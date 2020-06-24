Wakeup: Trump Doesn't Need a Majority
As you read this, AOC has been re-nominated in a blowout win over a Wall Street Republican newly converted to a Democrat who received over 5 million dollars from panicked plutocrats, including Blackstone and Goldman honchos.
Updated 23m ago75% reporting
CandidateVotesPct.
Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez*20,983 72.9%
Michelle Caruso-Cabrera5,664 19.7
Badrun Khan1,4605.1
Samuel Sloan6962.4
More importantly, her endorsed fellow Dem aspirants are in train to knock off centrist incumbents at the Federal and State level.
Her Courage to Change PAC has deep pockets and a bright future.
Viva Mi Reina!
Viva DSA
Abajo Los Pluto's.
It is a glorious day.
Bowman is ahead of Engel, but we won't know the final result for a while.
by rmrd0000 on Wed, 06/24/2020 - 7:55am
If by "awhile" you mean 12 hrs, correct. He has now declared (ed note: himself...). The absentees, of course, weigh heavily but his margin is really convincing.
Engel is an extra special primo scalp to score.
by jollyroger on Wed, 06/24/2020 - 7:46pm
Lol
It did seem that Engel had passed his "sell by":date.
by rmrd0000 on Thu, 06/25/2020 - 8:17am
Nadler is next, if he is fooish enough to postpone retirement at the end of this term.
What a total disgrace, from his complaisance with Barr's criminality to laying down and dying in the face of Gomer Pyle's disruptive contemptuous (and contemptible) outburst in committee this week!
by jollyroger on Thu, 06/25/2020 - 2:27pm
Nadler does not appear to be up to the task of his chairmanship.
by rmrd0000 on Thu, 06/25/2020 - 2:42pm
When you are outmatched and intimidated by Louis Fuckin' Gohmert,......
by jollyroger on Thu, 06/25/2020 - 4:55pm
With the Maoist Squad tightening their control over the Globalist Party and with BLM as their shock troops Western Civilization not just our Republic are marked for destruction.
I don't know how to defeat people who thrive on hate of country, family,faith and themselves.
Yesterday designating the Democrat Party a Domestic Terrorist Group would have been an absurd thought but that was yesterday.
by Anonymous (not verified) on Thu, 06/25/2020 - 7:38pm
You ought'a feel the terror, loser.
I hope you bolt awake in a cold sweat at 4 am.
Reality is a bitch, and she's coming for you and your pathetic friends.
by jollyroger on Thu, 06/25/2020 - 8:17pm
All the Democrats have to do is let Trump govern and let the public judge the results
COVID was a hoax . Now more than 120K have died.
When the audience at a Trump rally cheers when he uses the term "Kung Flu", more Democratic voters are created.
As COVID testing is abandoned, more Democratic voters are created.
The Democratic Party just needs to have you keep talking.
by rmrd0000 on Thu, 06/25/2020 - 8:28pm
To assist Nonny in his nocturnal starts and fits, an image of Lord Jagannath (Juggernaut...) to meditate upon before bed...
by jollyroger on Thu, 06/25/2020 - 8:45pm
Or, (to him even more terrifying...)
by jollyroger on Thu, 06/25/2020 - 8:43pm
I have to be honest, watching people argue that AOC is as big a threat as Trump is hilarious.
by rmrd0000 on Thu, 06/25/2020 - 9:08pm
She IS a big threat to the greedy, the cruel, the rapacious, and the corrupt.
by jollyroger on Thu, 06/25/2020 - 9:18pm
Aoc is a black hearted commie , a clever politician and a dunce like most of her ilk.
If she prays it's to the cult of Kali.
I sleep surprisingly well these days and my dreams are untroubled, can you say the same?
by Anonymous (not verified) on Thu, 06/25/2020 - 10:34pm
I'm sleeping extremely well.. I feel more secure that Republicans have no message with every post you make.
by rmrd0000 on Thu, 06/25/2020 - 10:54pm
Nadler does look tired.
On the other hand, the Republicans have staged so many stunts, the whatever shrug upon the Chairman's part is an argument to pay attention to what the witness says rather than focusing upon the juvenile behavior of Gohmert.
by moat on Thu, 06/25/2020 - 8:48pm
That said, I long to see the Sergeant at arms do his sergeantly duty.....there is no reason not to have Gohmert hauled out on his goober ass.
Alas, the quintessential Sergeant who knew how to deal with Gomer has recently left us, but he lives on in film...
by jollyroger on Thu, 06/25/2020 - 9:10pm
Just imagine Nadler yelling at Gohmert's ass as it exited the committee room "Don't fuck with me again, Gomer!"
by jollyroger on Thu, 06/25/2020 - 9:16pm
I share that feeling but don't think it is helpful.
We are in a situation where establishing what happened and is happening now is at risk of being of being erased by the people in power.
Every other thing is theater. We cannot afford theater.
by moat on Thu, 06/25/2020 - 9:25pm
Did you read Peter Strzok's handwritten notes of the Jan 5 2017 White House meeting? That is documented history of the vile corruption your masters wish to disappear.
The clown Nadler was enabling was spewing opinions in service of that corruption.
by Anonymous (not verified) on Thu, 06/25/2020 - 10:49pm