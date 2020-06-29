Wakeup: Trump Doesn't Need a Majority
The presence of an Indigenous figure in the Roosevelt monument, and the museum itself, have a very personal meaning for Wendy Red Star, an artist and member of the Crow tribe. She created a project, "The 1880 Crow Peace Delegation," about a group of Crow chiefs who traveled to Washington, DC, that year to try to negotiate a peace treaty. In researching for the project, she found that the remains of one of those chiefs, Pretty Eagle, had been stolen from a burial site and later sold to the AMNH. The tribe was able to repatriate the remains in the 1990s.
"It wasn't until I did this project that I learned about that," Red Star said in a phone interview. "The Roosevelt monument was the first thing I thought of. To me, it's a really direct connection to how my people have been presented at the museum -- along with the dinosaur bones as part of the natural world. It's always been such a surreal experience to see my community's objects on display and watch people observing them as if these were peoples of the past."
Just as government, law enforcement, and all forms of authority are being questioned in this moment of upheaval, museums worldwide have come in for intense scrutiny, and the situation on the ground is changing very fast. Earlier this month, dozens of current and former staffers of multiple cultural institutions, including the Metropolitan Museum, the Guggenheim Museum, and the Museum of Modern Art as well as institutions nationwide, published an open letter accusing the institutions of unfair treatment of employees of color and saying that "your covert and overt white supremacy that has benefited the institution, through the unrecognized dedication and hard labor of Black/Brown employees, with the expectation that we remain complacent with the status quo, is over."
We are in a period of debate. Museums are among the many institutions being questioned
Comments
People are effing stupid or criminally inarticulate.
Instead of saying obvious things, they toss a million extraneous or at least side-issues in the hamper,
and all the whites and light colors get stained with red and other fabrics that bleed.
Take this statue:
It's not offensive because of George Floyd or some battle 120 years ago or because Roosevelt was insensitive to Native Americans.
It's offensive because it shows 2 ethnic groups - presumably the members are a synecdoche representing the whole race - largely groveling (or "standing tall groveling") at Teddy's feet. Servant style. Totally cringeworthy. So why are we having this absurdly over-intellectual debate about the statue and museums - any kid of Native or Black extraction will probably feel some shame seeing this obvious pandering inequality (should we add some marker indications of "noble savage" to make it starker?). Any slightly educated & woke person of some White ancestry will still likely feel that cringe when seeing something that belonged on Lawrence Welk or Reader's Digest "I am Joe's Appendix" or much earlier, that's long past its shelf-life, like Mickey Rooney's awful depiction of an "Asian" in Breakfast at Tiffany's. I mean, we don't keep asbestos around for nostalgia, and while this statue isn't quite to that level of toxic, it's pretty awful. Put it in a side room somewhere and replace it with something presentable, not cringeworthy. Yeah, we know the White dudes wiped out lots of natives & Mexicans and imprisoned/enslaved Black folk for a few centuries. It's pretty hard to erase any mention of that, to cancel completely. But we don't have to be completely stupid about it to get rid of the least justifiable. A statue like this outside a museum can easily be moved, no? I mean Teddy didn't seem that tonedeaf for his day and age - why leave him mocked up with a tonedeaf depiction in 2020?
