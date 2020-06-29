Wakeup: Trump Doesn't Need a Majority
In the aftermath of George Floyd's murder, even museums face scrutiny
The presence of an Indigenous figure in the Roosevelt monument, and the museum itself, have a very personal meaning for Wendy Red Star, an artist and member of the Crow tribe. She created a project, "The 1880 Crow Peace Delegation," about a group of Crow chiefs who traveled to Washington, DC, that year to try to negotiate a peace treaty. In researching for the project, she found that the remains of one of those chiefs, Pretty Eagle, had been stolen from a burial site and later sold to the AMNH. The tribe was able to repatriate the remains in the 1990s.
"It wasn't until I did this project that I learned about that," Red Star said in a phone interview. "The Roosevelt monument was the first thing I thought of. To me, it's a really direct connection to how my people have been presented at the museum -- along with the dinosaur bones as part of the natural world. It's always been such a surreal experience to see my community's objects on display and watch people observing them as if these were peoples of the past."
Just as government, law enforcement, and all forms of authority are being questioned in this moment of upheaval, museums worldwide have come in for intense scrutiny, and the situation on the ground is changing very fast. Earlier this month, dozens of current and former staffers of multiple cultural institutions, including the Metropolitan Museum, the Guggenheim Museum, and the Museum of Modern Art as well as institutions nationwide, published an open letter accusing the institutions of unfair treatment of employees of color and saying that "your covert and overt white supremacy that has benefited the institution, through the unrecognized dedication and hard labor of Black/Brown employees, with the expectation that we remain complacent with the status quo, is over."
We are in a period of debate. Museums are among the many institutions being questioned
People are effing stupid or criminally inarticulate.
Instead of saying obvious things, they toss a million extraneous or at least side-issues in the hamper,
and all the whites and light colors get stained with red and other fabrics that bleed.
Take this statue:
It's not offensive because of George Floyd or some battle 120 years ago or because Roosevelt was insensitive to Native Americans.
It's offensive because it shows 2 ethnic groups - presumably the members are a synecdoche representing the whole race - largely groveling (or "standing tall groveling") at Teddy's feet. Servant style. Totally cringeworthy. So why are we having this absurdly over-intellectual debate about the statue and museums - any kid of Native or Black extraction will probably feel some shame seeing this obvious pandering inequality (should we add some marker indications of "noble savage" to make it starker?). Any slightly educated & woke person of some White ancestry will still likely feel that cringe when seeing something that belonged on Lawrence Welk or Reader's Digest "I am Joe's Appendix" or much earlier, that's long past its shelf-life, like Mickey Rooney's awful depiction of an "Asian" in Breakfast at Tiffany's. I mean, we don't keep asbestos around for nostalgia, and while this statue isn't quite to that level of toxic, it's pretty awful. Put it in a side room somewhere and replace it with something presentable, not cringeworthy. Yeah, we know the White dudes wiped out lots of natives & Mexicans and imprisoned/enslaved Black folk for a few centuries. It's pretty hard to erase any mention of that, to cancel completely. But we don't have to be completely stupid about it to get rid of the least justifiable. A statue like this outside a museum can easily be moved, no? I mean Teddy didn't seem that tonedeaf for his day and age - why leave him mocked up with a tonedeaf depiction in 2020?
The rest of the statue debate is frequently different for some obvious reasons, not that I expect to sway anyone with any common sense or notes on historicity. Confederate soldiers like *most* soldiers have statues erected because the historical figure is seen as having some heroic, braveheart-like qualities that came through in the heat of battle. Joan of Arc is celebrated not because she got burned at the stake, only marginally because of her faith, but primarily because she was brave in being burned at the stake and for regrouping the French to fight off the British. Do we remember what they were fighting about? probably names for some pudding, or whether to spell it "Couleur" or "Colour" (both wrong, by the way - idiot Europeans) - or religion, like "tastes great/less filling" (or Henry VIII's "really, won't the Pope let me divorce 2 or 3 wives? I'll just have to kill them otherwise" which he did anyway). So all the Lighthorse Lee or Stonewall Jackson is *almost* all about who got shot or cut up at Shenendoah or Gettysburg or Manassas or somewhere, not really about what kind of people they were, whether they had slaves, etc., though certainly which team they played for - not a lot of McClellan nor Lincoln statues in Birmingham. Like, why are we so into sports stars? just because - it's not like Einstein didn't do more for humanity than Babe Ruth, but sports and military and everything else is just how we do shit. If you want to do something useful, don't get Stonewall of Stone Mountain - that's only southerners that go there anyway - get Andrew Jackson off the $20 billl - he was a nasty motherfucker. And was Sherman fighting to abolish slavery? or simply killing people and blowing up arms depots because that's what Generals are supposed to do to the enemy? yeah, most military people throughout history had huge character flaws or were just evil incarnate, just as most male hormone sportsstars have a good chance of being a nasty piece of work, possibly dumb as a rock to go along. But we still like that quarterback or receiver, still want to hear about Joltin' Joe or Barry Bonds, or Usain Bolt (ok, maybe track & field people are much nicer). But do we act as if every tribute to Pete Rose is celebrating his gambling, every Roger Maris or Babe Ruth mention is thinking of their alcoholism, how Doc Ellis pitched a game on LSD (actually that was pretty cool), or Ty Cobb was a racist, misanthropic asshole? Well, military heroes were the "sports stars" of yesterday. Sir Francis Drake's a good example - a war-and-peace criminal to the Spanish, a hero to the Brits. But the basic thing is, he sailed around the world intercepting and shooting up/burning up boats and taking their cargo. A sea raider. If on land he would have mowed down opposing armies or razed little villages. And likely more statues dedicated to him. We take all of this so personally, but it's just we've always had more to admire about jerks than quality people. Actually, growing quality people is a fairly recent thing - they've always been far in the minority.
by PeraclesPlease on Mon, 06/29/2020 - 10:55am