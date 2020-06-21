Wakeup: Trump Doesn't Need a Majority
Before You Board That Chopper...
Radio Free Tom's Reality Check
Atlanta police call out sick over charges in fatal shooting https://t.co/3BmCLtGzli— Jack Posobiec (@JackPosobiec) June 20, 2020
Thread: A hypothesis that we're actually getting better at treating COVID in hospitals. https://t.co/s910R16sP9— #TestAndTrace Smith (@Noahpinion) June 21, 2020
Police officers resist reform efforts
After the city’s top prosecutor charged six officers involved in Gray’s death, Baltimore appeared to be a beacon of hope for reform. New policies required officers to wear body cameras and follow several other Obama-era proposals. The department embraced the ideas behind community policing, and, as a result of a year-long Justice Department investigation that revealed racist practices in how laws were enforced, Baltimore was put under a consent decree, where the federal government assigned a monitor to insure reform.
Shootings surge in NYC amid disbanding of NYPD's plainclothes anti-crime unit https://t.co/VJOj0we66y pic.twitter.com/hjDdGXpMKt— New York Post (@nypost) June 19, 2020
Our city's collective heart breaks to hear the unfathomable news of a 3-year-old boy who was shot and killed tonight on Chicago's West Side. There are simply no words to describe such a heinous, unconscionable act of cowardice to shoot at a toddler.— Mayor Lori Lightfoot (@chicagosmayor) June 21, 2020
@ WRAL.com, June 21, 2020 4:09 a.m. EDT
MINNEAPOLIS — At least 10 people were shot in Minneapolis, police there said early Sunday.
All 10 were alive with “various severity levels of injuries,” Minneapolis police said in a tweet just before 3 a.m.
An initial tweet from Minneapolis police advised the public to avoid the area in Uptown Minneapolis. The address provided corresponds to a commercial district, near Landmark's Uptown Theatre and several bars and restaurants.
Photographs posted to social media showed windows at the theater and another storefront shot out.
Police are investigating a shooting that left nine people injured at a large gathering in upstate New York https://t.co/QByDl22o25— CNN Breaking News (@cnnbrk) June 21, 2020
Police are reviewing from the area after a pre-dawn shooting in the city’s protest zone, authorities said
It has started. Outdoor overflow rally canceled. Indoor rally appears less than half full. they could have socially distanced by sitting in the roomy middle and upper decks, but the crowd huddled together on the arena floor to be close to their savior.
Either the Trump magic is fading and/or too many forgot to bring their bleach.
It's #WorldRefugeeDay. @WHO is deeply concerned about the very real and present danger of widespread transmission of #COVID19 in refugee camps, as refugees often have limited access to adequate shelter, water, nutrition, sanitation and health services.pic.twitter.com/lZF7p0byPN
Wowww https://t.co/UJz66UhWNa— Maggie Haberman (@maggieNYT) June 20, 2020
"Between 70% and 99% of the Americans who died from this pandemic might have been saved by measures demonstrated by others to have been feasible."— hilzoy (@hilzoy) June 20, 2020
How many needless Covid-19 deaths were caused by delays in responding? Most of them https://t.co/Zcjb2nltnZ via @statnews
Wow. @mattyglesias really nails it here. If you want to understand why the #DefundThePolice movement runs contrary to the science, policy, and common sense, read this. https://t.co/o6B8Y6tjQS— Thomas Abt (@Abt_Thomas) June 19, 2020
Comments
by artappraiser on Sun, 06/21/2020 - 5:15am
Kinda has a point
by PeraclesPlease on Sun, 06/21/2020 - 5:29am
His record justifies shooting him in the back for sleeping at a Wendy's drive in?
Edit to add:
A. bullet hit the truck with two men inside who were simply bystanders,
The bystander issue is important considering an NYC Health Department review of police shootings that were never published. 13 people uninvolved in any crime were killed as collateral damage as a result of NYPD actions. 12% of deaths caused by NYPD were collateral damage.
