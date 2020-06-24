Wakeup: Trump Doesn't Need a Majority
Before You Board That Chopper...
Radio Free Tom's Reality Check
Note this is in the Business Section
In which the New York Times attacks the editor of the Washington Post for adhering to high standards https://t.co/1YaYfoXfT1— Anne Applebaum (@anneapplebaum) June 29, 2020
From pandering to Putin to abusing allies and ignoring his own advisers, Trump's phone calls alarm US officials
By Carl Bernstein @ CNN.com, June 29. RELATED VIDEO appearance with elaboration including details of calls at link
The GOP says it will abide by the order "If it is still in place."
I did not know Fox Soul was a thing.
The streaming network had to be reminded that Farrakhan called Jewish people "termites"
The.broadcast was scheduled for July 4th.
The differences between Baby Boomers and today’s young people are easy enough to see. Younger generations now are far more diverse: White people made up four-fifths of the Baby Boom (defined as those born between 1946 and 1964), but represent only three-fifths of Millennials (born 1981 through 1996) and only a little more than half of Gen Z (tentatively defined as those born from 1997 through 2014).
JUST IN: Chief Justice John Roberts has sided with the liberal justices on the Supreme Court to block a controversial Louisiana abortion law that critics say would have closed nearly every clinic in the state https://t.co/PdH5uC29uA— CNN (@CNN) June 29, 2020
The author, Dr Wanjiru Njoya, is a senior lecturer in the Law School at Exeter University
Police shootings in the US don't support the “institutional racism” narrative. In the UK the hapless police are more likely to take flight from protesters than they are to throttle anyone to death, says Wanjiru Njoya— The Critic (@TheCriticMag) June 29, 2020
https://t.co/lJzMRQ0LwS
In the aftermath of George Floyd's murder, even museums face scrutiny
The presence of an Indigenous figure in the Roosevelt monument, and the museum itself, have a very personal meaning for Wendy Red Star, an artist and member of the Crow tribe. She created a project, "The 1880 Crow Peace Delegation," about a group of Crow chiefs who traveled to Washington, DC, that year to try to negotiate a peace treaty. In researching for the project, she found that the remains of one of those chiefs, Pretty Eagle, had been stolen from a burial site and later sold to the AMNH. The tribe was able to repatriate the remains in the 1990s.
At least 4 security officers were killed when gunmen attacked Pakistan’s stock exchange, officials said. A separatist group claimed responsibility. https://t.co/uKtEJ9m5W2— The New York Times (@nytimes) June 29, 2020
The Rolling Stones are threatening legal action against President Trump's campaign for using their music at his campaign rallies https://t.co/FTqiAAnvsS pic.twitter.com/XshAB8mZJk— CNN Politics (@CNNPolitics) June 28, 2020
Very ominous. They were near capacity a couple days ago. I heard one Houston hospital honcho on NPR spin this back then like this: they always keep them near capacity and aren't worried because they are a huge sophisticated system and can switch regular rooms to ICU's on a dime. But now until there's an explanation, maybe practice using the word "death panels"?
In 1992, before a brilliant journalism career, @cjchivers was a Marine deployed to LA after the Rodney King verdict. Ever since, he’s been thinking abt what a country’s use of military force against its citizens means. Profound new essay in today’s @NYTmag https://t.co/uDLe7M4UPi— Jake Silverstein (@jakesilverstein) June 28, 2020
“Leave no blind spots…Contain illegal births and lower fertility”: Xinjiang police were ordered to root out parents with more than two children as part of a campaign to slash birth rates among China's Uighurs. https://t.co/nj1AvP4QhM— The Associated Press (@AP) June 29, 2020
Women exposed to high temperatures or air pollution are more likely to have premature, underweight or stillborn babies, a look at 32 million U.S. births found.
By Christopher Flavelle @ NYTimes.com, June 18
WASHINGTON — Pregnant women exposed to high temperatures or air pollution are more likely to have children who are premature, underweight or stillborn, and African-American mothers and babies are harmed at a much higher rate than the population at large, according to sweeping new research examining more than 32 million births in the United States.
