Amid ongoing national protests against racial injustice, Mississippi state lawmakers have paved the way for legislation to remove the Confederate symbol from the state flag.

On Saturday, the Republican-led House of Representatives and the Senate voted by a two-thirds majority to clear the path for a measure that would remove the current flag and replace it with a new design free of Confederate iconography.

After the votes were announced in each chamber, applause broke out. Earlier in the day, Gov. Tate Reeves (R) indicated that he will sign the bill to change the flag if one reaches his desk, a shift from his previously held position that voters should decide whether to change the flag via referendum.

Lawmakers on Saturday delivered impassioned speeches for and against abandoning the Confederate symbol, which has endured previous challenges. Many described the day as historic, invoking the Founding Fathers, their own family histories and future generations in explaining their votes.