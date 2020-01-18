Wakeup: Trump Doesn't Need a Majority
Before You Board That Chopper...
Radio Free Tom's Reality Check
This was such a goodie that I had to start a new thread. (Here is the link to Part I with its title:IS "CANCEL CULTURE" AS BAD OR WORSE THAN THE RIGHT-WING CHRISTIAN MOVEMENT?)
Boy George officially now a figure from the Before Times: https://t.co/cS5xB4WTlu— Wesley Yang (@wesyang) January 19, 2020
Thread: A hypothesis that we're actually getting better at treating COVID in hospitals. https://t.co/s910R16sP9— #TestAndTrace Smith (@Noahpinion) June 21, 2020
Police officers resist reform efforts
After the city’s top prosecutor charged six officers involved in Gray’s death, Baltimore appeared to be a beacon of hope for reform. New policies required officers to wear body cameras and follow several other Obama-era proposals. The department embraced the ideas behind community policing, and, as a result of a year-long Justice Department investigation that revealed racist practices in how laws were enforced, Baltimore was put under a consent decree, where the federal government assigned a monitor to insure reform.
Atlanta police call out sick over charges in fatal shooting https://t.co/3BmCLtGzli— Jack Posobiec (@JackPosobiec) June 20, 2020
Shootings surge in NYC amid disbanding of NYPD's plainclothes anti-crime unit https://t.co/VJOj0we66y pic.twitter.com/hjDdGXpMKt— New York Post (@nypost) June 19, 2020
Our city's collective heart breaks to hear the unfathomable news of a 3-year-old boy who was shot and killed tonight on Chicago's West Side. There are simply no words to describe such a heinous, unconscionable act of cowardice to shoot at a toddler.— Mayor Lori Lightfoot (@chicagosmayor) June 21, 2020
@ WRAL.com, June 21, 2020 4:09 a.m. EDT
MINNEAPOLIS — At least 10 people were shot in Minneapolis, police there said early Sunday.
All 10 were alive with “various severity levels of injuries,” Minneapolis police said in a tweet just before 3 a.m.
An initial tweet from Minneapolis police advised the public to avoid the area in Uptown Minneapolis. The address provided corresponds to a commercial district, near Landmark's Uptown Theatre and several bars and restaurants.
Photographs posted to social media showed windows at the theater and another storefront shot out.
Police are investigating a shooting that left nine people injured at a large gathering in upstate New York https://t.co/QByDl22o25— CNN Breaking News (@cnnbrk) June 21, 2020
Police are reviewing from the area after a pre-dawn shooting in the city’s protest zone, authorities said
It has started. Outdoor overflow rally canceled. Indoor rally appears less than half full. they could have socially distanced by sitting in the roomy middle and upper decks, but the crowd huddled together on the arena floor to be close to their savior.
Either the Trump magic is fading and/or too many forgot to bring their bleach.
It's #WorldRefugeeDay. @WHO is deeply concerned about the very real and present danger of widespread transmission of #COVID19 in refugee camps, as refugees often have limited access to adequate shelter, water, nutrition, sanitation and health services.pic.twitter.com/lZF7p0byPN
Wowww https://t.co/UJz66UhWNa— Maggie Haberman (@maggieNYT) June 20, 2020
"Between 70% and 99% of the Americans who died from this pandemic might have been saved by measures demonstrated by others to have been feasible."— hilzoy (@hilzoy) June 20, 2020
How many needless Covid-19 deaths were caused by delays in responding? Most of them https://t.co/Zcjb2nltnZ via @statnews
Copyright © 2018 dagblog. All rights reserved.
Comments
Okay, teach - more from Wes:
by PeraclesPlease on Sun, 01/19/2020 - 2:06am
by PeraclesPlease on Sun, 01/19/2020 - 2:08am
Outrage Culture Is Ruining Foreign Policy As the 2020 presidential campaign heats up, U.S. politics is getting harder and harder to explain to the rest of the world.
Op-ed by STEVEN A. COOK @ ForeignPolicy.com, JANUARY 20, 2020
by artappraiser on Sat, 01/25/2020 - 8:50pm
This one looks like a paranoid pre-emptive:
by artappraiser on Wed, 01/29/2020 - 5:49pm
Good background piece if have have the need, @ Vox.com: American Dirt’s publisher cancels the rest of the book’s tour, citing threats; American Dirt’s publisher says it is receiving threats. Critics of the novel are receiving threats, too., Jan. 29.
by artappraiser on Wed, 01/29/2020 - 9:00pm
by artappraiser on Wed, 01/29/2020 - 9:04pm
by artappraiser on Fri, 01/31/2020 - 7:36pm
yes, absolutely, both sides do do it:
by artappraiser on Sat, 02/01/2020 - 4:41pm
by artappraiser on Tue, 03/10/2020 - 10:06pm
by artappraiser on Tue, 03/10/2020 - 10:15pm
Oh, I thought it was teaching a biracial couple how to grope. After 10 mins following up your @willowhasadick post, not sure these PSAs are working or even have the right audience anymore. (If they posted "don't cross on red, we'd have a regular bloodbath - what we have here is a failure to cooperate)
by PeraclesPlease on Tue, 03/10/2020 - 11:27pm
Edit to add:
by artappraiser on Mon, 06/08/2020 - 7:32pm
This?
