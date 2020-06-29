Very ominous. They were near capacity a couple days ago. I heard one Houston hospital honcho on NPR spin this back then like this: they always keep them near capacity and aren't worried because they are a huge sophisticated system and can switch regular rooms to ICU's on a dime. But now until there's an explanation, maybe practice using the word "death panels"?

Crazy: Houston hospital ICU data now deleted & withheld.



Texas Medical Center previously released ongoing reports detailing ICU admission numbers throughout the pandemic. No longer - all ICU capacity data now gone. Silence on any explanation. #COVID19 https://t.co/SLooIlqX1d — Eric Feigl-Ding (@DrEricDing) June 28, 2020