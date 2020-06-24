Wakeup: Trump Doesn't Need a Majority
Our headquarters building in Washington, D.C., will be named after Mary W. Jackson, the first African-American female engineer at NASA. She started in @NASAaero research and later moved into the personnel field, working to ensure equal opportunity in hiring and promotion. pic.twitter.com/eMandeaMyv— NASA (@NASA) June 24, 2020
As colleges prepare to restart this fall, the case study of a University of Texas group that traveled to Cabo San Lucas shows how easily the coronavirus spreads among college students — and how it can be contained.
By Rachel Bade @ WashingtonPost.com, June 24
On March 19 [....] a group of students from the University of Texas at Austin returned from a spring break trip to a Mexican beach resort.
Texas governor says there is a "massive" coronavirus outbreak across the state after reopening https://t.co/ji4M5zVidz— CBS News (@CBSNews) June 24, 2020
https://wkow.com/2020/06/23/protesters-pull-down-forward-statue-outside-...
Just as Trump promised: "No tests, No cases, Numbers then Be BEST ....!."
The federal government will stop providing money and support for 13 sites across five states which were originally set up in the first months of the pandemic to speed up testing at the local level.
Local officials and public health experts expressed a mixture of frustration, resignation, and horror at the decision to let federal support lapse.
E.U. May Bar American Travelers as It Reopens Borders, Citing Failures on Virus
President Trump, as well as his Russian and Brazilian counterparts, Vladimir V. Putin and Jair Bolsonaro, has followed what critics call a comparable path in their pandemic response that leaves all three countries in a similarly bad spot: they were dismissive at the outset of the crisis, slow to respond to scientific advice and saw a boom of domestic cases as other parts of the world, notably in Europe and Asia, were slowly managing to get their outbreaks under control.
Is this another one of those "language of the unheard" things? Or just plain feeling it's awesome to be anarchic when there's no cops around?
By Thomas Tracey & John Annese @ NYDailyNews.com, June 23
A cruel firebug threw a lit firework at a sleeping man in Harlem, then grinned and giggled as it exploded and lit the man on fire, shocking video shows.
At least two people recorded the callous act on their cell phones, standing by and gasping in faux horror as the culprit lit the fuse and threw the firework about 4 a.m. Monday on Lenox Ave. and W. 113th St [....]
By Brittany Shammas, Chelsea Janes, Lateshia Beachum & Lenny Bernstein @ WashingtonPost.com, June 22 at 7:02 p.m. EDT
South Carolina racial justice activists said they would postpone future demonstrations or move them online after at least 13 people who took part in previous protests tested positive for the coronavirus.
note bonus photo illustration of Mitch wearing mask!
News w @marianne_levine: Dems signaling they will filibuster Republicans' police reform bill later this week absent more concessions (amendments) from McConnell— Burgess Everett (@burgessev) June 22, 2020
Tester: “If nothing changes, I’m voting no.”https://t.co/BmPwMx84Tf
My father was born in 1937 in Texas. When he returned for his 50th HS reunion, there were still 4 restrooms in the small train station. 1 set where the whites used to go and 1 where he used to have to go. When he saw them again he froze, my mom told me. He’d be saddened by this: https://t.co/xD5Nc5uvO7— Thomas Chatterton Williams (@thomaschattwill) June 22, 2020
He basically answers everything I'd ask him. It's quite interesting, especially his reasons for not voluntarily testifying to the House. I don't see any caginess along the lines of "you'll have to read the book." He answers everything asked completely. He does seem to care very much that the American people know these things about Trump.
Transcript of @AmbJohnBolton interview: https://t.co/Yqgu3s7faJ
Thread: A hypothesis that we're actually getting better at treating COVID in hospitals. https://t.co/s910R16sP9— #TestAndTrace Smith (@Noahpinion) June 21, 2020
Women left out of new wokedom.
Once again (almost) all about the dudes, except to call someone a Karen
https://www.wisconsinhistory.org/Records/Article/CS2752
by PeraclesPlease on Wed, 06/24/2020 - 8:04am
I think the government is starting to get the message and we'll see some changes.
What's the message you ask?
