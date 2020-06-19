Wakeup: Trump Doesn't Need a Majority
Before You Board That Chopper...
Radio Free Tom's Reality Check
“Any protesters, anarchists, agitators, looters or lowlifes who are going to Oklahoma please understand, you will not be treated like you have been in New York, Seattle, or Minneapolis,” Mr. Trump wrote on Twitter. “It will be a much different scene!” RealDonaldTrump
Comments
by artappraiser on Sat, 06/20/2020 - 5:25pm
by artappraiser on Sat, 06/20/2020 - 5:31pm
Rick Wilson says best to shut up bout everything right now:
by artappraiser on Sat, 06/20/2020 - 5:46pm
some pics I have run across:
by artappraiser on Sat, 06/20/2020 - 6:26pm
by artappraiser on Sat, 06/20/2020 - 7:36pm
I'll bet those dopes who camped out for 5 days feel pretty stupid about now. In a few days they will probably feel even stupider as their temperatures rise.
by CVille Dem on Sun, 06/21/2020 - 10:17pm
The same thing could be said about the BLMob that came to terrorize those dopes but that would also be cruel and juvenile.
by Anonymous (not verified) on Mon, 06/22/2020 - 12:12pm
Lying GOP hypocrites Nonny
by PeraclesPlease on Mon, 06/22/2020 - 4:01pm
About that slowed testing thing but also makes an important point about Trump modus operandi in general:
by artappraiser on Mon, 06/22/2020 - 12:07pm
by moat on Mon, 06/22/2020 - 5:46pm
The best con men know when to pull out...they know. The self-obsessed always overreach, greedy for the one last score. Trump expected a loud, jammed arena full of his sheep, ready to imbibe his every vile word, willingly risking death to hear his worn out litany of hate, grievance and ridicule. Trump's brain must have self ignited when he looked out in the arena and saw it two thirds empty.... a sea of empty blue seats ... Holy sheet, they're on to me who can I blame for this? When the president of the US has to prove he can drink a glass of water with one hand, and walk down a gentle ramp (acting it out, twice, on stage)....the game is over.
by NCD on Mon, 06/22/2020 - 6:20pm
don't forget tho, he's a special kind of con man who sells victimhood:
by artappraiser on Mon, 06/22/2020 - 6:21pm
Thousands of brave citizens marched through the BLMob gauntlet to watch their beloved President mock the Marxist mockingbird media while millions watched from the safety of their homes.
This is the umteenth thousand time snowflakes have declared game over for our Hegemon but the game is still afoot.
by Anonymous (not verified) on Mon, 06/22/2020 - 6:36pm
They went into the arena without incident, protected by a phalanx of cops.
by moat on Mon, 06/22/2020 - 6:43pm
My curiosity is triggered when Nonny tries that crapola of imagined narratives on us here. He knows we are news junkies and won't fall for it. It's like he's just practicing his spiel here and looking for us to provide criticism which will help him refine it and make it more believable elsewhere? Or it's like a mantra to calm him? Or if he repeats the story enough he will believe it himself?
by artappraiser on Mon, 06/22/2020 - 7:28pm
I think it is market research. Someone or something is using this site to see what happens when it is exposed to repeated language. Note how the adjectives and adverbs never vary from when the Peter arrived.
If this site reacts beyond simply observing the false statements, then that helps shape the messaging being used in other groups. We are not special in that regard. One can see the same sort of harvesting on any number of places where comments are allowed.
by moat on Mon, 06/22/2020 - 7:41pm
makes sense. If so THEY ARE GETTING THIS VERY FINE LITTLE FOCUS GROUP WE HAVE HERE FREE OF CHARGE! (Michael: send him a bill? Least he can do is pay your server fees....)
by artappraiser on Mon, 06/22/2020 - 7:48pm
You are picking up what I have been throwing down for a while now.
One qualification should be observed; It is not a focus group in the sense of figuring out what works for "this" group (as motley as that is). There is no interest in finding what message might work here.
I only came to my view after touring lots of right wing sites and seeing how desperate they were to frame events as driven by actors who did not claim the roles assigned to them. Any bit of rhetoric that helps predicate such an arrangement is in great demand.
by moat on Mon, 06/22/2020 - 8:28pm
I don't think it's practice or market research. The spiel is so off base, weird, and obscure. Mostly it doesn't even hit. As a troll he's about the worst I've read. His only go to insult that's not gibberish is "snowflake."
by ocean-kat on Mon, 06/22/2020 - 8:11pm
Well, the input from that quarter only pops up when Trump is in a spot of bother. The language is not obscure to the Trump based sites. It is not about "us."
by moat on Mon, 06/22/2020 - 8:46pm
The right wing talks like that now? Oh for the good old days when they just asked us if we were a girl or a boy when we had long hair and called us a fag or nig--r lovers. Life was simpler then I guess.
by ocean-kat on Mon, 06/22/2020 - 10:24pm
The arena was less than half full. Are you calling a majority of Trump supporters snowflakes who got scared off by a few protesters
by ocean-kat on Mon, 06/22/2020 - 8:05pm
The Heckler Veto and other Mob tactics may dampen turnout but the game is still afoot and enthusiasm is strong.
If and when China Joe leaves his basement for a rally his dozens of enthusiastic supporters will face the same Mob. No one is Pure enough for this Cultural Revolution, recall when Bolsheveki Bernie first encountered the BLM and received a woke tongue lashing.
by Anonymous (not verified) on Mon, 06/22/2020 - 8:58pm
Adjectives and Adverbs.
I rest my case.
by moat on Mon, 06/22/2020 - 9:04pm