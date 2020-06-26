Can we hope that the revelation (suppressed for months) that Russian intelligence has been paying the Taliban bounties for dead GI's will rouse Trump to irritation?

Russia Secretly Offered Afghan Militants Bounties to Kill U.S. Troops, Intelligence Says The Trump administration has been deliberating for months about what to do about a stunning intelligence assessment.

(Spoiler alert: prolly not, but he'll ferret out the leaker fer sure....)

Too bad this news was not out before the West Point debacle....the cadets could have eloquently turned their backs (and mooned??).

Cue Trump accepting Putin's denial in 5...4...3...