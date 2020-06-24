Wakeup: Trump Doesn't Need a Majority
Just as Trump promised: "No tests, No cases, Numbers then Be BEST ....!."
The federal government will stop providing money and support for 13 sites across five states which were originally set up in the first months of the pandemic to speed up testing at the local level.
Local officials and public health experts expressed a mixture of frustration, resignation, and horror at the decision to let federal support lapse.
E.U. May Bar American Travelers as It Reopens Borders, Citing Failures on Virus
President Trump, as well as his Russian and Brazilian counterparts, Vladimir V. Putin and Jair Bolsonaro, has followed what critics call a comparable path in their pandemic response that leaves all three countries in a similarly bad spot: they were dismissive at the outset of the crisis, slow to respond to scientific advice and saw a boom of domestic cases as other parts of the world, notably in Europe and Asia, were slowly managing to get their outbreaks under control.
Is this another one of those "language of the unheard" things? Or just plain feeling it's awesome to be anarchic when there's no cops around?
By Thomas Tracey & John Annese @ NYDailyNews.com, June 23
A cruel firebug threw a lit firework at a sleeping man in Harlem, then grinned and giggled as it exploded and lit the man on fire, shocking video shows.
At least two people recorded the callous act on their cell phones, standing by and gasping in faux horror as the culprit lit the fuse and threw the firework about 4 a.m. Monday on Lenox Ave. and W. 113th St [....]
By Brittany Shammas, Chelsea Janes, Lateshia Beachum & Lenny Bernstein @ WashingtonPost.com, June 22 at 7:02 p.m. EDT
South Carolina racial justice activists said they would postpone future demonstrations or move them online after at least 13 people who took part in previous protests tested positive for the coronavirus.
note bonus photo illustration of Mitch wearing mask!
News w @marianne_levine: Dems signaling they will filibuster Republicans' police reform bill later this week absent more concessions (amendments) from McConnell— Burgess Everett (@burgessev) June 22, 2020
Tester: “If nothing changes, I’m voting no.”https://t.co/BmPwMx84Tf
My father was born in 1937 in Texas. When he returned for his 50th HS reunion, there were still 4 restrooms in the small train station. 1 set where the whites used to go and 1 where he used to have to go. When he saw them again he froze, my mom told me. He’d be saddened by this: https://t.co/xD5Nc5uvO7— Thomas Chatterton Williams (@thomaschattwill) June 22, 2020
He basically answers everything I'd ask him. It's quite interesting, especially his reasons for not voluntarily testifying to the House. I don't see any caginess along the lines of "you'll have to read the book." He answers everything asked completely. He does seem to care very much that the American people know these things about Trump.
Transcript of @AmbJohnBolton interview: https://t.co/Yqgu3s7faJ
Thread: A hypothesis that we're actually getting better at treating COVID in hospitals. https://t.co/s910R16sP9— #TestAndTrace Smith (@Noahpinion) June 21, 2020
Police officers resist reform efforts
After the city’s top prosecutor charged six officers involved in Gray’s death, Baltimore appeared to be a beacon of hope for reform. New policies required officers to wear body cameras and follow several other Obama-era proposals. The department embraced the ideas behind community policing, and, as a result of a year-long Justice Department investigation that revealed racist practices in how laws were enforced, Baltimore was put under a consent decree, where the federal government assigned a monitor to insure reform.
Atlanta police call out sick over charges in fatal shooting https://t.co/3BmCLtGzli— Jack Posobiec (@JackPosobiec) June 20, 2020
Shootings surge in NYC amid disbanding of NYPD's plainclothes anti-crime unit https://t.co/VJOj0we66y pic.twitter.com/hjDdGXpMKt— New York Post (@nypost) June 19, 2020
Women left out of new wokedom.
Once again (almost) all about the dudes, except to call someone a Karen
https://www.wisconsinhistory.org/Records/Article/CS2752
by PeraclesPlease on Wed, 06/24/2020 - 8:04am
I think the government is starting to get the message and we'll see some changes.
What's the message you ask?
There's a statue. Pull it down.
by ocean-kat on Wed, 06/24/2020 - 12:14pm
Bye bye, Liberty. Maybe turn Liberty Island into a softball park, or a place to walk dogs.
by PeraclesPlease on Wed, 06/24/2020 - 12:15pm
Another $15 billion on The Wall is what is needed in this country right now. FINISH THE WALL! Trump yesterday:
On the Highlights of a Nation in Chaos List - now and getting worse for 3 1/2 years - high and increasing official lawlessness, government corruption at the highest levels, ginning up of hate and glorification of ignorance by The Party and the Barking Clown Cult Moron, statues being pulled down is not even on the 'can it get any worse' list. Add in a raging pandemic and economic collapse, and no national leadership to do anything about it but blame it on the WHO, China, Fauci. while the angry MAGAts blame things on miscellaneous state public health employees, who have been driven by threats to quit.
Any statue of a white man in Civil War garb on a horse is very much at risk, no matter which side he was on. Too bad about the lady, call it collateral damage, she was just metal anyway.
by NCD on Wed, 06/24/2020 - 9:33am
Then they came for Tina Fey
https://www.thedailybeast.com/tina-feys-problems-with-race-extend-far-be...
by PeraclesPlease on Wed, 06/24/2020 - 12:18pm