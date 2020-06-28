Wakeup: Trump Doesn't Need a Majority
The short answer is that nobody knows yet, but the bigger question is, would public health experts actually pursue the answer with any empiricism or would ideology prevent them from doing so? https://t.co/teylcORfhH— Zaid Jilani (@ZaidJilani) June 28, 2020
Very ominous. They were near capacity a couple days ago. I heard one Houston hospital honcho on NPR spin this back then like this: they always keep them near capacity and aren't worried because they are a huge sophisticated system and can switch regular rooms to ICU's on a dime. But now until there's an explanation, maybe practice using the word "death panels"?
In 1992, before a brilliant journalism career, @cjchivers was a Marine deployed to LA after the Rodney King verdict. Ever since, he’s been thinking abt what a country’s use of military force against its citizens means. Profound new essay in today’s @NYTmag https://t.co/uDLe7M4UPi— Jake Silverstein (@jakesilverstein) June 28, 2020
“Leave no blind spots…Contain illegal births and lower fertility”: Xinjiang police were ordered to root out parents with more than two children as part of a campaign to slash birth rates among China's Uighurs. https://t.co/nj1AvP4QhM— The Associated Press (@AP) June 29, 2020
Women exposed to high temperatures or air pollution are more likely to have premature, underweight or stillborn babies, a look at 32 million U.S. births found.
By Christopher Flavelle @ NYTimes.com, June 18
WASHINGTON — Pregnant women exposed to high temperatures or air pollution are more likely to have children who are premature, underweight or stillborn, and African-American mothers and babies are harmed at a much higher rate than the population at large, according to sweeping new research examining more than 32 million births in the United States.
Being burned alive, attacked by cats, seeing nails in a rotating head: many Covid patients experience delirium that can terrify them and slow their recovery https://t.co/yQhd8wicuL— New York Times World (@nytimesworld) June 29, 2020
“We are becoming two nations, divided by economics, values, and culture.”— Niskanen Center (@NiskanenCenter) June 29, 2020
Moderates can bring America back together, says @Chrisvance123, but they must first clearly articulate what they stand for. https://t.co/0yQ1Q97A8K
Video of Athabasca Chipewyan First Nation Chief Allan Adam being beaten by an officer on 10 March went viral.
The incident in Fort McMurray, Alberta, began over an expired registration plate. Mr Adam was charged with assaulting police and resisting arrest. After seeing the clip, Prime Minister Justin Trudeau said he had "serious questions" about the officer's conduct.
Seniors from The Villages in Florida protesting against each other: pic.twitter.com/Q3GRJCTjEW— Fifty Shades of Whey (@davenewworld_2) June 27, 2020
So, a tech company gathered data on a bunch of protesters by tracing their phones (which is pretty crappy, yes; digital privacy needs to be addressed by Congress).
It confirmed that in most cities, the protesters were disproportionately white.https://t.co/X3iGNqohVB pic.twitter.com/X8pttIejbX
There seems to be some dissonance between pretending a social worker can respond to an immediate threat of deadly violence and hiring private security to protect yourself from an immediate threat to deadly violence https://t.co/BtErUThrfw— Zaid Jilani (@ZaidJilani) June 28, 2020
The evidence is mounting. New York City simply can not ignore it. We can not open bars/restaurants for indoor service as currently planned for July 6. https://t.co/geTZ0JVRdg— Mark D. Levine (@MarkLevineNYC) June 28, 2020
Nearly 1 in 3 black Americans know someone personally who has died of covid-19, far exceeding their white counterparts, according to a Washington Post-Ipsos pollthat underscores the coronavirus pandemic’s profoundly disparate impact.
The nationwide survey finds that 31 percent of black adults say they know someone firsthand who has been killed by the virus, compared with 17 percent of adults who are Hispanic and 9 percent who are white.
LOUISVILLE, KY -- Federal agents have seized a shipment of more than 10,000 assault weapons parts at the UPS hub in Louisville after a smuggler tried to sneak the contraband into the U.S. from China.
[....] Authorities estimated the value of the shipment at nearly $130,000.
A shooting at Jefferson Square Park on Louisville has injured “multiple” people, according to media. Jefferson Square Park is the central location where protesters meet to demand justice for Breonna Taylor: https://t.co/EvimEHzHMc https://t.co/jX1cr9vVPu— Shannon Watts (@shannonrwatts) June 28, 2020
This reporter in Utah did his own independent work on it using the best data he could find, and seemed to take a very objective approach, And he found little evidence of the outdoor protests affecting infection numbers
by artappraiser on Mon, 06/29/2020 - 2:17am