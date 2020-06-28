Wakeup: Trump Doesn't Need a Majority
Before You Board That Chopper...
Radio Free Tom's Reality Check
It's also why his V.P. pick is extra important? As to what happens after the election
Unlike back in the 1960s when Ds were represented by such like-minded types as Adam Clayton Powell and James Eastland. https://t.co/MJHN0VBeTZ— Philip Klinkner (@pklinkne) June 28, 2020
At least 4 security officers were killed when gunmen attacked Pakistan’s stock exchange, officials said. A separatist group claimed responsibility. https://t.co/uKtEJ9m5W2— The New York Times (@nytimes) June 29, 2020
The Rolling Stones are threatening legal action against President Trump's campaign for using their music at his campaign rallies https://t.co/FTqiAAnvsS pic.twitter.com/XshAB8mZJk— CNN Politics (@CNNPolitics) June 28, 2020
Very ominous. They were near capacity a couple days ago. I heard one Houston hospital honcho on NPR spin this back then like this: they always keep them near capacity and aren't worried because they are a huge sophisticated system and can switch regular rooms to ICU's on a dime. But now until there's an explanation, maybe practice using the word "death panels"?
In 1992, before a brilliant journalism career, @cjchivers was a Marine deployed to LA after the Rodney King verdict. Ever since, he’s been thinking abt what a country’s use of military force against its citizens means. Profound new essay in today’s @NYTmag https://t.co/uDLe7M4UPi— Jake Silverstein (@jakesilverstein) June 28, 2020
“Leave no blind spots…Contain illegal births and lower fertility”: Xinjiang police were ordered to root out parents with more than two children as part of a campaign to slash birth rates among China's Uighurs. https://t.co/nj1AvP4QhM— The Associated Press (@AP) June 29, 2020
Women exposed to high temperatures or air pollution are more likely to have premature, underweight or stillborn babies, a look at 32 million U.S. births found.
By Christopher Flavelle @ NYTimes.com, June 18
WASHINGTON — Pregnant women exposed to high temperatures or air pollution are more likely to have children who are premature, underweight or stillborn, and African-American mothers and babies are harmed at a much higher rate than the population at large, according to sweeping new research examining more than 32 million births in the United States.
Being burned alive, attacked by cats, seeing nails in a rotating head: many Covid patients experience delirium that can terrify them and slow their recovery https://t.co/yQhd8wicuL— New York Times World (@nytimesworld) June 29, 2020
“We are becoming two nations, divided by economics, values, and culture.”— Niskanen Center (@NiskanenCenter) June 29, 2020
Moderates can bring America back together, says @Chrisvance123, but they must first clearly articulate what they stand for. https://t.co/0yQ1Q97A8K
Video of Athabasca Chipewyan First Nation Chief Allan Adam being beaten by an officer on 10 March went viral.
The incident in Fort McMurray, Alberta, began over an expired registration plate. Mr Adam was charged with assaulting police and resisting arrest. After seeing the clip, Prime Minister Justin Trudeau said he had "serious questions" about the officer's conduct.
Seniors from The Villages in Florida protesting against each other: pic.twitter.com/Q3GRJCTjEW— Fifty Shades of Whey (@davenewworld_2) June 27, 2020
So, a tech company gathered data on a bunch of protesters by tracing their phones (which is pretty crappy, yes; digital privacy needs to be addressed by Congress).
It confirmed that in most cities, the protesters were disproportionately white.https://t.co/X3iGNqohVB pic.twitter.com/X8pttIejbX
There seems to be some dissonance between pretending a social worker can respond to an immediate threat of deadly violence and hiring private security to protect yourself from an immediate threat to deadly violence https://t.co/BtErUThrfw— Zaid Jilani (@ZaidJilani) June 28, 2020
The evidence is mounting. New York City simply can not ignore it. We can not open bars/restaurants for indoor service as currently planned for July 6. https://t.co/geTZ0JVRdg— Mark D. Levine (@MarkLevineNYC) June 28, 2020
Nearly 1 in 3 black Americans know someone personally who has died of covid-19, far exceeding their white counterparts, according to a Washington Post-Ipsos pollthat underscores the coronavirus pandemic’s profoundly disparate impact.
The nationwide survey finds that 31 percent of black adults say they know someone firsthand who has been killed by the virus, compared with 17 percent of adults who are Hispanic and 9 percent who are white.
Comments
The V.P. choice is extra important, especially if the the Dems can win the Senate and break the Mitch wall of No.
In terms of developing policy and returning to functioning government practices, the Cabinet selections and who will be Chief of Staff are arguably equally important. The institutional triage needed is a deep challenge that should develop consensus even amongst sharply divided points of view.
by moat on Sun, 06/28/2020 - 4:42pm
There's no glue, common sense, facts, oaths to the Constitution, respect for equality, ethics, ideology, TeeVee channel, or self interest holding America together. But we had a great run!
by NCD on Sun, 06/28/2020 - 4:58pm
pollyanna much?
by artappraiser on Sun, 06/28/2020 - 5:51pm
more seriously, along the lines of what you say, it behooves not to forget the many different types of nightmares that would have been visited upon a President Hillary every step of the way if she had rightfully been awarded the presidency. Especially with Trump on Fox every night narrating stories for the fans. Despite all Trump's horrific flaws and practices, the troubles ARE more about our populace than about him. And Hillary was a special lightning rod and nothing she could do to fix that.
Comes to mind here: if all they can think of to attack Joe is that he's old and "crime bill!" we're on pretty good ground? He's good on being able to re-direct from culture wars distraction.
Again, that's also where the V.P. comes in, if they can be made a lightning rod for culture wars stuff or not.
by artappraiser on Sun, 06/28/2020 - 5:59pm
Biden is especially admirable for his effort to once again confront the disastrous sequelae of the reign of a Republican, this time the worst most moronic traitorous scum, and his family, in US history.
The Republican Party has, intentionally, so corrupted and hollowed out the government to discourage anyone honest from even contemplating entering politics. That they still do in the Democratic Party (unlike say Flake in the GOP) try to make this country, and the 40% who are frankly idiots, a better place, is something to give thanks for.
by NCD on Sun, 06/28/2020 - 10:07pm
A major problem that has to be dealt with before and after election:
by artappraiser on Sun, 06/28/2020 - 7:33pm
Here's a new protest tribe adding more divisiveness on the left of the aisle? Anti-white-liberal gentrifer protesters. don't know where or when it is but the tweet struck me because of how many approving replies it has gotten today:
by artappraiser on Sun, 06/28/2020 - 11:36pm
Bernie Bros got new gig? Or are these the ones who don't bother to vote?
by artappraiser on Mon, 06/29/2020 - 3:28am