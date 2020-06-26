Wakeup: Trump Doesn't Need a Majority
Before You Board That Chopper...
Radio Free Tom's Reality Check
Can we hope that the revelation (suppressed for months) that Russian intelligence has been paying the Taliban bounties for dead GI's will rouse Trump to irritation?
Russia Secretly Offered Afghan Militants Bounties to Kill U.S. Troops, Intelligence Says
The Trump administration has been deliberating for months about what to do about a stunning intelligence assessment.
https://www.nytimes.com/2020/06/26/us/politics/russia-afghanistan-bounti...
(Spoiler alert: prolly not, but he'll ferret out the leaker fer sure....)
Too bad this news was not out before the West Point debacle....the cadets could have eloquently turned their backs (and mooned??).
Cue Trump accepting Putin's denial in 5...4...3...
(As if there were any doubt, ) Bolton spelled it out to Trump face to face in March 2019...
AP sources: White House aware of Russian bounties in 2019
https://apnews.com/425e43fa0ffdd6e126c5171653ec47d1?utm_source=Twitter&u...
by jollyroger on Tue, 06/30/2020 - 12:43pm
Try to keep up, Putin denied several days ago and Bolton is an evil warmonger and certified member of the Deep State conspiracy who does not deserve our time of day.
More recently the Deep State conspiracy has been yugely enlarged and is attacking on many foreign policy fronts.
by artappraiser on Tue, 06/30/2020 - 1:07pm
Not to mention his prolific porn career under the Harry Reems pseudonym (the moustache does not lie...)
by jollyroger on Tue, 06/30/2020 - 3:28pm
by artappraiser on Tue, 06/30/2020 - 5:54pm
Well, sure, but the "and" was rated 100% true...
by jollyroger on Tue, 06/30/2020 - 6:12pm
From the annals of cognitive dissonance/persistence of belief..
While he does not usually vote, he described himself as a supporter of President Trump.
“I am a Republican and I am a Trump supporter,” he said. “But there would be no way he didn’t know about it if Russians were paying off these cowards like mafia payoff hit men.
https://www.nytimes.com/2020/06/30/us/politics/russia-taliban-afghanista...
by jollyroger on Tue, 06/30/2020 - 6:19pm
by artappraiser on Tue, 06/30/2020 - 6:16pm
Look, it was just towels...
by jollyroger on Tue, 06/30/2020 - 6:24pm
by artappraiser on Tue, 06/30/2020 - 10:40pm
INCREDIBLY INTRIGUING twist on topic (and one that definitely verifies my biases!):
:
Glad I saw it before I wasted too much time on other interpretations of any current Fox bashing by Trump....
by artappraiser on Tue, 06/30/2020 - 11:48pm