She's Indonésan So you dont.
There are 4 types of activities in the classroom.... pic.twitter.com/dGsXSuVrYL— Marlia Puteri (@MdPuput) June 3, 2020
What a guy! DeBlaz backers still GOTTA GET A LITTLE SOMETHING, NO MATTER WHAT not that anything he's got is worth that much anymore
NYC is selling ‘air rights’ to city housing buildings, first big deal goes to de Blasio donors
Maddd Equities, Joy Construction pay $24.85M to NYCHA for property in Fort Greenehttps://t.co/SPmku6Zt2Z
"Never, never, ever have I seen this many patients in our ICU." https://t.co/qaHhwk4i75— ABC News (@ABC) July 1, 2020
There is an American consensus on many issues of import, you just can't see it on Twitter or cable news, where people are paid and incentivized to polarize. Exhibit 3467: https://t.co/5PlMsZTz3e— (((Yair Rosenberg))) (@Yair_Rosenberg) July 1, 2020
Former Colorado Gov. John Hickenlooper has won the Democratic Senate primary, CNN projects. He'll face GOP Sen. Cory Gardner in the fall in a race that could help decide control of the Senate. https://t.co/AZAqzp47rd pic.twitter.com/6IYhki2txy— CNN (@CNN) July 1, 2020
Voters who approved of Trump in March but disapprove today are younger, lower income, and are more likely to live in places hit hard by COVID-19 than those who continue to approve. https://t.co/Hvja5BJPdR pic.twitter.com/8l1IvbHua8— Pew Research Center (@pewresearch) June 30, 2020
NEWS: Amy McGrath has defeated Charles Booker in Kentucky's Democratic Senate primary, @NBCNews projects.— Sahil Kapur (@sahilkapur) June 30, 2020
McGrath will face Sen. Mitch McConnell this fall.
The European Union will temporarily ban travelers from the United States as it begins to reopen borders to international visitors next month, a sharp rebuke of the Trump administration’s mishandling of the coronavirus pandemic.
Travelers from several other countries where coronavirus outbreaks are raging, including Russia and Brazil, also are excluded.
Arizona's state health director on Monday declared that hospitals could activate "crisis care standards" that guide the allocation of scarce resources to patients based on factors such as their likelihood for survival. The announcement by Dr. Cara Christ, the Arizona Department of Health Services director, immediately was met with criticism by advocates for people with disabilities who say the state's current Crisis Standards of Care could result in discriminatory denial of life-saving health care during the COVID-19 pandemic.
"What if we all learned at a young age that our traumas don’t have to define us? That it’s possible to have experienced a trauma and for victimhood to not form the core of our identity?"— Scott Barry Kaufman (@sbkaufman) June 29, 2020
I'm back at @sciam (writing for their op-ed section now). https://t.co/gwCUHUhzkb
Note this is in the Business Section
In which the New York Times attacks the editor of the Washington Post for adhering to high standards https://t.co/1YaYfoXfT1— Anne Applebaum (@anneapplebaum) June 29, 2020
From pandering to Putin to abusing allies and ignoring his own advisers, Trump's phone calls alarm US officials
By Carl Bernstein @ CNN.com, June 29. RELATED VIDEO appearance with elaboration including details of calls at link
The GOP says it will abide by the order "If it is still in place."
I did not know Fox Soul was a thing.
The streaming network had to be reminded that Farrakhan called Jewish people "termites"
The.broadcast was scheduled for July 4th.
Copyright © 2018 dagblog. All rights reserved.
Comments
by PeraclesPlease on Wed, 07/01/2020 - 12:51am
my understanding this is why there's so many flaming sunset photos on social media...
by artappraiser on Wed, 07/01/2020 - 1:37am
Nope.
by PeraclesPlease on Wed, 07/01/2020 - 2:35am