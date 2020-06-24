As you read this, AOC has been re-nominated in a blowout win over a Wall Street Republican newly converted to a Democrat who received over 5 million dollars from panicked plutocrats, including Blackstone and Goldman honchos.

Updated 23m ago75% reporting

CandidateVotesPct.

Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez*20,983 72.9%

Michelle Caruso-Cabrera5,664 19.7

Badrun Khan1,4605.1

Samuel Sloan6962.4

More importantly, her endorsed fellow Dem aspirants are in train to knock off centrist incumbents at the Federal and State level.

Her Courage to Change PAC has deep pockets and a bright future.

Viva Mi Reina!

Viva DSA

Abajo Los Pluto's.

It is a glorious day.