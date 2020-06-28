    This classic "herding cats" problem is why Joe is a good candidate at a time of national crisis?

    By artappraiser on Sun, 06/28/2020 - 2:56pm |

    It's also why his V.P. pick is extra important? As to what happens after the election

    Comments

    The V.P. choice is extra important, especially if the the Dems can win the Senate and break the Mitch wall of No.

    In terms of developing policy and returning to functioning government practices, the Cabinet selections and who will be Chief of Staff are arguably equally important. The institutional triage needed is a deep challenge that should develop consensus even amongst sharply divided points of view.


    by moat on Sun, 06/28/2020 - 4:42pm

    There's no glue, common sense, facts, oaths to the Constitution, respect for equality, ethics, ideology, TeeVee channel, or self interest holding America together. But we had a great run!


    by NCD on Sun, 06/28/2020 - 4:58pm

    pollyanna much? laugh


    by artappraiser on Sun, 06/28/2020 - 5:51pm

    more seriously, along the lines of what you say, it behooves not to forget the many different types of nightmares that would have been visited upon a President Hillary every step of the way if she had rightfully been awarded the presidency. Especially with Trump on Fox every night narrating stories for the fans. Despite all Trump's horrific flaws and practices, the troubles ARE more about our populace than about him. And Hillary was a special lightning rod and nothing she could do to fix that.

    Comes to mind here: if all they can think of to attack Joe is that he's old and "crime bill!" we're on pretty good ground? He's good on being able to re-direct from culture wars distraction.

    Again, that's also where the V.P. comes in, if they can be made a lightning rod for culture wars stuff or not.


    by artappraiser on Sun, 06/28/2020 - 5:59pm

    Biden is especially admirable for his effort to once again confront the disastrous sequelae of the reign of a Republican, this time the worst most moronic traitorous scum, and his family,  in US history.

    The Republican Party has, intentionally,  so corrupted and hollowed out the government to discourage anyone honest from even contemplating entering politics. That they still do in the Democratic Party (unlike say Flake in the GOP) try to make this country, and the 40% who are frankly idiots, a better place, is something to give thanks for.


    by NCD on Sun, 06/28/2020 - 10:07pm

    A major problem that has to be dealt with before and after election:


    by artappraiser on Sun, 06/28/2020 - 7:33pm

    Latest Comments

    more