The rest of the statue debate is frequently different for some obvious reasons, not that I expect to sway anyone with any common sense or notes on historicity. Confederate soldiers like *most* soldiers have statues erected because the historical figure is seen as having some heroic, braveheart-like qualities that came through in the heat of battle. Joan of Arc is celebrated not because she got burned at the stake, only marginally because of her faith, but primarily because she was brave in being burned at the stake and for regrouping the French to fight off the British. Do we remember what they were fighting about? probably names for some pudding, or whether to spell it "Couleur" or "Colour" (both wrong, by the way - idiot Europeans) - or religion, like "tastes great/less filling" (or Henry VIII's "really, won't the Pope let me divorce 2 or 3 wives? I'll just have to kill them otherwise" which he did anyway). So all the Lighthorse Lee or Stonewall Jackson is *almost* all about who got shot or cut up at Shenendoah or Gettysburg or Manassas or somewhere, not really about what kind of people they were, whether they had slaves, etc., though certainly which team they played for - not a lot of McClellan nor Lincoln statues in Birmingham. Like, why are we so into sports stars? just because - it's not like Einstein didn't do more for humanity than Babe Ruth, but sports and military and everything else is just how we do shit. If you want to do something useful, don't get Stonewall of Stone Mountain - that's only southerners that go there anyway - get Andrew Jackson off the $20 billl - he was a nasty motherfucker. And was Sherman fighting to abolish slavery? or simply killing people and blowing up arms depots because that's what Generals are supposed to do to the enemy? yeah, most military people throughout history had huge character flaws or were just evil incarnate, just as most male hormone sportsstars have a good chance of being a nasty piece of work, possibly dumb as a rock to go along. But we still like that quarterback or receiver, still want to hear about Joltin' Joe or Barry Bonds, or Usain Bolt (ok, maybe track & field people are much nicer). But do we act as if every tribute to Pete Rose is celebrating his gambling, every Roger Maris or Babe Ruth mention is thinking of their alcoholism, how Doc Ellis pitched a game on LSD (actually that was pretty cool), or Ty Cobb was a racist, misanthropic asshole? Well, military heroes were the "sports stars" of yesterday. Sir Francis Drake's a good example - a war-and-peace criminal to the Spanish, a hero to the Brits. But the basic thing is, he sailed around the world intercepting and shooting up/burning up boats and taking their cargo. A sea raider. If on land he would have mowed down opposing armies or razed little villages. And likely more statues dedicated to him. We take all of this so personally, but it's just we've always had more to admire about jerks than quality people. Actually, growing quality people is a fairly recent thing - they've always been far in the minority.
by PeraclesPlease on Mon, 06/29/2020 - 10:55am
Peracles, I'm thinking that there should be a sculpture of donnie & vlad sitting on thrones, flanked by caged children on trump's side and dead US soldiers on Putin's.
But where should it go? Maybe Lafayette Park?
by CVille Dem on Mon, 06/29/2020 - 2:00pm
You're giving me dreams of Revelations. Maybe a Don&Vlad twin towers with gargoyles and gold trim.
Putridonal Productions. And the angel opened the Seventh Seal and there was kitsch as far as the eye could see. And a star fell on the Waters and turned 1/3 to shit, And another star fell on land and turned it to more shit, And the Twins gleefully cavorted and committed balsphemies that caused the Angels to avert their eyes...
by PeraclesPlease on Mon, 06/29/2020 - 2:10pm
Robert E. Lee is on Stone Mountain, not his father, Lighthorse Harry Lee. Until recently, I wondered why two Virginians and one Mississippian were chosen for a Confederate memorial in Georgia. Short answer is that that relief is a small part of what was originally planned. Thankfully, the sponsors ran out of money and quarreled with the sculptor who moved on to Mount Rushmore. Another interesting bit of trivia fwiw, Stone Mountain was private property when the project began. It was sold to the State of Georgia in the late 50s with the condition that it be preserved as a Confederate memorial, not that that will prevent its eventual erasure although how that will be accomplished will be equally contentious.
Isn't the internet is a wonderful resource.
Andrew Jackson aka Jacksa Chula Harjo could at times be a nasty mf but by your own stated criteria, he earned his spot on the $20 bill with his victories against the British along with their Spanish and Native allies in the War of 1812. New Orleans and Florida likely would have eventually been fought over. They were too important economically to the young nation. Beyond that, Jackson is a really interesting character. You should read more about him.
by EmmaZahn on Mon, 06/29/2020 - 2:13pm
I've read about him, but Its faded like so much. I'm sure we wouldve gotten along though...
