Wakeup: Trump Doesn't Need a Majority
Before You Board That Chopper...
Radio Free Tom's Reality Check
A black woman points out an obvious but overlooked view of Confederate monuments
The black people I come from were owned and raped by the white people I come from. Who dares to tell me to celebrate them?
and
NASHVILLE — I have rape-colored skin. My light-brown-blackness is a living testament to the rules, the practices, the causes of the Old South.
If there are those who want to remember the legacy of the Confederacy, if they want monuments, well, then, my body is a monument. My skin is a monument.
https://www.nytimes.com/2020/06/26/opinion/confederate-monuments-racism.html?action=click&module=Opinion&pgtype=Homepage
Comments
Kind of like Marianne Faithfull: "I'm like Berlin - many armies have been through me."
by PeraclesPlease on Sat, 06/27/2020 - 12:33pm
Turns out that Frederick Douglass was not a fan of the Emancipaion Memorial
https://www.washingtonpost.com/history/2020/06/27/emancipation-monument-in-washington-dc-targeted-by-protests/
by rmrd0000 on Sat, 06/27/2020 - 4:09pm
Only 620,000 men. Gotta break a few eggs to make an omelette. Or a pancake mix, a melting pot luck. At least they got the recipe right before they headed out West. All's well that ends well.
by PeraclesPlease on Sat, 06/27/2020 - 5:57pm
Jamelle Bouie:
by artappraiser on Sun, 06/28/2020 - 4:03am
The deeds of Abraham Lincoln will not be forgotten if the statue is moved to a museum. The National Museum might find a home in the National Museum of African American History and Culture. There it would not be a standalone, but a featured image in an institution detailing black progress. The freed people who paid for the statue would be honored.
The speech. of Frederick Douglass and the poem of Cordelia could be placed in proximity
by rmrd0000 on Sun, 06/28/2020 - 10:07am
It's a beautifully written and powerful essay and I have already seen several teachers say they are going to use it in classes because of the complexity of the issues it raises.
by artappraiser on Sat, 06/27/2020 - 4:53pm