    Protests concerning the death of George Floyd started at the end of May

    By artappraiser on Sun, 06/28/2020 - 7:30pm |

    Comments

    This reporter in Utah did his own independent work on it using the best data he could find, and seemed to take a very objective approach, And he found little evidence of the outdoor protests affecting infection numbers


    by artappraiser on Mon, 06/29/2020 - 2:17am

    Latest Comments

    more