Being burned alive, attacked by cats, seeing nails in a rotating head: many Covid patients experience delirium that can terrify them and slow their recovery https://t.co/yQhd8wicuL— New York Times World (@nytimesworld) June 29, 2020
Women left out of new wokedom.
Once again (almost) all about the dudes, except to call someone a Karen
https://www.wisconsinhistory.org/Records/Article/CS2752
by PeraclesPlease on Wed, 06/24/2020 - 8:04am
I think the government is starting to get the message and we'll see some changes.
What's the message you ask?
There's a statue. Pull it down.
by ocean-kat on Wed, 06/24/2020 - 12:14pm
Bye bye, Liberty. Maybe turn Liberty Island into a softball park, or a place to walk dogs.
by PeraclesPlease on Wed, 06/24/2020 - 12:15pm
Another $15 billion on The Wall is what is needed in this country right now. FINISH THE WALL! Trump yesterday:
On the Highlights of a Nation in Chaos List - now and getting worse for 3 1/2 years - high and increasing official lawlessness, government corruption at the highest levels, ginning up of hate and glorification of ignorance by The Party and the Barking Clown Cult Moron, statues being pulled down is not even on the 'can it get any worse' list. Add in a raging pandemic and economic collapse, and no national leadership to do anything about it but blame it on the WHO, China, Fauci. while the angry MAGAts blame things on miscellaneous state public health employees, who have been driven by threats to quit.
Any statue of a white man in Civil War garb on a horse is very much at risk, no matter which side he was on. Too bad about the lady, call it collateral damage, she was just metal anyway.
by NCD on Wed, 06/24/2020 - 9:33am
Then they came for Tina Fey
https://www.thedailybeast.com/tina-feys-problems-with-race-extend-far-be...
by PeraclesPlease on Wed, 06/24/2020 - 12:18pm
Looks like many institutions are undergoing internal debates
https://www.nytimes.com/2020/06/24/arts/design/met-museum-staff-letter-racism.html?action=click&module=Well&pgtype=Homepage§ion=Art%20%20Design
by rmrd0000 on Wed, 06/24/2020 - 1:37pm
The Marauding Marxist Mobs roaming our streets is bad enough but the woke quislings who kneel and feed these creatures is worse.
by Anonymous (not verified) on Wed, 06/24/2020 - 4:26pm
Marauding Marxist Mobs
Now I think you're just making shit up for the alliterative effect. Poetry is meant to be in the Creative Corner
by ocean-kat on Wed, 06/24/2020 - 5:45pm
Victory lap delayed - sux 2 b u
by PeraclesPlease on Wed, 06/24/2020 - 6:37pm
by PeraclesPlease on Wed, 06/24/2020 - 8:47pm
I see your Talking Points here, Nonny:
by artappraiser on Thu, 06/25/2020 - 3:12am
What's your opinion?
by PeraclesPlease on Wed, 06/24/2020 - 6:43pm
I think having the debate is healthy. The Roosevelt statue was not a good look.
by rmrd0000 on Wed, 06/24/2020 - 7:31pm
TOTALLY DIFFERENT, totally..
This had zero to do with debate, it was vandalism An actual crime.
Not to mention MOB RULE (as in, ya know, the more serious crime of lynching) the mob doesn't like something the take the law into their own hands. Or, perhaps in this instance, they didn't even care that much, the mob just feels like partying and terrorizing the rest of the populace in the process, that they may just come and wreck something else, you never know, be afraid, be very afraid, we got powah now nobody gonna stop us
The UK has put up wanted posters on the net for those who threw the statue of Colson in the river., as they should. Cost the taxpayers there a pretty penny to put up protective construction materials and cover statues because mobs were acting out.
The Natural History Museum decision to request the removal on the Roosevelt was the result of legitimate protests and debate and institutions of government having the final say. In past years, those that vandalized that statue during a protest were charged with vandalism.
Are you against vandalism by mobs or not? There was no discussion here.
by artappraiser on Wed, 06/24/2020 - 8:09pm
I don't support tearing down statues, but I can understand the frustration when the structures in place make it impossible to remove monuments to traitors. If there are pictures of the individuals involved, they should be arrested.