Ever read Blood Meridian? A kind of "how the West was won" - i'd invoke Tarantino, but it actually happened largely like that, not as much embellishment, just the hoary facts, ma'am.
by PeraclesPlease on Mon, 06/29/2020 - 2:16pm
No. Never read Blood Meridian. Is it anything like McMurty's Lonesome Dove? I read somewhere he wrote that one to deromanticize Westerns. Not sure he accomplished that but it's a helluva good book. The characters are so well drawn. I'd vote for it as greatest American novel but doubt I will ever read it again. It's too sad.
by EmmaZahn on Mon, 06/29/2020 - 2:33pm
I thought Blood Meridian was the "deromanticize" one. Thought it pretty impressive. Tried reading something else by him, couldn't hack it.
by PeraclesPlease on Mon, 06/29/2020 - 3:45pm
Re: Andrew
The White House statue is still there after this close call
And yes, why not burn all of these that you have as a protest instead, it would be so much easier voodoo and Treasury agents probably not essential workers, not on duty
Also, context: he was born in 1767, died 1845; he did what he did in a world quite different than ours, a world where there were no words like "scientist" until 10 years before his death.
by artappraiser on Mon, 06/29/2020 - 2:54pm
also the attempt to tear it down not without cost:
by artappraiser on Mon, 06/29/2020 - 2:56pm
Good.
by EmmaZahn on Mon, 06/29/2020 - 3:05pm
More context came to mind for Andrew Jackson, Emma. President 1829-1837 of a continuing experiment in self rule as a republic that continued under him.
The U.S. Revolution which brought about that republic had inspired the French to try the same thing.
That didn't work out very well for quite some time, it failed actually, in 1804 they relapsed to rule by an emperor, than a mixture of various forms of monarchy basically lasting until 1848 with a tiny period of self-rule inbetween.
They finally got their act together as a full republic much later in the century and have managed to keep it.
The current president of France nonetheless, has told the nation that not a single statue will be removed. They will be keeping them all, the good and the bad, the crazed and the good and evil kings and queens, the despots and democratic dreamers, the radicals and conservatives, slavers and not. They want to be reminded of all the mistakes as well as the successes and everything inbetween. They see progress looking at the procession.
We should be proud of being a continuous republic and of all our presidents who managed to keep it that way as many sins as each of them participated. It is a very special accomplishment not like anything else at the time. Yes, we didn't rid ourselves of slavery as soon as others did, and we did terrible things to Native Americans who did not want to do things our way, but we managed to keep working at a republic, not giving up. When others did give up. And we later fought a war of horrific costs to both keep that republic continuous and rid it of slavery.
by artappraiser on Tue, 06/30/2020 - 2:55am
The headline is hyperbole, virtually no one is calling for abolishing museums, but what many lefties are actually calling for would end up being their demise.
Actually what leftist museum employees are calling for with their new unions and such: they want lots more pay and respect and more young inexperienced people to be hired with they think are the right revisionist history attitudes. And at the same time they want to get rid of all rich people funding of museums and sitting on boards. And they want entrance fees to be lowered or eliminated.
So they basically want: PIE IN THE SKY! MONEY FROM TREES!
Because taxpayers are certainly not going to pay for this. Especially in this world economy. (And if they would, they would have a say in what gets exhibited and taught, and I think it's a safe bet that it wouldn't be radical revisionist lefty history.)
It is true that many museums are suffering financial disaster right now.
Nearly every major museum has announced many layoffs in several stages, the latest being permanent.
One of the main museum ethics organizations that accredits museums has dropped the requirement that endowment funds must be used only for acquisitions and not operating expenses.
Many large museums are spending into their endowments, which are not furnishing investment income anyways.
Many small museums do not have endowments or have small ones and are teetering on closing and are doing things like "Go Fund Me". Many will start selling collections. MANY OF THE SMALL ONES WILL CLOSE PERMANENTLY.
Don't worry about the artifacts, though. THE PRIVATE COLLECTORS WILL SAVE THE ARTIFACTS FOR HISTORY and for the future when institutions to save them are recreated, JUST LIKE THEY ALWAYS HAVE in times of war and other disasters. Because: You can't trust governments, "the people," 100% with their own heritage. Because governments fall and civilizations fall, but the desire to own something of value and to collect significant objects continues.
So this is where the anti-private ownership movement is wrong. If you want to preserve artifacts through the ages, their having private monetary value is the only thing that saves them sometimes. A mix of public or private ownership is best.
I.E. A significant number of those paintings on canvas created by W.P.A. artists on government salary during the Depression? They were used in WWII as insulation for pipes on war ships. And another example: if rich western "colonialist" nations had not "looted" artifacts from war torn and/or disastrously run poor nations in the 19th century, many probably would not exist today, i.e., Benin bronzes, Greek and Roman ancient sculpture....
