Shootings surge in NYC amid disbanding of NYPD's plainclothes anti-crime unit https://t.co/VJOj0we66y pic.twitter.com/hjDdGXpMKt— New York Post (@nypost) June 19, 2020
Thread: A hypothesis that we're actually getting better at treating COVID in hospitals. https://t.co/s910R16sP9— #TestAndTrace Smith (@Noahpinion) June 21, 2020
Police officers resist reform efforts
After the city’s top prosecutor charged six officers involved in Gray’s death, Baltimore appeared to be a beacon of hope for reform. New policies required officers to wear body cameras and follow several other Obama-era proposals. The department embraced the ideas behind community policing, and, as a result of a year-long Justice Department investigation that revealed racist practices in how laws were enforced, Baltimore was put under a consent decree, where the federal government assigned a monitor to insure reform.
Atlanta police call out sick over charges in fatal shooting https://t.co/3BmCLtGzli— Jack Posobiec (@JackPosobiec) June 20, 2020
Our city's collective heart breaks to hear the unfathomable news of a 3-year-old boy who was shot and killed tonight on Chicago's West Side. There are simply no words to describe such a heinous, unconscionable act of cowardice to shoot at a toddler.— Mayor Lori Lightfoot (@chicagosmayor) June 21, 2020
@ WRAL.com, June 21, 2020 4:09 a.m. EDT
MINNEAPOLIS — At least 10 people were shot in Minneapolis, police there said early Sunday.
All 10 were alive with “various severity levels of injuries,” Minneapolis police said in a tweet just before 3 a.m.
An initial tweet from Minneapolis police advised the public to avoid the area in Uptown Minneapolis. The address provided corresponds to a commercial district, near Landmark's Uptown Theatre and several bars and restaurants.
Photographs posted to social media showed windows at the theater and another storefront shot out.
Police are investigating a shooting that left nine people injured at a large gathering in upstate New York https://t.co/QByDl22o25— CNN Breaking News (@cnnbrk) June 21, 2020
Police are reviewing from the area after a pre-dawn shooting in the city’s protest zone, authorities said
It has started. Outdoor overflow rally canceled. Indoor rally appears less than half full. they could have socially distanced by sitting in the roomy middle and upper decks, but the crowd huddled together on the arena floor to be close to their savior.
Either the Trump magic is fading and/or too many forgot to bring their bleach.
It's #WorldRefugeeDay. @WHO is deeply concerned about the very real and present danger of widespread transmission of #COVID19 in refugee camps, as refugees often have limited access to adequate shelter, water, nutrition, sanitation and health services.pic.twitter.com/lZF7p0byPN
Wowww https://t.co/UJz66UhWNa— Maggie Haberman (@maggieNYT) June 20, 2020
"Between 70% and 99% of the Americans who died from this pandemic might have been saved by measures demonstrated by others to have been feasible."— hilzoy (@hilzoy) June 20, 2020
How many needless Covid-19 deaths were caused by delays in responding? Most of them https://t.co/Zcjb2nltnZ via @statnews
Comments
by artappraiser on Sun, 06/21/2020 - 4:48am
Bronx protesters splain away damage done
"it's history, dude - blame it on da man!
We're being repressed!
I'm just getting my smartphone, cheetos & Zantac divudend!"
https://m.huffpost.com/us/entry/us_5eecc6bfc5b672210
by PeraclesPlease on Sun, 06/21/2020 - 5:15am
yeah I find this article pretty clueless overall. The protestors are silly poseurs basically complaining about a metaphorical South Bronx has changed some in composition from the "burning" days and certainly is not the Fordham Plaza neighborhood they are protesting in. The commentators are clearly clueless about the neighborhoods involved.
Fordham plaza is like 5 blocks of shopping in older buildings with some national chain stores like Best Buy. Near Fordham University main campus! No fancy ones. Centered around a big building that was once Macy's or some other department store. It was the only place in the West Bronx that had such a strip of stores until the new Yankee Stadium was built to replace the old one in the Southwest Bronx. It had a hard time keeping chain stores there just because the buildings are not choice modern, there are new developments where they can go in the Bronx and many have done so.
The Yankee Stadium shopping area one is now much more convenient to the South Bronx and nicer than the old Fordham Plaza shopping area.
At that time of Yankee Stadium replacement the city required building of a shopping mall in the same area so there would be more chain stores in the west side of the Bronx but further south to service the poorest hoods. The Yankee stadium one is more popular now because it has better stores and is more modern (and also has no little mom and pop places, which were looted it's like a real suburban type shopping mall with a Target and everything, though small. It wasn't looted. People of the South Bronx are grateful to have it and it was forced to be there with tax incentives. They're not gentrifying types, they like their chain stores and don't want them taken away.
The looting occurred at night after protests were over and mostly one night. It really had nothing to do with protests, it was crooks taking advantage of police being busy with protestors in Manhattan and stores being unprotected after months of lockdown.
Real protests of any size didn't even start happening in the Bronx overall anywhere until several days after the looting. Except for the one seeming to be organized by outsiders coming from Manhattan and they were mostly very much peaceful family events, people with little kids who wanted to do something kumbaya style.
And the south Bronx is not burning and angry like those protestors (once again, they are pretending that Fordham Plaza is the south Bronx) want to portray. Rather, if I would chose a way to describe it,it is eternally hopeful that there will be more corporate investment and real estate investment in the area, when there's not enough. They want more like the Yankee Stadium development. They want artsy types like rappers building recording studios and museums to rap. They have been successful lately at attracting immigrants from places like Africa and India who are going to like art school in Manhattan or training to be a dentist on scholarship at Columbia Dental school--only place there is cheap rent!
It's actually some of the poorer neighborhoods in the far reaches of Brooklyn that have more of remnants of the "ghetto" thing going on.
South Bronx is not anti-corporate over all! Wants more corporate interest, not less.
by artappraiser on Sun, 06/21/2020 - 1:48pm
Applicable tweet:
by artappraiser on Sun, 06/21/2020 - 2:06pm
better response than mine above and better than the professor's, too:
by artappraiser on Sun, 06/21/2020 - 3:28pm
Certain judges part of the abuse problem?
by artappraiser on Sun, 06/21/2020 - 4:51pm
by artappraiser on Sun, 06/21/2020 - 6:00pm