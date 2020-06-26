Wakeup: Trump Doesn't Need a Majority
Before You Board That Chopper...
Radio Free Tom's Reality Check
Bill Gates says the current coronavirus picture, globally and in the US, is "more bleak" than he would have expected.— CNN (@CNN) June 26, 2020
The fact that people are still dying in the US shows that the country is "not even close" to doing enough to fight the pandemic, he says. https://t.co/YVs9OA3UQu
JUST IN: Chief Justice John Roberts has sided with the liberal justices on the Supreme Court to block a controversial Louisiana abortion law that critics say would have closed nearly every clinic in the state https://t.co/PdH5uC29uA— CNN (@CNN) June 29, 2020
The author, Dr Wanjiru Njoya, is a senior lecturer in the Law School at Exeter University
Police shootings in the US don't support the “institutional racism” narrative. In the UK the hapless police are more likely to take flight from protesters than they are to throttle anyone to death, says Wanjiru Njoya— The Critic (@TheCriticMag) June 29, 2020
https://t.co/lJzMRQ0LwS
In the aftermath of George Floyd's murder, even museums face scrutiny
The presence of an Indigenous figure in the Roosevelt monument, and the museum itself, have a very personal meaning for Wendy Red Star, an artist and member of the Crow tribe. She created a project, "The 1880 Crow Peace Delegation," about a group of Crow chiefs who traveled to Washington, DC, that year to try to negotiate a peace treaty. In researching for the project, she found that the remains of one of those chiefs, Pretty Eagle, had been stolen from a burial site and later sold to the AMNH. The tribe was able to repatriate the remains in the 1990s.
At least 4 security officers were killed when gunmen attacked Pakistan’s stock exchange, officials said. A separatist group claimed responsibility. https://t.co/uKtEJ9m5W2— The New York Times (@nytimes) June 29, 2020
The Rolling Stones are threatening legal action against President Trump's campaign for using their music at his campaign rallies https://t.co/FTqiAAnvsS pic.twitter.com/XshAB8mZJk— CNN Politics (@CNNPolitics) June 28, 2020
Very ominous. They were near capacity a couple days ago. I heard one Houston hospital honcho on NPR spin this back then like this: they always keep them near capacity and aren't worried because they are a huge sophisticated system and can switch regular rooms to ICU's on a dime. But now until there's an explanation, maybe practice using the word "death panels"?
In 1992, before a brilliant journalism career, @cjchivers was a Marine deployed to LA after the Rodney King verdict. Ever since, he’s been thinking abt what a country’s use of military force against its citizens means. Profound new essay in today’s @NYTmag https://t.co/uDLe7M4UPi— Jake Silverstein (@jakesilverstein) June 28, 2020
“Leave no blind spots…Contain illegal births and lower fertility”: Xinjiang police were ordered to root out parents with more than two children as part of a campaign to slash birth rates among China's Uighurs. https://t.co/nj1AvP4QhM— The Associated Press (@AP) June 29, 2020
Women exposed to high temperatures or air pollution are more likely to have premature, underweight or stillborn babies, a look at 32 million U.S. births found.
By Christopher Flavelle @ NYTimes.com, June 18
WASHINGTON — Pregnant women exposed to high temperatures or air pollution are more likely to have children who are premature, underweight or stillborn, and African-American mothers and babies are harmed at a much higher rate than the population at large, according to sweeping new research examining more than 32 million births in the United States.
Being burned alive, attacked by cats, seeing nails in a rotating head: many Covid patients experience delirium that can terrify them and slow their recovery https://t.co/yQhd8wicuL— New York Times World (@nytimesworld) June 29, 2020
“We are becoming two nations, divided by economics, values, and culture.”— Niskanen Center (@NiskanenCenter) June 29, 2020
Moderates can bring America back together, says @Chrisvance123, but they must first clearly articulate what they stand for. https://t.co/0yQ1Q97A8K
Video of Athabasca Chipewyan First Nation Chief Allan Adam being beaten by an officer on 10 March went viral.
The incident in Fort McMurray, Alberta, began over an expired registration plate. Mr Adam was charged with assaulting police and resisting arrest. After seeing the clip, Prime Minister Justin Trudeau said he had "serious questions" about the officer's conduct.
Seniors from The Villages in Florida protesting against each other: pic.twitter.com/Q3GRJCTjEW— Fifty Shades of Whey (@davenewworld_2) June 27, 2020
So, a tech company gathered data on a bunch of protesters by tracing their phones (which is pretty crappy, yes; digital privacy needs to be addressed by Congress).
It confirmed that in most cities, the protesters were disproportionately white.https://t.co/X3iGNqohVB pic.twitter.com/X8pttIejbX
Comments
by artappraiser on Sat, 06/27/2020 - 12:29am
Florida has 1:40 deaths to infections, but now want us to believe with 10,000 infections a day it's 1:400 deaths to infections. Theyre not hiding Covid deaths, are they?
by PeraclesPlease on Sat, 06/27/2020 - 6:54pm
NYTimes' analysis by Sabrina Tavernise, Frances Robles and Louis Keene, June 27, 2020 Updated 5:12 p.m. ET
by artappraiser on Sat, 06/27/2020 - 7:30pm
by artappraiser on Sat, 06/27/2020 - 7:57pm
Yikes Texas!
by artappraiser on Sat, 06/27/2020 - 11:04pm
by artappraiser on Sat, 06/27/2020 - 11:34pm
DJT: Never gonna shut it down,
Never gonna say I'm wrong,
If you wear a mask you must hate me!
Never gonna do more tests,
Gonna say I achieved success!
by NCD on Sun, 06/28/2020 - 12:06am
Drumpf keeps on trying the stable misunderstood genius thang, but more and more all we see is classic Emmet Kelly "sad clown"
by artappraiser on Sun, 06/28/2020 - 12:56am
holy shit, this country is gonna be so broke for so long
this is a closeup, more readable map for today, red states are "trending poorly", yellow are "making progress" and green are "trending better"
https://www.covidexitstrategy.org/
by artappraiser on Sun, 06/28/2020 - 1:45am
by artappraiser on Sun, 06/28/2020 - 3:29am
Ezra Klein:
by artappraiser on Mon, 06/29/2020 - 12:28pm
by artappraiser on Mon, 06/29/2020 - 12:45pm
by artappraiser on Mon, 06/29/2020 - 1:39pm