There's a statue. Pull it down.
by ocean-kat on Wed, 06/24/2020 - 12:14pm
Bye bye, Liberty. Maybe turn Liberty Island into a softball park, or a place to walk dogs.
by PeraclesPlease on Wed, 06/24/2020 - 12:15pm
Another $15 billion on The Wall is what is needed in this country right now. FINISH THE WALL! Trump yesterday:
On the Highlights of a Nation in Chaos List - now and getting worse for 3 1/2 years - high and increasing official lawlessness, government corruption at the highest levels, ginning up of hate and glorification of ignorance by The Party and the Barking Clown Cult Moron, statues being pulled down is not even on the 'can it get any worse' list. Add in a raging pandemic and economic collapse, and no national leadership to do anything about it but blame it on the WHO, China, Fauci. while the angry MAGAts blame things on miscellaneous state public health employees, who have been driven by threats to quit.
Any statue of a white man in Civil War garb on a horse is very much at risk, no matter which side he was on. Too bad about the lady, call it collateral damage, she was just metal anyway.
by NCD on Wed, 06/24/2020 - 9:33am
Then they came for Tina Fey
https://www.thedailybeast.com/tina-feys-problems-with-race-extend-far-be...
by PeraclesPlease on Wed, 06/24/2020 - 12:18pm
Looks like many institutions are undergoing internal debates
https://www.nytimes.com/2020/06/24/arts/design/met-museum-staff-letter-racism.html?action=click&module=Well&pgtype=Homepage§ion=Art%20%20Design
by rmrd0000 on Wed, 06/24/2020 - 1:37pm
The Marauding Marxist Mobs roaming our streets is bad enough but the woke quislings who kneel and feed these creatures is worse.
by Anonymous (not verified) on Wed, 06/24/2020 - 4:26pm
Marauding Marxist Mobs
Now I think you're just making shit up for the alliterative effect. Poetry is meant to be in the Creative Corner
by ocean-kat on Wed, 06/24/2020 - 5:45pm
Victory lap delayed - sux 2 b u
by PeraclesPlease on Wed, 06/24/2020 - 6:37pm
by PeraclesPlease on Wed, 06/24/2020 - 8:47pm
What's your opinion?
by PeraclesPlease on Wed, 06/24/2020 - 6:43pm
I think having the debate is healthy. The Roosevelt statue was not a good look.
by rmrd0000 on Wed, 06/24/2020 - 7:31pm
TOTALLY DIFFERENT, totally..
This had zero to do with debate, it was vandalism An actual crime.
Not to mention MOB RULE (as in, ya know, the more serious crime of lynching) the mob doesn't like something the take the law into their own hands. Or, perhaps in this instance, they didn't even care that much, the mob just feels like partying and terrorizing the rest of the populace in the process, that they may just come and wreck something else, you never know, be afraid, be very afraid, we got powah now nobody gonna stop us
The UK has put up wanted posters on the net for those who threw the statue of Colson in the river., as they should. Cost the taxpayers there a pretty penny to put up protective construction materials and cover statues because mobs were acting out.
The Natural History Museum decision to request the removal on the Roosevelt was the result of legitimate protests and debate and institutions of government having the final say. In past years, those that vandalized that statue during a protest were charged with vandalism.
Are you against vandalism by mobs or not? There was no discussion here.
by artappraiser on Wed, 06/24/2020 - 8:09pm
I don't support tearing down statues, but I can understand the frustration when the structures in place make it impossible to remove monuments to traitors. If there are pictures of the individuals involved, they should be arrested.
I am against a power structure that sends in military helicopters designed for war terrorize US citizens. I am against using tear gas to move a peaceful crowd away from an area so Trump could do a photo-op with a Bible. I am against the use of so- called government law enforcement officers who refuse to announce which organizations they represent. I think many people should be in jail for vandalism and terroristic threatening.
The people who targeted the statues are likely to face justice.
I would really be afraid if you were in powah. How much force would you use?
Edit to add:
Democrats should focus on police reform, health care, etc.
Who thinks Biden supports destroying statues?
Pelosi is requesting statues of Confederate leaders be removed from the House
Trump is ordering Confederate statues to be put back up.
Why change the focus when Trump is destroying himself?
by rmrd0000 on Wed, 06/24/2020 - 11:32pm
They removed a statue from an 1890's sculptress when women couldnt vote or hold professional positions. They removed a Spanish Monk who walked 1000 miles to Mexico City to help Indians. They removed Gen Grant who locked the Confederates' ass.
