Wakeup: Trump Doesn't Need a Majority
Before You Board That Chopper...
Radio Free Tom's Reality Check
It's also why his V.P. pick is extra important? As to what happens after the election
Unlike back in the 1960s when Ds were represented by such like-minded types as Adam Clayton Powell and James Eastland. https://t.co/MJHN0VBeTZ— Philip Klinkner (@pklinkne) June 28, 2020
Being burned alive, attacked by cats, seeing nails in a rotating head: many Covid patients experience delirium that can terrify them and slow their recovery https://t.co/yQhd8wicuL— New York Times World (@nytimesworld) June 29, 2020
“We are becoming two nations, divided by economics, values, and culture.”— Niskanen Center (@NiskanenCenter) June 29, 2020
Moderates can bring America back together, says @Chrisvance123, but they must first clearly articulate what they stand for. https://t.co/0yQ1Q97A8K
Video of Athabasca Chipewyan First Nation Chief Allan Adam being beaten by an officer on 10 March went viral.
The incident in Fort McMurray, Alberta, began over an expired registration plate. Mr Adam was charged with assaulting police and resisting arrest. After seeing the clip, Prime Minister Justin Trudeau said he had "serious questions" about the officer's conduct.
Seniors from The Villages in Florida protesting against each other: pic.twitter.com/Q3GRJCTjEW— Fifty Shades of Whey (@davenewworld_2) June 27, 2020
So, a tech company gathered data on a bunch of protesters by tracing their phones (which is pretty crappy, yes; digital privacy needs to be addressed by Congress).
It confirmed that in most cities, the protesters were disproportionately white.https://t.co/X3iGNqohVB pic.twitter.com/X8pttIejbX
There seems to be some dissonance between pretending a social worker can respond to an immediate threat of deadly violence and hiring private security to protect yourself from an immediate threat to deadly violence https://t.co/BtErUThrfw— Zaid Jilani (@ZaidJilani) June 28, 2020
The evidence is mounting. New York City simply can not ignore it. We can not open bars/restaurants for indoor service as currently planned for July 6. https://t.co/geTZ0JVRdg— Mark D. Levine (@MarkLevineNYC) June 28, 2020
Nearly 1 in 3 black Americans know someone personally who has died of covid-19, far exceeding their white counterparts, according to a Washington Post-Ipsos pollthat underscores the coronavirus pandemic’s profoundly disparate impact.
The nationwide survey finds that 31 percent of black adults say they know someone firsthand who has been killed by the virus, compared with 17 percent of adults who are Hispanic and 9 percent who are white.
LOUISVILLE, KY -- Federal agents have seized a shipment of more than 10,000 assault weapons parts at the UPS hub in Louisville after a smuggler tried to sneak the contraband into the U.S. from China.
[....] Authorities estimated the value of the shipment at nearly $130,000.
A shooting at Jefferson Square Park on Louisville has injured “multiple” people, according to media. Jefferson Square Park is the central location where protesters meet to demand justice for Breonna Taylor: https://t.co/EvimEHzHMc https://t.co/jX1cr9vVPu— Shannon Watts (@shannonrwatts) June 28, 2020
Punishing people who did not do anything wrong harms that cause. @The Atlantic
Most of the "cancel culture" you hear about is celebrities getting yelled at but ultimately suffering few career consequences.— "Rabbits are easy to litter-train" Smith (@Noahpinion) June 27, 2020
But there are a ton of cases you don't hear about, in which cancel culture ruins the lives and livelihoods of the powerless and marginalized: https://t.co/5MGGu8zexA
Amid ongoing national protests against racial injustice, Mississippi state lawmakers have paved the way for legislation to remove the Confederate symbol from the state flag.
On Saturday, the Republican-led House of Representatives and the Senate voted by a two-thirds majority to clear the path for a measure that would remove the current flag and replace it with a new design free of Confederate iconography.
After the votes were announced in each chamber, applause broke out. Earlier in the day, Gov. Tate Reeves (R) indicated that he will sign the bill to change the flag if one reaches his desk, a shift from his previously held position that voters should decide whether to change the flag via referendum.
Just goes to show you that it's not just cops that profile.
ANOTHA one this week? POC can be anti-Semites, and I'll have to vett history here...but THIS guy turned out to be the Providence College swastika bandit - almost universally labeled a probable white nationalist by in-area media. #and_then_it_happened https://t.co/FSrnOaV5LJ
BREAKING - Sensors in Sweden have detected a rise in nuclear particles from somewhere near on or near the Baltic Sea. The Stockholm monitoring station detected 3isotopes; Cs-134, Cs-137 & Ru-103 associated with nuclear fission at higher than usual levels. pic.twitter.com/tkLsMqZK62— Disclose.tv (@disclosetv) June 27, 2020
Copyright © 2018 dagblog. All rights reserved.
Comments
The V.P. choice is extra important, especially if the the Dems can win the Senate and break the Mitch wall of No.
In terms of developing policy and returning to functioning government practices, the Cabinet selections and who will be Chief of Staff are arguably equally important. The institutional triage needed is a deep challenge that should develop consensus even amongst sharply divided points of view.
by moat on Sun, 06/28/2020 - 4:42pm
There's no glue, common sense, facts, oaths to the Constitution, respect for equality, ethics, ideology, TeeVee channel, or self interest holding America together. But we had a great run!
by NCD on Sun, 06/28/2020 - 4:58pm
pollyanna much?
by artappraiser on Sun, 06/28/2020 - 5:51pm
more seriously, along the lines of what you say, it behooves not to forget the many different types of nightmares that would have been visited upon a President Hillary every step of the way if she had rightfully been awarded the presidency. Especially with Trump on Fox every night narrating stories for the fans. Despite all Trump's horrific flaws and practices, the troubles ARE more about our populace than about him. And Hillary was a special lightning rod and nothing she could do to fix that.
Comes to mind here: if all they can think of to attack Joe is that he's old and "crime bill!" we're on pretty good ground? He's good on being able to re-direct from culture wars distraction.
Again, that's also where the V.P. comes in, if they can be made a lightning rod for culture wars stuff or not.
by artappraiser on Sun, 06/28/2020 - 5:59pm
Biden is especially admirable for his effort to once again confront the disastrous sequelae of the reign of a Republican, this time the worst most moronic traitorous scum, and his family, in US history.
The Republican Party has, intentionally, so corrupted and hollowed out the government to discourage anyone honest from even contemplating entering politics. That they still do in the Democratic Party (unlike say Flake in the GOP) try to make this country, and the 40% who are frankly idiots, a better place, is something to give thanks for.
by NCD on Sun, 06/28/2020 - 10:07pm
A major problem that has to be dealt with before and after election:
by artappraiser on Sun, 06/28/2020 - 7:33pm
Here's a new protest tribe adding more divisiveness on the left of the aisle? Anti-white-liberal gentrifer protesters. don't know where or when it is but the tweet struck me because of how many approving replies it has gotten today:
by artappraiser on Sun, 06/28/2020 - 11:36pm