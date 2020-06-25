Wakeup: Trump Doesn't Need a Majority
Funny you ask https://t.co/QDjxFUFwF9 https://t.co/viqsSsCjtc— Maggie Haberman (@maggieNYT) June 26, 2020
Advisers and allies say the president’s repeated acts of self-destruction have significantly damaged his re-election prospects, and yet he appears mostly unable, or unwilling, to curtail them.
Nothing to see here. Just the Russians actively trying to kill US troops in Afghanistan, and Trump knowing about it for months now, and not lifting a finger to stop it.https://t.co/r88nN3hKxo— John Aravosis (@aravosis) June 26, 2020
Ninth Circuit Hands Trump Admin a Big Loss: the Transfer of Military Funds to Build the Wall Was ‘Unlawful’ https://t.co/StoqnU36do pic.twitter.com/r6fnwLzE7A— Law & Crime (@lawcrimenews) June 27, 2020
U.S. Marshals arrest man who stood on burning police car, defaced CNN sign during downtown Atlanta protests: https://t.co/JXkUpHRY8s pic.twitter.com/BGTHx3se1H— WSB-TV (@wsbtv) June 26, 2020
The militarization of Nairobi and the subsequent transfer of the county’s administration into the president’s office is a brazen power grab by President Kenyatta, @CareyBaraka writes.https://t.co/Vuoqx9CpZP— Foreign Policy (@ForeignPolicy) June 26, 2020
Police unions are not the only obstacle to reform; there are these national organizations lobbying Congress and the administration directly
By Luke Broadwater & Catie Edmonston @ NYTimes.com, June 25
Law enforcement groups, which have donated generously to members of both political parties, have dictated the terms of the debate on an overhaul, prodding lawmakers to reject the toughest measures.
This lawsuit is different. And it's big. Minnesota sues Exxon, Koch and API for being 'deceptive' on climate change. https://t.co/WbwtMQln8n— Meehan Crist (@meehancrist) June 25, 2020
If racism stops meaning prejudice and starts meaning disparities, it would mean that basically everything, everywhere on planet earth, is racist, which might be the point https://t.co/UrNc1uyxfS— Zaid Jilani (@ZaidJilani) June 25, 2020
Washington (CNN)Members of the Texas congressional delegation on both sides of the aisle are asking the Trump administration to reconsider its decision to halt direct funding to several coronavirus testing sites in the Lone Star State, where there has been a surge of Covid-19 cases.
Donald Trump: "Cases are going up in the U.S. because we are testing far more than any other country, and ever expanding. With smaller testing we would show fewer cases!"
In what the @PhillyInquirer called a "remarkable" press conference today, the city's mayor and police commissioner apologized for the June 1 tear gassing of protesters, saying the NYT's investigation made them "sickened" and showed "unacceptable" tactics https://t.co/48gjJMAQyz— Evan Hill (@evanchill) June 25, 2020
Carly Fiorina, the former GOP presidential candidate who would have been Ted Cruz's running mate just a few years ago, says she'll vote for Joe Biden in November. @IsaacDovere reports: https://t.co/eCmUcs3RkC— The Atlantic (@TheAtlantic) June 25, 2020
In the presidential primary, Biden’s health plan was often described as “moderate,” but it’s far to the left of Nancy Pelosi’s health plan. https://t.co/1zhrtlb0bF— Margot Sanger-Katz (@sangerkatz) June 25, 2020
% who *agree* that, when jobs are scarce, men should have more right to a job than women (top 3 countries)— Pew Research Global (@pewglobal) June 24, 2020
81
79
75
% who *disagree* (top 3 countries)
92
88
88https://t.co/QA0KkFPOzP pic.twitter.com/G7Uhg09Xbx
Our headquarters building in Washington, D.C., will be named after Mary W. Jackson, the first African-American female engineer at NASA. She started in @NASAaero research and later moved into the personnel field, working to ensure equal opportunity in hiring and promotion. pic.twitter.com/eMandeaMyv— NASA (@NASA) June 24, 2020
As colleges prepare to restart this fall, the case study of a University of Texas group that traveled to Cabo San Lucas shows how easily the coronavirus spreads among college students — and how it can be contained.
By Rachel Bade @ WashingtonPost.com, June 24
On March 19 [....] a group of students from the University of Texas at Austin returned from a spring break trip to a Mexican beach resort.
by artappraiser on Thu, 06/25/2020 - 9:58pm
excerpts:
He tells them he has to be himself. He wants to be popular as he sees himself and as we got to know more about him, that has clearly always the case.
It's not really about being president, he never really wanted the job of president, he only wanted to win the president contest because it was one of the yugest contests in the world? And affords one of the yugest bully pulpits? Now it's: been there, done that, what's next? Sees nothing is going to change, can't win over more fans by running again?
He really would probably get more attention and audience now with a nightly teevee show? The presidential gig is sort of stalled in place, nothing exciting to look forward to, no change in audience, met all the dictators, etc.
by artappraiser on Thu, 06/25/2020 - 10:18pm
already put this on another thread but it belongs here too. When he says he wishes there was less testing for coronavirus, he just really simple mindedly means it and believes it--he sees high positive numbers there as bad ratings for him, that is all?!
It's the same thing when he would brag about economy and employment numbers in the past. It's all about only him, those kind of stats, they are "ratings" and mean nothing more? He doesn't see real people in such numbers, they are simply "ratings."
by artappraiser on Thu, 06/25/2020 - 10:54pm
by artappraiser on Fri, 06/26/2020 - 12:01am
WOW--even tho he's not known to be great with predictions-this is a wild thing to say!
by artappraiser on Fri, 06/26/2020 - 8:03pm
Carville has been suggesting a stepping down versus an embarrassing loss scenario.
More of a recommendation, at this point, than a prediction.
by moat on Fri, 06/26/2020 - 8:19pm
thanks for reminding, I did see that. In my wanderings on Twitter last night I saw "Carville" trending and did take a look (interesting that trending--there were a lot of fans with clips and such just grateful to see him speak up on the race and Trump and found what he said encouraging, hardly any bashing even tho I know many on the left dislike him in the past.)
by artappraiser on Fri, 06/26/2020 - 8:52pm
Who knows what will happen.
One element from the Nixon debacle stands out. With that presidential pardon, the GOP carried on just as they had before.
Will they be able to pull off the same trick again?
by moat on Fri, 06/26/2020 - 9:12pm
by artappraiser on Fri, 06/26/2020 - 8:47pm
Cook Political Report:
by artappraiser on Fri, 06/26/2020 - 8:09pm