So we only get statues rmrd approves of? That's a museum i'll také a pass on.
by PeraclesPlease on Thu, 06/25/2020 - 1:57am
Their motto: BACKWARD!
Knowing a little about what they've been learnin' in college humanities classes, could mean backward all the way to zero. Erase history, start over.
It's not that funny actually, because they might have just lost Wisconsin for Biden.
IT'S TIME FOR JOE to do a serious "Sister Souljah" about the lefty statue brigade.It's really out of control and it is affiliated with "liberals" by those who don't know better. He needs to renounce them or lose again to Trump.
BLM also needs to denounce them or lose a lot of support they gained from the peaceful protests.
God only knows why both left and right see such powerful spiritual mojo and juju power in old statues. All the middle sees is a bunch of loonies who don't know what LAW AND ORDER and CIVILIZATION means, loonies who do seem to believe that destroying others' property without permission because they see an evil spirit in it is a good thing to do.
Yes kids, the Cambodian Khmer Rouge were wrong, year zero is not a good goal.
by artappraiser on Wed, 06/24/2020 - 5:50pm
Research Director Media Trackers-WI,
Former Editor @RightWisconsin, 2010@RonJohnsonWI Research Director,
@JimGeraghty 's WI Politics Guy, (Opinions are my own.)
by artappraiser on Wed, 06/24/2020 - 7:04pm
Where things stand now
https://www.cnn.com/2020/06/24/politics/wisconsin-ohio-marquette-quinnipiac-biden-trump-polls/index.html
by rmrd0000 on Wed, 06/24/2020 - 7:26pm
Just polls. Scott Walker became governor on a recall vote in 2012. Ron Johnson still beat out Russ Feingold for Senátor 2016. Wisconsin Supreme Court disallowed mail-in voted 2020.
If Dems dont take back the narrative from statue-smashing hippies, we lose in November.
by PeraclesPlease on Wed, 06/24/2020 - 8:15pm
Hocus pocus religion:
by artappraiser on Wed, 06/24/2020 - 7:48pm
American Taliban?
Uppity woman shouldnt have sculpted that uppity statue in the 1890's. What was She thinking - like she's some Vanguard or something?
by PeraclesPlease on Wed, 06/24/2020 - 7:56pm
Explaining why...ah... She's just sleeping. It's a statement in support of the homeless who have no choice but to sleep in the streets. Homeless People's Lives Matter
by ocean-kat on Wed, 06/24/2020 - 8:00pm
I'm not kidding about the need for a "sister soulja" moment on this to draw a line. Trending right now on twitter, right now when I went back to the window: "Reign of Terror"
https://twitter.com/search?q=%22Reign%20of%20Terror%22&src=trend_click
If Dem candidates don't start doing something about the gangs of vandalizing elite pseudo-educated anarchist brats catching the eye of the media every day with their antics, the are going be tarred and feathered as their progentiors. Smart BLM folks already know this and post videos lecturing them that they are not helping, but it's far from enough. This is really about "the black vote" it's stupid agonizing over worrying that one might alienate the youth vote. Many of these brats aren't going to vote anyways, or will write in Bernie or whatnot. But their elders (grandparents) that are upset or even frightened by what they are doing to the country will show up as they always have.
by artappraiser on Wed, 06/24/2020 - 8:26pm
This comment surprised me totally, that he gets it!
But then I thought again, that he's not just an expert at health policy but an expert at the politics of health policy.
Just say no to culture wars, it's the rational thing to do.
by artappraiser on Wed, 06/24/2020 - 11:46pm
REALLY people just really need to CUT THIS FUCKING STATUE SHIT out. The world has huge serious problems right now, it's starting to look like U.S. citizens are going to start suffering mightily in a few weeks and not just from coronavirus illness and deaths but a huge increase in fucking starvation and homeless on the streets Fiddling while Rome burns! Stop giving serious attention to these bored trollish lefty kiddies.They're trolling centrists who are already emotionally disraught about the world as they know it going to hell on a handbasket. It's the last thing people should have to think about right now.
by artappraiser on Thu, 06/25/2020 - 12:41am