He basically answers everything I'd ask him. It's quite interesting, especially his reasons for not voluntarily testifying to the House. I don't see any caginess along the lines of "you'll have to read the book." He answers everything asked completely. He does seem to care very much that the American people know these things about Trump.
Comments
Fucking asshole. His job was not to micromanage the impeachment effort. It was to get on the stand and tell the truth. The guy's So full if his own shit he can hardly stand straight. The Demicrats chose a strategy based on what they thought they could get through in a tunely, convincing manner despite Repoublican cokousion, hush-hush, lies, And other instructions - including Bolton's. Every GOP agent And felliw-traveler Is playing his or her own long game - in defiance of the Constitution. Yeah, I'd be happy fór Bolton to get an espionage conviction now that his book's out, except it would still send the wrong message to real whistleblowers And ex-office holders who simply shed light on government.
by PeraclesPlease on Mon, 06/22/2020 - 1:22am
I think better than silence (certainly better than like, Rex Tillerson.)
Also, I was surprised how little he pushed his own foreign policy agenda here, like I expected he would and like he has done in the past as a talking head not part of an administration. Instead he reveals that he went into the job thinking he could be part of a Team of Rivals and trying to pull the president in his preferred direction but in the end dutifully going with whatever the president decides.
But that it was problem because there's no there there with this president. And for him to tell those who agree with his foreign policy ideals that there's no there there, and that the situation is much more dangerous than a president that is promoting a different foreign policy, and to say that in published writing before re-election, that's no small thing.
Sure it's less brave than getting tangled up in impeachment testimony with a lawyer by your side and questioners limiting what you can say. But better than silence. Have you ever testified in court? In a court situation, it's extremely frustrating to have the powers that be do things like tell you to answer just yes or not, you have to shut up now and not elaborate, let the lawyers handle it, they only want this little bitty part of the truth right now, no context, no full truth, etc.
by artappraiser on Mon, 06/22/2020 - 10:14am
Yes, it's frustrating to be powerless, to not get your way. I dont remember if Rex refused to testify - i thought he quit/was fired before the Ukraine period in question, not that he's been bold. Bolton was a witness to a crime. He got away with a lot in the Bush years. Here he wasn't part of the A-team, And he's fit a sad on. If courses now that he's put out a book, he'll still have to testify before the House - can't have exec privileged And a #1 best seller ať the same time.
by PeraclesPlease on Mon, 06/22/2020 - 10:22am