Wakeup: Trump Doesn't Need a Majority
Before You Board That Chopper...
Radio Free Tom's Reality Check
The European Union will temporarily ban travelers from the United States as it begins to reopen borders to international visitors next month, a sharp rebuke of the Trump administration’s mishandling of the coronavirus pandemic.
Travelers from several other countries where coronavirus outbreaks are raging, including Russia and Brazil, also are excluded.
Arizona's state health director on Monday declared that hospitals could activate "crisis care standards" that guide the allocation of scarce resources to patients based on factors such as their likelihood for survival. The announcement by Dr. Cara Christ, the Arizona Department of Health Services director, immediately was met with criticism by advocates for people with disabilities who say the state's current Crisis Standards of Care could result in discriminatory denial of life-saving health care during the COVID-19 pandemic.
"What if we all learned at a young age that our traumas don’t have to define us? That it’s possible to have experienced a trauma and for victimhood to not form the core of our identity?"— Scott Barry Kaufman (@sbkaufman) June 29, 2020
Note this is in the Business Section
In which the New York Times attacks the editor of the Washington Post for adhering to high standards https://t.co/1YaYfoXfT1— Anne Applebaum (@anneapplebaum) June 29, 2020
From pandering to Putin to abusing allies and ignoring his own advisers, Trump's phone calls alarm US officials
By Carl Bernstein @ CNN.com, June 29. RELATED VIDEO appearance with elaboration including details of calls at link
The GOP says it will abide by the order "If it is still in place."
I did not know Fox Soul was a thing.
The streaming network had to be reminded that Farrakhan called Jewish people "termites"
The.broadcast was scheduled for July 4th.
The differences between Baby Boomers and today’s young people are easy enough to see. Younger generations now are far more diverse: White people made up four-fifths of the Baby Boom (defined as those born between 1946 and 1964), but represent only three-fifths of Millennials (born 1981 through 1996) and only a little more than half of Gen Z (tentatively defined as those born from 1997 through 2014).
JUST IN: Chief Justice John Roberts has sided with the liberal justices on the Supreme Court to block a controversial Louisiana abortion law that critics say would have closed nearly every clinic in the state https://t.co/PdH5uC29uA— CNN (@CNN) June 29, 2020
The author, Dr Wanjiru Njoya, is a senior lecturer in the Law School at Exeter University
Police shootings in the US don't support the “institutional racism” narrative. In the UK the hapless police are more likely to take flight from protesters than they are to throttle anyone to death, says Wanjiru Njoya— The Critic (@TheCriticMag) June 29, 2020
In the aftermath of George Floyd's murder, even museums face scrutiny
The presence of an Indigenous figure in the Roosevelt monument, and the museum itself, have a very personal meaning for Wendy Red Star, an artist and member of the Crow tribe. She created a project, "The 1880 Crow Peace Delegation," about a group of Crow chiefs who traveled to Washington, DC, that year to try to negotiate a peace treaty. In researching for the project, she found that the remains of one of those chiefs, Pretty Eagle, had been stolen from a burial site and later sold to the AMNH. The tribe was able to repatriate the remains in the 1990s.
At least 4 security officers were killed when gunmen attacked Pakistan’s stock exchange, officials said. A separatist group claimed responsibility. https://t.co/uKtEJ9m5W2— The New York Times (@nytimes) June 29, 2020
The Rolling Stones are threatening legal action against President Trump's campaign for using their music at his campaign rallies https://t.co/FTqiAAnvsS pic.twitter.com/XshAB8mZJk— CNN Politics (@CNNPolitics) June 28, 2020