I am against a power structure that sends in military helicopters designed for war terrorize US citizens. I am against using tear gas to move a peaceful crowd away from an area so Trump could do a photo-op with a Bible. I am against the use of so- called government law enforcement officers who refuse to announce which organizations they represent. I think many people should be in jail for vandalism and terroristic threatening.
The people who targeted the statues are likely to face justice.
I would really be afraid if you were in powah. How much force would you use?
Edit to add:
Democrats should focus on police reform, health care, etc.
Who thinks Biden supports destroying statues?
Pelosi is requesting statues of Confederate leaders be removed from the House
Trump is ordering Confederate statues to be put back up.
Why change the focus when Trump is destroying himself?
by rmrd0000 on Wed, 06/24/2020 - 11:32pm
They removed a statue from an 1890's sculptress when women couldnt vote or hold professional positions. They removed a Spanish Monk who walked 1000 miles to Mexico City to help Indians. They removed Gen Grant who locked the Confederates' ass.
So we only get statues rmrd approves of? That's a museum i'll také a pass on.
by PeraclesPlease on Thu, 06/25/2020 - 1:57am
Where did I say that I supported pulling down statues?
What I said was that Biden and the Democrats are not being tied to bringing down the statues by anyone but the wingnuts.
If BLM, Biden, and the Democrats start talking about the attacks on the statues, they are bringing themselves into the issue. They attach themselves to the attacks on statues.
As it stands now, Biden wants to rename military bases and Pelosi wants Confederate statues gone from military bases. The military is banning Confederate flags. The battle is being won.
Trump is fighting to preserve the Confederacy. He is the one connected to the statue attacks. Trump is sending out racist tweets and exposing staffers and the Secret Service to COVID. Trump wanted to use the military to attack US citizens. Let him destroy himself.
by rmrd0000 on Thu, 06/25/2020 - 6:43am
Found one young woman who went on camera and suggested she participated in property damage. She said that she represented "several" organizations, not BLM.
https://www.nbc15.com/2020/06/24/this-is-a-revolutionary-fight-demonstrators-issue-demands-the-morning-after-violent-protests-statues-toppled/
If it was BLM directed, she should have stated that fact.
Edit to add:
We can deal with this woman and her organizations legally. Trump, Barr, et. al. do not feel bound by the law. The Trump administration is the clear and present danger.
by rmrd0000 on Thu, 06/25/2020 - 9:25am
So you dont support pulling down statues?
by PeraclesPlease on Thu, 06/25/2020 - 12:40pm
I support removing statues honoring Confederate traitors.
Edit to add:
Statues are already coming down.
The image of Trump is that he wants them to stay up
by rmrd0000 on Thu, 06/25/2020 - 2:53pm
Ulysses S Grant? Churchill? Pershing? Woodrow Wilson? Malcolm X? Buffalo Bill? Columbus? Rockefeller? Patton? Teddy Roosevelt? Marcus Garvey? John Brown? Ty Cobb? Lynyrd Skynyrd? Huey Long? Davy Crockett? Daniel Boone?
by PeraclesPlease on Thu, 06/25/2020 - 4:11pm
You forgot: George Washington & Thomas Jefferson.
It's a real tough linguistic twist labelling them as Confederates, because, you know, they were instrumental in forming the the union in the first place.. It is of course, because they were slaveowners. At a time when people thought so differently that there was not even a word for scientist. Every time a statue of either is attacked, I think: Trump wins at least one vote back.
Rmrd says "Confederate" statues. He doesn't mention the one that troubles most people: 18th-century slaveowners who otherwise accomplished extremely important and/or heroic things.
And then there's the whole nother category of just attacking statues because they were "colonialists." In like the 15th and 16th century. When everybody who was an explorer was doing it with money from backers who wanted to expand their territory. No other way to do it. What we call venture capitalist now, was colonialism in the old days.
by artappraiser on Thu, 06/25/2020 - 4:26pm
US Grant was a slaveowner too, but ao clueless he was out working with his slaves, and then the 1 that somehow was his, not his wife's, he just up and freed, didnt sell. But dont matter, purity spares no punches.
by PeraclesPlease on Thu, 06/25/2020 - 4:36pm
From what I have seen, the Confederate statues trouble people the most. As I noted above, Biden talks about removing Confederate names from military bases and Pelosi wants Confederate statues removed from the House. Are you arguing that these statues cannot be touched?
by rmrd0000 on Thu, 06/25/2020 - 5:21pm
When did I label them Confederates?
by rmrd0000 on Thu, 06/25/2020 - 5:17pm
Oh the irony! Or maybe not...
