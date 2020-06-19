Wakeup: Trump Doesn't Need a Majority
Before You Board That Chopper...
Radio Free Tom's Reality Check
“Any protesters, anarchists, agitators, looters or lowlifes who are going to Oklahoma please understand, you will not be treated like you have been in New York, Seattle, or Minneapolis,” Mr. Trump wrote on Twitter. “It will be a much different scene!” RealDonaldTrump
note bonus photo illustration of Mitch wearing mask!
News w @marianne_levine: Dems signaling they will filibuster Republicans' police reform bill later this week absent more concessions (amendments) from McConnell— Burgess Everett (@burgessev) June 22, 2020
Tester: “If nothing changes, I’m voting no.”https://t.co/BmPwMx84Tf
My father was born in 1937 in Texas. When he returned for his 50th HS reunion, there were still 4 restrooms in the small train station. 1 set where the whites used to go and 1 where he used to have to go. When he saw them again he froze, my mom told me. He’d be saddened by this: https://t.co/xD5Nc5uvO7— Thomas Chatterton Williams (@thomaschattwill) June 22, 2020
He basically answers everything I'd ask him. It's quite interesting, especially his reasons for not voluntarily testifying to the House. I don't see any caginess along the lines of "you'll have to read the book." He answers everything asked completely. He does seem to care very much that the American people know these things about Trump.
Transcript of @AmbJohnBolton interview: https://t.co/Yqgu3s7faJ
Thread: A hypothesis that we're actually getting better at treating COVID in hospitals. https://t.co/s910R16sP9— #TestAndTrace Smith (@Noahpinion) June 21, 2020
Police officers resist reform efforts
After the city’s top prosecutor charged six officers involved in Gray’s death, Baltimore appeared to be a beacon of hope for reform. New policies required officers to wear body cameras and follow several other Obama-era proposals. The department embraced the ideas behind community policing, and, as a result of a year-long Justice Department investigation that revealed racist practices in how laws were enforced, Baltimore was put under a consent decree, where the federal government assigned a monitor to insure reform.
Atlanta police call out sick over charges in fatal shooting https://t.co/3BmCLtGzli— Jack Posobiec (@JackPosobiec) June 20, 2020
Shootings surge in NYC amid disbanding of NYPD's plainclothes anti-crime unit https://t.co/VJOj0we66y pic.twitter.com/hjDdGXpMKt— New York Post (@nypost) June 19, 2020
Our city's collective heart breaks to hear the unfathomable news of a 3-year-old boy who was shot and killed tonight on Chicago's West Side. There are simply no words to describe such a heinous, unconscionable act of cowardice to shoot at a toddler.— Mayor Lori Lightfoot (@chicagosmayor) June 21, 2020
@ WRAL.com, June 21, 2020 4:09 a.m. EDT
MINNEAPOLIS — At least 10 people were shot in Minneapolis, police there said early Sunday.
All 10 were alive with “various severity levels of injuries,” Minneapolis police said in a tweet just before 3 a.m.
An initial tweet from Minneapolis police advised the public to avoid the area in Uptown Minneapolis. The address provided corresponds to a commercial district, near Landmark's Uptown Theatre and several bars and restaurants.
Photographs posted to social media showed windows at the theater and another storefront shot out.
Police are investigating a shooting that left nine people injured at a large gathering in upstate New York https://t.co/QByDl22o25— CNN Breaking News (@cnnbrk) June 21, 2020
Police are reviewing from the area after a pre-dawn shooting in the city’s protest zone, authorities said
It has started. Outdoor overflow rally canceled. Indoor rally appears less than half full. they could have socially distanced by sitting in the roomy middle and upper decks, but the crowd huddled together on the arena floor to be close to their savior.
Either the Trump magic is fading and/or too many forgot to bring their bleach.
It's #WorldRefugeeDay. @WHO is deeply concerned about the very real and present danger of widespread transmission of #COVID19 in refugee camps, as refugees often have limited access to adequate shelter, water, nutrition, sanitation and health services.pic.twitter.com/lZF7p0byPN
Comments
by artappraiser on Sat, 06/20/2020 - 5:25pm
by artappraiser on Sat, 06/20/2020 - 5:31pm
Rick Wilson says best to shut up bout everything right now:
by artappraiser on Sat, 06/20/2020 - 5:46pm
some pics I have run across:
by artappraiser on Sat, 06/20/2020 - 6:26pm
by artappraiser on Sat, 06/20/2020 - 7:36pm
I'll bet those dopes who camped out for 5 days feel pretty stupid about now. In a few days they will probably feel even stupider as their temperatures rise.
by CVille Dem on Sun, 06/21/2020 - 10:17pm
The same thing could be said about the BLMob that came to terrorize those dopes but that would also be cruel and juvenile.
by Anonymous (not verified) on Mon, 06/22/2020 - 12:12pm
Lying GOP hypocrites Nonny
by PeraclesPlease on Mon, 06/22/2020 - 4:01pm
About that slowed testing thing but also makes an important point about Trump modus operandi in general:
by artappraiser on Mon, 06/22/2020 - 12:07pm
by moat on Mon, 06/22/2020 - 5:46pm
The best con men know when to pull out...they know. The self-obsessed always overreach, greedy for the one last score. Trump expected a loud, jammed arena full of his sheep, ready to imbibe his every vile word, willingly risking death to hear his worn out litany of hate, grievance and ridicule. Trump's brain must have self ignited when he looked out in the arena and saw it two thirds empty.... a sea of empty blue seats ... Holy sheet, they're on to me who can I blame for this? When the president of the US has to prove he can drink a glass of water with one hand, and walk down a gentle ramp (acting it out, twice, on stage)....the game is over.
by NCD on Mon, 06/22/2020 - 6:20pm
don't forget tho, he's a special kind of con man who sells victimhood:
by artappraiser on Mon, 06/22/2020 - 6:21pm
Thousands of brave citizens marched through the BLMob gauntlet to watch their beloved President mock the Marxist mockingbird media while millions watched from the safety of their homes.
This is the umteenth thousand time snowflakes have declared game over for our Hegemon but the game is still afoot.
by Anonymous (not verified) on Mon, 06/22/2020 - 6:36pm
They went into the arena without incident, protected by a phalanx of cops.
by moat on Mon, 06/22/2020 - 6:43pm
My curiosity is triggered when Nonny tries that crapola of imagined narratives on us here. He knows we are news junkies and won't fall for it. It's like he's just practicing his spiel here and looking for us to provide criticism which will help him refine it and make it more believable elsewhere? Or it's like a mantra to calm him? Or if he repeats the story enough he will believe it himself?
by artappraiser on Mon, 06/22/2020 - 7:28pm
I think it is market research. Someone or something is using this site to see what happens when it is exposed to repeated language. Note how the adjectives and adverbs never vary from when the Peter arrived.
If this site reacts beyond simply observing the false statements, then that helps shape the messaging being used in other groups. We are not special in that regard. One can see the same sort of harvesting on any number of places where comments are allowed.
by moat on Mon, 06/22/2020 - 7:41pm
makes sense. If so THEY ARE GETTING THIS VERY FINE LITTLE FOCUS GROUP WE HAVE HERE FREE OF CHARGE! (Michael: send him a bill? Least he can do is pay your server fees....)
by artappraiser on Mon, 06/22/2020 - 7:48pm