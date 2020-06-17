Wakeup: Trump Doesn't Need a Majority
Before You Board That Chopper...
Radio Free Tom's Reality Check
I am using this Fox news quote & story just to show how it's being covered there
“Arizona is the worst off.” According to @DrEricDing, Arizona holds new records for cases, positivity percentages, hospitalizations and ICU beds in use. He says the state now exceeds Brazil and Peru to be one of the hardest hit regions in the world.https://t.co/OWTzc8DWX8— Bailey Miller (@BMillerFOX10) June 17, 2020
He basically answers everything I'd ask him. It's quite interesting, especially his reasons for not voluntarily testifying to the House. I don't see any caginess along the lines of "you'll have to read the book." He answers everything asked completely. He does seem to care very much that the American people know these things about Trump.
Transcript of @AmbJohnBolton interview: https://t.co/Yqgu3s7faJ
Thread: A hypothesis that we're actually getting better at treating COVID in hospitals. https://t.co/s910R16sP9— #TestAndTrace Smith (@Noahpinion) June 21, 2020
Police officers resist reform efforts
After the city’s top prosecutor charged six officers involved in Gray’s death, Baltimore appeared to be a beacon of hope for reform. New policies required officers to wear body cameras and follow several other Obama-era proposals. The department embraced the ideas behind community policing, and, as a result of a year-long Justice Department investigation that revealed racist practices in how laws were enforced, Baltimore was put under a consent decree, where the federal government assigned a monitor to insure reform.
Atlanta police call out sick over charges in fatal shooting https://t.co/3BmCLtGzli— Jack Posobiec (@JackPosobiec) June 20, 2020
Shootings surge in NYC amid disbanding of NYPD's plainclothes anti-crime unit https://t.co/VJOj0we66y pic.twitter.com/hjDdGXpMKt— New York Post (@nypost) June 19, 2020
Our city's collective heart breaks to hear the unfathomable news of a 3-year-old boy who was shot and killed tonight on Chicago's West Side. There are simply no words to describe such a heinous, unconscionable act of cowardice to shoot at a toddler.— Mayor Lori Lightfoot (@chicagosmayor) June 21, 2020
@ WRAL.com, June 21, 2020 4:09 a.m. EDT
MINNEAPOLIS — At least 10 people were shot in Minneapolis, police there said early Sunday.
All 10 were alive with “various severity levels of injuries,” Minneapolis police said in a tweet just before 3 a.m.
An initial tweet from Minneapolis police advised the public to avoid the area in Uptown Minneapolis. The address provided corresponds to a commercial district, near Landmark's Uptown Theatre and several bars and restaurants.
Photographs posted to social media showed windows at the theater and another storefront shot out.
Police are investigating a shooting that left nine people injured at a large gathering in upstate New York https://t.co/QByDl22o25— CNN Breaking News (@cnnbrk) June 21, 2020
Police are reviewing from the area after a pre-dawn shooting in the city’s protest zone, authorities said
It has started. Outdoor overflow rally canceled. Indoor rally appears less than half full. they could have socially distanced by sitting in the roomy middle and upper decks, but the crowd huddled together on the arena floor to be close to their savior.
Either the Trump magic is fading and/or too many forgot to bring their bleach.
It's #WorldRefugeeDay. @WHO is deeply concerned about the very real and present danger of widespread transmission of #COVID19 in refugee camps, as refugees often have limited access to adequate shelter, water, nutrition, sanitation and health services.pic.twitter.com/lZF7p0byPN
Wowww https://t.co/UJz66UhWNa— Maggie Haberman (@maggieNYT) June 20, 2020
Comments
from 3 days ago:
by artappraiser on Wed, 06/17/2020 - 9:24pm
Trips from bars to hospitals is an established thing.
Now with Covidian exponents.
by moat on Wed, 06/17/2020 - 9:32pm
What's the point in posting this?
by barefooted on Wed, 06/17/2020 - 9:42pm
super spreading.
by artappraiser on Wed, 06/17/2020 - 9:48pm
In Arizona: COVID cases growing 2X faster among ages 20-44 than 65+
by artappraiser on Mon, 06/22/2020 - 9:52am
Florida hidden death rate not exactly a formal conspiracy, just kinda sorta, halfway cover some of this mess up
Who needs whistleblowers, when even CDC says: kinda suspicious.
Hey, there's a lot of old people there after all, what does it matter what it says on their death certificate anyways?
by artappraiser on Wed, 06/17/2020 - 9:54pm
In Florida there are signs that more young positives are being hospitalized:
by artappraiser on Mon, 06/22/2020 - 11:50am
WHOA astounding if correct
Sumner is a staff writer @ DKos; I found it retweeted by this guy, very respectable law professor:
https://twitter.com/robertltsai
by artappraiser on Wed, 06/17/2020 - 10:09pm
yay NY, good numbers:
by artappraiser on Mon, 06/22/2020 - 2:16pm
The Wuhan virus data by Zip Code in Az shows the hottest spots to be mostly in Indian Reservations and border towns. Perhaps someone will discover why these locations are the hardest hit.
by Anonymous (not verified) on Mon, 06/22/2020 - 3:08pm
Our racist shit disturber is back. 123,000 deaths Now nationwide, Nonny. Hows that herd imunity And hydroxychloroquine cure doing? Whats your tinfoil theory about natives? Here's the basic map:
by PeraclesPlease on Mon, 06/22/2020 - 3:33pm
Here is a link to that page so anybody who is interested can compare with each county.
As the hospital beds are filling up, the Governor is still afraid to require masks:
by moat on Mon, 06/22/2020 - 4:07pm
The COVID case rate per 100,000 in Arizona is 750, for the largest by population county, Maricopa, it is 744. The fringe counties thus raise the exploding state rate by less than 1%.
by NCD on Mon, 06/22/2020 - 3:41pm
East Flagstaff has 260, Winsted has 218, but Winsted's zipode area Is twice as big, So it's a huge orangish red region on the covid-by-zip map, even if most cases Are in the much smaller zones of Maricopa, etc. Wow, that was tough.
by PeraclesPlease on Mon, 06/22/2020 - 3:46pm
Phoenix Mayor Gallego: Mask policy won’t be enforced at Trump event.
Perhaps someone will figure out what causes these outbreaks.
by moat on Mon, 06/22/2020 - 4:19pm