A vigilante mob is a vigilante mob, after all. Whatcha support? Rule of law or vigilante mobs? It's kind of simple, maybe it needs to be, huh?
by artappraiser on Thu, 06/25/2020 - 5:01pm
Good theory with excellent example:
by artappraiser on Thu, 06/25/2020 - 7:31pm
Their motto: BACKWARD!
Knowing a little about what they've been learnin' in college humanities classes, could mean backward all the way to zero. Erase history, start over.
It's not that funny actually, because they might have just lost Wisconsin for Biden.
IT'S TIME FOR JOE to do a serious "Sister Souljah" about the lefty statue brigade.It's really out of control and it is affiliated with "liberals" by those who don't know better. He needs to renounce them or lose again to Trump.
BLM also needs to denounce them or lose a lot of support they gained from the peaceful protests.
God only knows why both left and right see such powerful spiritual mojo and juju power in old statues. All the middle sees is a bunch of loonies who don't know what LAW AND ORDER and CIVILIZATION means, loonies who do seem to believe that destroying others' property without permission because they see an evil spirit in it is a good thing to do.
Yes kids, the Cambodian Khmer Rouge were wrong, year zero is not a good goal.
by artappraiser on Wed, 06/24/2020 - 5:50pm
Research Director Media Trackers-WI,
Former Editor @RightWisconsin, 2010@RonJohnsonWI Research Director,
@JimGeraghty 's WI Politics Guy, (Opinions are my own.)
by artappraiser on Wed, 06/24/2020 - 7:04pm
Where things stand now
https://www.cnn.com/2020/06/24/politics/wisconsin-ohio-marquette-quinnipiac-biden-trump-polls/index.html
by rmrd0000 on Wed, 06/24/2020 - 7:26pm
Just polls. Scott Walker became governor on a recall vote in 2012. Ron Johnson still beat out Russ Feingold for Senátor 2016. Wisconsin Supreme Court disallowed mail-in voted 2020.
If Dems dont take back the narrative from statue-smashing hippies, we lose in November.
by PeraclesPlease on Wed, 06/24/2020 - 8:15pm
Wisconsin a major swing state as to who wins the presidential election in November:
by artappraiser on Thu, 06/25/2020 - 12:50pm
Hocus pocus religion:
by artappraiser on Wed, 06/24/2020 - 7:48pm
American Taliban?
Uppity woman shouldnt have sculpted that uppity statue in the 1890's. What was She thinking - like she's some Vanguard or something?
by PeraclesPlease on Wed, 06/24/2020 - 7:56pm
Explaining why...ah... She's just sleeping. It's a statement in support of the homeless who have no choice but to sleep in the streets. Homeless People's Lives Matter
by ocean-kat on Wed, 06/24/2020 - 8:00pm
I'm not kidding about the need for a "sister soulja" moment on this to draw a line. Trending right now on twitter, right now when I went back to the window: "Reign of Terror"
https://twitter.com/search?q=%22Reign%20of%20Terror%22&src=trend_click
If Dem candidates don't start doing something about the gangs of vandalizing elite pseudo-educated anarchist brats catching the eye of the media every day with their antics, the are going be tarred and feathered as their progentiors. Smart BLM folks already know this and post videos lecturing them that they are not helping, but it's far from enough. This is really about "the black vote" it's stupid agonizing over worrying that one might alienate the youth vote. Many of these brats aren't going to vote anyways, or will write in Bernie or whatnot. But their elders (grandparents) that are upset or even frightened by what they are doing to the country will show up as they always have.
by artappraiser on Wed, 06/24/2020 - 8:26pm
This comment surprised me totally, that he gets it!
But then I thought again, that he's not just an expert at health policy but an expert at the politics of health policy.
