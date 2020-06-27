Wakeup: Trump Doesn't Need a Majority
Nearly 1 in 3 black Americans know someone personally who has died of covid-19, far exceeding their white counterparts, according to a Washington Post-Ipsos pollthat underscores the coronavirus pandemic’s profoundly disparate impact.
The nationwide survey finds that 31 percent of black adults say they know someone firsthand who has been killed by the virus, compared with 17 percent of adults who are Hispanic and 9 percent who are white.
Hard to convince people that race doesn't matter in COVID when the chances of knowing someone who died is high.
As to your last sentence, I can play that game too. It's hard to convince me that race matters when two of my professional friends (both the kind with white skin) died miserably from Covid without memorials or funeral at too young an age. And I lost a professional acquataince as well, he just turned 90 and had moved with his wife into "senior living" because hah-hah what a joke, it was safer for them there.
And I have lived in total lockdown for several months, my city of businesspeople and tourists of many colors and nationalities is dying and broke. Plus a minor thing: there is little hope that the kind of business I worked in most of my life will ever be possible again. And then there's that I also know how to do restaurant work....what a joke.
But no, we are protesting about police brutality. At a time when ideally people should have been mostly been staying at home and therefore not getting anywhere near police.
And we are protesting about iconography of public statues that are offensive to some. When people really should not be prioritizing worrying about public art expenditures and what kind of decor is there now.
And protesting about Target calling the police about shoplifters when Target has been one of the few essential stores to keep operating in cities and offering fresh fruits and vegetables and full line of groceries.
Best we tear every single statue in this country down, whatever the subject, melt them all down for the metal and hope China buys it for melt. We can make more when there is not a pandemic and we have an economy. We are in desperate, desperate shape.
Here's protesting I could understand at this point in time: that poor people needed more space so that they could isolate better, protesting to give al those empty hotel rooms free of charge to those who were living in crowded homes. Protesting for more help with home schooling. That's the kind of protesting I wished I would have seen. Instead we had protesting against police brutality, when it was not killing anywhere near the number being killed by coronavirus.
Lack of sensible priorities, that's the killer here.
by artappraiser on Sun, 06/28/2020 - 2:27am