by PeraclesPlease on Mon, 06/08/2020 - 7:50pm
Or that?
by PeraclesPlease on Mon, 06/08/2020 - 7:54pm
Imagine being dressed like this
(hattip CVille)
https://m.facebook.com/story.php?story_fbid=2011445048902859&id=10000112...
by PeraclesPlease on Mon, 06/08/2020 - 8:02pm
Will this get you cancelled?
https://afropunk.com/2017/09/hanging-klansmen-art-installation-stuns-ric...
by PeraclesPlease on Mon, 06/08/2020 - 8:05pm
good question! one I am not going to answer unless that's the work of a major artist that I know something about, heh. Meanwhile over in foodie world, there's some major cancelling going on over costumes. Earlier I saw some quip which suggested that-didn't look into it, tho. And now I see this:
Reminds me of how my mentally disabled brother just adores the Cinco de Mayo party they have for employees at his Goodwill job every year. They put on sombreros and blankets over their shoulders, eat tacos, get their picture taken. Guess he and his co-workers need some sensitivity edjumaction, they got white privilege problems, they don't know from people calling them names, making fun of them nor getting beat up by bullies on the bus, no not they...
by artappraiser on Mon, 06/08/2020 - 8:22pm
Fellow staffers said Rapoport should resign. Ethnic minorities working at the publication complain about treatment and compensation. Why is the resignation a big surprise?
by rmrd0000 on Mon, 06/08/2020 - 9:22pm
And people say blacks, the left, and white supremacists can't find common ground. They all agree that Cinco de Mayo shouldn't be celebrated by whites.
by ocean-kat on Mon, 06/08/2020 - 10:51pm
by PeraclesPlease on Tue, 06/09/2020 - 12:09am
by PeraclesPlease on Tue, 06/09/2020 - 12:10am
by PeraclesPlease on Tue, 06/09/2020 - 1:07am
competing tribes here:
by artappraiser on Wed, 06/10/2020 - 4:41pm
Here's J.K. Rowling's essay the Vanity Fair article is commenting on. I agree with Rowling.
by ocean-kat on Wed, 06/10/2020 - 5:06pm
by PeraclesPlease on Fri, 06/12/2020 - 5:34pm
Complex rules! One can only conclude that everyone needs a full semester course in gender terminology if we are ever to get along.
by artappraiser on Fri, 06/12/2020 - 5:54pm
She says it all, commenting on checking out why "Kevin James" is trending on Twitter. People have to feel guilty about liking stuff if it doesn't follow the political correctness of the day/minute:
P.S. Also, she can't help it her parents named her Karen either
by artappraiser on Wed, 06/10/2020 - 6:45pm
There are cult behavior commonalities with Trump cult:
by artappraiser on Fri, 06/12/2020 - 2:20pm
by artappraiser on Fri, 06/12/2020 - 3:58pm
by artappraiser on Fri, 06/12/2020 - 6:47pm
by PeraclesPlease on Fri, 06/12/2020 - 7:00pm
by PeraclesPlease on Fri, 06/12/2020 - 7:01pm
Cross link to Sean Ono Lennon noticing canceling of Penny Lane in England by mistake, Cultural Revolution II warriors as stupid sometimes as Mao's Cultural Revolution I.
by artappraiser on Sat, 06/13/2020 - 6:19pm
Spike Lee sometimes has a hard time figuring out who to cancel:
by artappraiser on Sat, 06/13/2020 - 7:01pm
by artappraiser on Sun, 06/14/2020 - 7:24pm
by artappraiser on Tue, 06/16/2020 - 4:29pm
That's one way of putting it, I guess, but lots of them seem to be getting off on it. Not sure when "consummated" happens.
by A Guy Called LULU on Tue, 06/16/2020 - 4:42pm
Re "getting off on it". Just ran across this video clip of same meme by serendipity, someone I follow retweeting another tweet by this guy, never heard of him, is a comedian, but this clip serious:
by artappraiser on Tue, 06/16/2020 - 5:02pm
by artappraiser on Tue, 06/16/2020 - 8:58pm
This Psychology Today article titled "The Apocalytic Cult of Cancel Culture" takes us right back to the question posed by Antonio Garcia-Martinez at the start of my Part I Cancel Culture thread IS "CANCEL CULTURE" AS BAD OR WORSE THAN THE RIGHT-WING CHRISTIAN MOVEMENT?
by artappraiser on Sat, 06/20/2020 - 11:53pm
Pretty damn good comment about big picture results:
by artappraiser on Sun, 06/21/2020 - 3:09pm
That would be great because he is against it.
by A Guy Called LULU on Sun, 06/21/2020 - 4:02pm