Just say no to culture wars, it's the rational thing to do.
by artappraiser on Wed, 06/24/2020 - 11:46pm
REALLY people just really need to CUT THIS FUCKING STATUE SHIT out. The world has huge serious problems right now, it's starting to look like U.S. citizens are going to start suffering mightily in a few weeks and not just from coronavirus illness and deaths but a huge increase in fucking starvation and homeless on the streets Fiddling while Rome burns! Stop giving serious attention to these bored trollish lefty kiddies.They're trolling centrists who are already emotionally disraught about the world as they know it going to hell on a handbasket. It's the last thing people should have to think about right now.
by artappraiser on Thu, 06/25/2020 - 12:41am
from CNN, June 26 "Measures to protect Trump from coronavirus scale up even as he seeks to move on"
by artappraiser on Fri, 06/26/2020 - 11:21pm
How Tucker Carlson is demagoguing the statue stories:
by artappraiser on Thu, 06/25/2020 - 7:43pm
by artappraiser on Sat, 06/27/2020 - 12:19am
I COULDN'T UNDERSTAND A WORD SHE SAID BUT HER ANGER HAS ME CONVINCED SHE'S RIGHT. HAVING SEEN HOW POWERFUL IT IS TO YELL I'VE DECIDED TO POST ALL MY REPLIES IN ALL CAPS FROM NOW ON.
by ocean-kat on Sat, 06/27/2020 - 12:10pm
She has a trendy personal A/C cooler thingie around her neck - She must be woke.
by PeraclesPlease on Sat, 06/27/2020 - 12:25pm
I have two unconnected thoughts:
1. I simply cannot fathom the basis for getting that angry about this piece from 1876. It truly was paid for by ex-slaves who wanted to memorialize the Emancipation. She goes beyond taking a statue like this down as something inappropriate for today's world and the messages one wants the community to send to something like this: if you could just censor history everything could be better; no one should know about this, these facts need be expunged. As I do not get my knickers all in a twist that two of my grandparents were actually part of the stereotypical illiterate huddled masses yearning to breathe free at Ellis Island, they were what they were and they are not me. They really were illiterate peasants yearning to be freed from the Austro-Hungarian Empire, after all. The people who paid for the Lincoln statue were ex-slaves grateful that Emancipation happened via the direction of a powerful white man,it is what is! If one takes the statue down, the facts of the matter will still be there.
2. In general, women's voices get higher and screechy when they are angry. But many (tho not all) men have this powerful tool: their voices get lower when they are angry, they stare down their opponent, especially a hysterical one, their posture steels itself, they seem calmer and more confident, maybe their nostrils flare is all. They can scare little children doing this--it's why moms would traditionally scream "just wait til your father gets home." Hysterics are counter-productive.
by artappraiser on Sat, 06/27/2020 - 4:22pm
P.S. I can tie my two thoughts together with a third - put that statue into this context: at the time it was erected ALL women were second-class citizens and remained unable to do anything about that for another 44 years.
by artappraiser on Sat, 06/27/2020 - 4:47pm
They stepped aside at Seneca Falls, but that doesnt mean suffrage a few years later changes that much. Property ownership, the rights of a legal person seem much more important. Though it's curious the women who held office *before* women got the vote. Mostly out West.
by PeraclesPlease on Sat, 06/27/2020 - 6:05pm
Apparently the real deal is we just have to have patience while the Wokeness Rules are being worked out!
Like: how many points added back for being a defender of gays?
There's the "kill all past culture", Khmer Rouge year-zero style:
Then there's compare and contrast, working out a scale of evil:
by artappraiser on Sat, 06/27/2020 - 6:14pm
And Trump and RNC loving it all, say keep up the good culture wars work! Putting Russian bots out of business, lefty culture warriors don't need their help anymore.
by artappraiser on Sat, 06/27/2020 - 6:18pm
Oh, pretty sure Russian chaos monkeys thick in the mix whenever we slow down too much. Someone's Gotta stir things up - not enough just to boil.
by PeraclesPlease on Sat, 06/27/2020 - 6:24pm
Yglesias got this bee in his bonnet, always being the party pooper and tattletale traitor to the elite class which he was raised to be a part of:
by artappraiser on Sat, 06/27/2020 - 6:30pm
I'm in favor of renaming everything. That will give the kids a hundred years from now something to do when they decide all the names we choose today need to be changed then.