https://www.nytimes.com/2020/06/19/opinion/police-involved-deaths-new-york-city.html?action=click&module=Opinion&pgtype=Homepage
by rmrd0000 on Sun, 06/21/2020 - 8:24am
He stole a taser from a cop and fired it at him while running. He was out on compassionate release/early parole, but he's doing drugs so passes out in a drivethru. If the stupid fuck ran over a Black woman and her child while driving, would it matter to you? Is America some Disneyland for hopped up morons to you, or do you ever draw lines on acceptable behavior? I pointed out before that the guy complaining about the Karen while walking his dog was actually a heroin addict who sent some prostitutes to beat up his ex-girlfriend for stealing drugs and filmed it, so he's a dangerous as fuck junkie-criminal. How do police protect normal people from these dangerous people while maintaining some non-sadistic composure and respect for human rights? Sandra Bland got pulled over for trying to let a cop car pass And calmly accepted an unfair ticket And verbally eloquently stood up for her rights, but was still arrested, then likely killed. This guy got woken up for being a parolee for child abuse who passed out drugged up in a drivethru then fought with a cop. Subtle difference? How much Jerry Springer did you invest?
by PeraclesPlease on Sun, 06/21/2020 - 11:53am
Did the stupid fuck run over a woman and her child?
The NYPD bullet hit a truck with two innocent men inside.
by rmrd0000 on Sun, 06/21/2020 - 12:39pm
I'm not sure what that has to do with PP's post. Are you saying that it's ok to pass out in a drive through, fight with a cop, steal his taser, and try to shoot the cop with it because an NYPD bullet hit a truck with two innocent men inside? This just seems like another of your diversionary tactics designed to avoid a more nuanced and complex discussion of these issues.
by ocean-kat on Sun, 06/21/2020 - 1:52pm
No diversion. No reason for a man being killed by being shot in the back.
by rmrd0000 on Sun, 06/21/2020 - 2:27pm
He stole a taser, and turned and fired at the cop. How should the cop have handled it? What if the guy hopped in one of the cars in the queues - what should the cop do then? What if the guy hopped in his own car and drove off? What if he escaped out the back of Wendy's - how to respond then?
Cops have to have a reason for a course if action, even if it's doing nothing. They have to have a followup the suspect's next possible move. What are the specific guidances for the next similar situation? If the guy died of an overdose sitting in his car, what would police responsibility be?
by PeraclesPlease on Sun, 06/21/2020 - 2:44pm
There are 130 DUI deaths a year in Georgia. NHTSA claims 10,000 deaths nationwide a year, down from 30,000 thirty years ago. I'm not sure how many have been permanently or temporarily injured. We Lost about a fifth the kids on my block growing up due to drunk accidents, taking others with them too, And i got lucky with the one i was in where the driver flipped the car with 5 of US, no seatbelts - fortunately not running into someone else as well.
So I just spent 40 minutes watching this video trying to see what I would do different, them being totally polite with a totally smashed & confused driver that fell asleep behind the wheel *twice*. It looked like the first cop might let the guy sleep it off, but he sounded risky, as if he thought he could handle a car. Perhaps they could have taken his keys and let him sleep it off. Putting the handcuffs on the guy seemed too abrupt, but if he gave warning, the guy would have likely bolted anyway.
https://youtu.be/DhdpG2XzRXQ
by PeraclesPlease on Sun, 06/21/2020 - 2:37pm
I have seen you state that police unions are the main problem and nothing will be solved without tending to them.
Well, a reminder from the Serpico news thread
by artappraiser on Sun, 06/21/2020 - 2:43pm
Yeah, especially if you combine this info. with the full video of what happened, which I had watched.
I am wondering whether it's true they had access to his full record on site. That makes a difference. If I was on the jury it would certainly make a big difference to me.
So far it sounds like the prosecutor is in danger of going overboard on the charges. We'll see.
Sure seems more likely the female Police Chief resigned right away cause she didn't want to deal with a real mess and she knew it was one. I would do the same in her position.
Found it interesting in the other reports above about new protests and police interaction (admittedly not verified), there is one this one unusual example of "thin blue line" behavior: black cops responding told white officer who was part of response to get his face out of there, let us black guys handle this one.
Saw one article that expressed well what's at stake. Many conservative outlets already making a big deal out of all the police trouble happening in blue cities with blue governments. Atlanta one ups that, it's the showcase "Afro-American success story" city. I think that's the true political agenda that's involved here, much invested in "success story."
by artappraiser on Sun, 06/21/2020 - 2:01pm
When they ran his name (i think before he found his licence), i heard a big bell or whoop-whoop, which made me think it was a warning of some problem detected.
by PeraclesPlease on Sun, 06/21/2020 - 2:48pm