P.S. I estimate at least 50% of museum jobs will cease to exist for the foreseeable future. Complaining about what their current policy is in this situation is absurd. They are trying to figure out how to survive any which way possible. They are basically in the same position as restaurants: with reopening, attendance will still have to be vastly reduced.
by artappraiser on Mon, 06/29/2020 - 1:20pm
Here's an ad I just ran across. This guy has the private collecting gene. Got a special closet for the collection so he can organize it, basically his own little museum:
by artappraiser on Mon, 06/29/2020 - 1:52pm
The only question things like this bring to my mind is is this guy incredibly stupid, fulfilling some neurotic need, or merely trivial. If I won the lottery and had millions of dollars my life would barely change.
by ocean-kat on Mon, 06/29/2020 - 2:58pm
It's a disease and a lot of people have it and once again: it's because of them that we have historical artifacts.
(And actually-I can go further with this meme--some of the most desirable artifacts in history museums are of daily life items from the past that most people would discard after using until it falls apart! Everything in museum world is not about beauty and masterpieces. Historical societies need another wedding dress like a hole in the head, what they want is everyday clothing from different eras.)
by artappraiser on Mon, 06/29/2020 - 3:04pm
by artappraiser on Mon, 06/29/2020 - 2:08pm
Bring on the Apocalypse. We're just here for the After Party. All the hip people will be there they say. Plus a few dinosaurs.
by PeraclesPlease on Mon, 06/29/2020 - 2:14pm
This illustrates a problem I have with twitter. It's a conclusion without the story, data, or evidence to back it up. It's an intriquing idea that I'd like to see explained but there's not even a link. As a stand alone comment it seems worthless to me.This isn't meant as a criticism for posting it.
by ocean-kat on Mon, 06/29/2020 - 3:25pm
Yes, you've got to follow the person over time is the way it works. It's not efficient and it's not for linear thinkers, it's for circular thinkers, and even then getting quality is in the mix of the list of people you follow (which you can tweak with tools like "muting" certain people.) More than ample opportunity for bias confirmation, listening only to people who agree with you. On the other hand, if the content you read is high priority in your life, and you put some time into it, you can set up a "newspaper" of your own with much higher quality than anything that is commercially offered out there.
by artappraiser on Mon, 06/29/2020 - 3:43pm
I can see that. My personal problem is I don't have a phone and haven't for decades. I suppose there are ways to do it all on a computer now but I haven't invested the time to discover how to do it on a PC to even begin to create that news feed of interesting trusted twitter posters
by ocean-kat on Mon, 06/29/2020 - 3:52pm
For Tweeters who post threads, there's a tool to combine threads into a single article.
You can follow several Tweeters but mute most of them until you actually want to check in & see what they're saying.
Overall, Twitter works fine on PC. Your "news feed" is really just people you follow.
Actually you don't even have to have a Twitter account - you can just go to say "twitter.com/emptywheel" and see all her stuff (you can just read stuff she originates, or also stuff she retweets).
You can even put together your own bookmarks that contain the 5 or 6 Tweeters you actually want to read
(if you don't care about responding)
by PeraclesPlease on Mon, 06/29/2020 - 3:58pm
I started using it on my laptop and use it there almost exclusively.
Just go to the site and sign up for an account and you're good to go. It's really little difference than like using TPMCafe was. Yeah, it takes time, so do it over time. You start like you do with any other website. If you don't like it, you won't go there much.
I never downloaded the app on my phone until a couple weeks ago and I don't like it, it's distracting and I get a neckache, though it's something to do if you are like stuck waiting somewhere.
by artappraiser on Mon, 06/29/2020 - 4:18pm
OH AND I forget-the crucial thing to start out- use the SEARCH to find a couple people you admire their take on things or you are just curious what they are tweeting. All you need is a few. They will introduce others merely by having their tweets appear in you feed. You add a few more. Before you know it, you have too many people in your feed. Twitter also suggests all the time based on what you look at.
by artappraiser on Mon, 06/29/2020 - 4:25pm
I dont want them grabbing phone # and location info, not that they dont probably have it anyway
by PeraclesPlease on Mon, 06/29/2020 - 4:40pm