by ocean-kat on Sat, 06/27/2020 - 6:47pm
They'll just have QR Codes for everything. Words are overrated.
by PeraclesPlease on Sat, 06/27/2020 - 7:05pm
Such as with BLM
https://www.theguardian.com/world/2020/jun/28/far-right-thugs-exploit-bl...
by PeraclesPlease on Sun, 06/28/2020 - 6:18am
At least they can't cancel Lenny Bruce
He'd know how to do the needed horse trading.
https://medium.com/applaudience/lenny-bruce-are-there-any-niggers-here-tonight-71c6cf9f2a2c
by PeraclesPlease on Sat, 06/27/2020 - 6:36pm
But apparently a little pressure from the SEC after things like a NASCAR effect can do wonders in Mississippi these days
by artappraiser on Sat, 06/27/2020 - 7:21pm
Wisconsin poll. Is bias verification, of course, for my gut reaction to how a number of swing-voting Wisconsinites would take the statue vandalism:
It's probably off but just sayin. And warning that the state can swing very very easy with exactly this kind of culture wars stuff. I know many there would react very negatively towards that kind of thing. As in "what's this all hell breaking loose, we need law and order, people can't just do what they feel like because they're angry."
All the far left radical activism, it does very much worry me as to the Wisconsin vote.
P.S. There is also an overall deep sense of pride in the state's "old stuff", to the point of ridiculousness. They venerate like old wood, anything from the 19th century, it's holy. Wrecking old stuff is like sacrilege. They honor old workmanship. I don't know why, it's like a sort of inferiority complex to the older history of the east coast states. Even though they became a state quite early.
by artappraiser on Sun, 06/28/2020 - 11:56pm
not a statue, just someone's house:
by artappraiser on Tue, 06/30/2020 - 12:55am
Uh, no, weird story with missing kids, suspected sex traffickung, et al, not really about Floyd riots ať all. 2 arrested tried to *de-escalate* because they wanted evidence in the house.
https://urbanmilwaukee.com/2020/06/26/mother-connected-to-40th-and-lloyd...
by PeraclesPlease on Tue, 06/30/2020 - 1:17am
yes I know, you didn't give me a chance to post the below.
by artappraiser on Tue, 06/30/2020 - 1:27am
I really really do not like the vigilantist beliefs that the college kid protestors are pushing on the statues. I don't like the whole CHAZ thing either. I think it's very contagious and and I think it's very dangerous thing for our country especially during a pandemic. It is almost like this country is getting a mental illness as well as having a physical pandemic. I moved here in 1983 when Bernard Goetz was shooting kids on the subway and I don't like what's going on, it's really worrying me. And the fish does rot from the top, yes it does, lawlessness fully approved. Everybody tribal everybody scared of the other. No way out of a pandemic that requires solidarity, that's for sure.
The taking down of statues that are common property based on thinking they know better for everyone else what statues should be there and what shouldn't? Where does that lead?
And all the trouble in areas of blue local government, where does that lead?
by artappraiser on Tue, 06/30/2020 - 1:38am
Cause: bizarre story of paranoid vigilantism based on rumor (kind of a flip side of the Comet Pizza story. where the police are lying that the girls were not there and are involved in trafficking them out of house, or what?) and empowered by other examples of vigilantism lately. Real stupid ignorant tribal paranoia turned into a mob:
Here's what we know about the chaos that unfolded Tuesday near a Washington Park home
By Elliot Hughes Sophie Carson Ashley Luthern @ Milwaukee Journal Sentinel, updated June 28
Mayor Tom Barrett is a liberal Democrat, by the way. Since 2004, re-elected. Before that he was a U.S. House rep. for a decade.
And it's exactly this kind of lunacy that encourages the white flight out of town and continued segregation. (oh did I mention that the anti-gentrification thing is hot and heavy against a small number of brave gays who are buying and fixing up homes in the inner city?) It's just too loony there. No matter what people try to do to help, too many are mired in both poverty and stupidity.
by artappraiser on Tue, 06/30/2020 - 1:25am