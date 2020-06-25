Wakeup: Trump Doesn't Need a Majority
Funny you ask https://t.co/QDjxFUFwF9 https://t.co/viqsSsCjtc— Maggie Haberman (@maggieNYT) June 26, 2020
Advisers and allies say the president’s repeated acts of self-destruction have significantly damaged his re-election prospects, and yet he appears mostly unable, or unwilling, to curtail them.
Amid ongoing national protests against racial injustice, Mississippi state lawmakers have paved the way for legislation to remove the Confederate symbol from the state flag.
On Saturday, the Republican-led House of Representatives and the Senate voted by a two-thirds majority to clear the path for a measure that would remove the current flag and replace it with a new design free of Confederate iconography.
After the votes were announced in each chamber, applause broke out. Earlier in the day, Gov. Tate Reeves (R) indicated that he will sign the bill to change the flag if one reaches his desk, a shift from his previously held position that voters should decide whether to change the flag via referendum.
Just goes to show you that it's not just cops that profile.
ANOTHA one this week? POC can be anti-Semites, and I'll have to vett history here...but THIS guy turned out to be the Providence College swastika bandit - almost universally labeled a probable white nationalist by in-area media. #and_then_it_happened https://t.co/FSrnOaV5LJ
BREAKING - Sensors in Sweden have detected a rise in nuclear particles from somewhere near on or near the Baltic Sea. The Stockholm monitoring station detected 3isotopes; Cs-134, Cs-137 & Ru-103 associated with nuclear fission at higher than usual levels. pic.twitter.com/tkLsMqZK62— Disclose.tv (@disclosetv) June 27, 2020
This article makes me think of a similar Canada-US dynamic. It's great that Canadians are marching against police violence and systemic racism, but only after the Americans started.— Roberto Rocha (@robroc) June 27, 2020
Black Activists Wonder: Is Protesting Just Trendy for White People? https://t.co/gOj5B10K4H
Any takers, from hotep debating opponents on the page, serious Black business-people, or woke white allies for that matter?— Wilfred Reilly (@wil_da_beast630) June 27, 2020
Ghana's seriously a pretty awesome country, gang...https://t.co/EhDRA9rk6W
By Chris Keaveney, CEO of Meritize and Jane Oates, President of Working Nation @ "At Work" @ CNBC.com, June 26
Bill Gates says the current coronavirus picture, globally and in the US, is "more bleak" than he would have expected.— CNN (@CNN) June 26, 2020
The fact that people are still dying in the US shows that the country is "not even close" to doing enough to fight the pandemic, he says. https://t.co/YVs9OA3UQu
Here it is: the House of Representatives approved a measure to make Washington, D.C. the 51st state. It’s the first time a D.C. statehood proposal has passed in either chamber of Congress. The legislation passed 232 to 180. https://t.co/9gp526dX3U— David Begnaud (@DavidBegnaud) June 26, 2020
The ruling applies to children held in the nation’s three family detention centers for more than 20 days. They must be let go by July 17, a federal judge ruled on Friday.
By Miriam Jordan @ NYTimes.com, June 26
Citing the severity of the coronavirus pandemic, a federal judge in Los Angeles on Friday ordered the imminent release of migrant children held in the country’s three family detention centers.
Nothing to see here. Just the Russians actively trying to kill US troops in Afghanistan, and Trump knowing about it for months now, and not lifting a finger to stop it.https://t.co/r88nN3hKxo— John Aravosis (@aravosis) June 26, 2020
Ninth Circuit Hands Trump Admin a Big Loss: the Transfer of Military Funds to Build the Wall Was ‘Unlawful’ https://t.co/StoqnU36do pic.twitter.com/r6fnwLzE7A— Law & Crime (@lawcrimenews) June 27, 2020
U.S. Marshals arrest man who stood on burning police car, defaced CNN sign during downtown Atlanta protests: https://t.co/JXkUpHRY8s pic.twitter.com/BGTHx3se1H— WSB-TV (@wsbtv) June 26, 2020
The militarization of Nairobi and the subsequent transfer of the county’s administration into the president’s office is a brazen power grab by President Kenyatta, @CareyBaraka writes.https://t.co/Vuoqx9CpZP— Foreign Policy (@ForeignPolicy) June 26, 2020
Police unions are not the only obstacle to reform; there are these national organizations lobbying Congress and the administration directly
By Luke Broadwater & Catie Edmonston @ NYTimes.com, June 25
Law enforcement groups, which have donated generously to members of both political parties, have dictated the terms of the debate on an overhaul, prodding lawmakers to reject the toughest measures.
by artappraiser on Thu, 06/25/2020 - 9:58pm
excerpts:
He tells them he has to be himself. He wants to be popular as he sees himself and as we got to know more about him, that has clearly always the case.
It's not really about being president, he never really wanted the job of president, he only wanted to win the president contest because it was one of the yugest contests in the world? And affords one of the yugest bully pulpits? Now it's: been there, done that, what's next? Sees nothing is going to change, can't win over more fans by running again?
He really would probably get more attention and audience now with a nightly teevee show? The presidential gig is sort of stalled in place, nothing exciting to look forward to, no change in audience, met all the dictators, etc.
by artappraiser on Thu, 06/25/2020 - 10:18pm
already put this on another thread but it belongs here too. When he says he wishes there was less testing for coronavirus, he just really simple mindedly means it and believes it--he sees high positive numbers there as bad ratings for him, that is all?!
It's the same thing when he would brag about economy and employment numbers in the past. It's all about only him, those kind of stats, they are "ratings" and mean nothing more? He doesn't see real people in such numbers, they are simply "ratings."
by artappraiser on Thu, 06/25/2020 - 10:54pm
by artappraiser on Fri, 06/26/2020 - 12:01am
WOW--even tho he's not known to be great with predictions-this is a wild thing to say!
by artappraiser on Fri, 06/26/2020 - 8:03pm
Carville has been suggesting a stepping down versus an embarrassing loss scenario.
More of a recommendation, at this point, than a prediction.
by moat on Fri, 06/26/2020 - 8:19pm
thanks for reminding, I did see that. In my wanderings on Twitter last night I saw "Carville" trending and did take a look (interesting that trending--there were a lot of fans with clips and such just grateful to see him speak up on the race and Trump and found what he said encouraging, hardly any bashing even tho I know many on the left dislike him in the past.)
by artappraiser on Fri, 06/26/2020 - 8:52pm
Who knows what will happen.
One element from the Nixon debacle stands out. With that presidential pardon, the GOP carried on just as they had before.
Will they be able to pull off the same trick again?
by moat on Fri, 06/26/2020 - 9:12pm
Cook Political Report:
by artappraiser on Fri, 06/26/2020 - 8:09pm
by artappraiser on Fri, 06/26/2020 - 11:07pm
More evidence he's lost sense about what his base likes:
That this is retweeted by Haberman is also a small hint--it's like she's aware something is up and is hunting for verification.
Ivanka is the one who suggested the bible photo op. Suddenly we are also seeing videos of Ivanka supporting Dad's initiatives. Odd, as if he is losing confidence and turning only to those he trusts?
by artappraiser on Sat, 06/27/2020 - 7:39pm