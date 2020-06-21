Wakeup: Trump Doesn't Need a Majority
Before You Board That Chopper...
Radio Free Tom's Reality Check
Atlanta police call out sick over charges in fatal shooting https://t.co/3BmCLtGzli— Jack Posobiec (@JackPosobiec) June 20, 2020
Police officers resist reform efforts
After the city’s top prosecutor charged six officers involved in Gray’s death, Baltimore appeared to be a beacon of hope for reform. New policies required officers to wear body cameras and follow several other Obama-era proposals. The department embraced the ideas behind community policing, and, as a result of a year-long Justice Department investigation that revealed racist practices in how laws were enforced, Baltimore was put under a consent decree, where the federal government assigned a monitor to insure reform.
Shootings surge in NYC amid disbanding of NYPD's plainclothes anti-crime unit https://t.co/VJOj0we66y pic.twitter.com/hjDdGXpMKt— New York Post (@nypost) June 19, 2020
Our city's collective heart breaks to hear the unfathomable news of a 3-year-old boy who was shot and killed tonight on Chicago's West Side. There are simply no words to describe such a heinous, unconscionable act of cowardice to shoot at a toddler.— Mayor Lori Lightfoot (@chicagosmayor) June 21, 2020
@ WRAL.com, June 21, 2020 4:09 a.m. EDT
MINNEAPOLIS — At least 10 people were shot in Minneapolis, police there said early Sunday.
All 10 were alive with “various severity levels of injuries,” Minneapolis police said in a tweet just before 3 a.m.
An initial tweet from Minneapolis police advised the public to avoid the area in Uptown Minneapolis. The address provided corresponds to a commercial district, near Landmark's Uptown Theatre and several bars and restaurants.
Photographs posted to social media showed windows at the theater and another storefront shot out.
Police are investigating a shooting that left nine people injured at a large gathering in upstate New York https://t.co/QByDl22o25— CNN Breaking News (@cnnbrk) June 21, 2020
Police are reviewing from the area after a pre-dawn shooting in the city’s protest zone, authorities said
It has started. Outdoor overflow rally canceled. Indoor rally appears less than half full. they could have socially distanced by sitting in the roomy middle and upper decks, but the crowd huddled together on the arena floor to be close to their savior.
Either the Trump magic is fading and/or too many forgot to bring their bleach.
It's #WorldRefugeeDay. @WHO is deeply concerned about the very real and present danger of widespread transmission of #COVID19 in refugee camps, as refugees often have limited access to adequate shelter, water, nutrition, sanitation and health services.pic.twitter.com/lZF7p0byPN
Wowww https://t.co/UJz66UhWNa— Maggie Haberman (@maggieNYT) June 20, 2020
"Between 70% and 99% of the Americans who died from this pandemic might have been saved by measures demonstrated by others to have been feasible."— hilzoy (@hilzoy) June 20, 2020
How many needless Covid-19 deaths were caused by delays in responding? Most of them https://t.co/Zcjb2nltnZ via @statnews
Wow. @mattyglesias really nails it here. If you want to understand why the #DefundThePolice movement runs contrary to the science, policy, and common sense, read this. https://t.co/o6B8Y6tjQS— Thomas Abt (@Abt_Thomas) June 19, 2020
“Any protesters, anarchists, agitators, looters or lowlifes who are going to Oklahoma please understand, you will not be treated like you have been in New York, Seattle, or Minneapolis,” Mr. Trump wrote on Twitter. “It will be a much different scene!” RealDonaldTrump
Comments
by artappraiser on Sun, 06/21/2020 - 5:15am
Kinda has a point
by PeraclesPlease on Sun, 06/21/2020 - 5:29am
His record justifies shooting him in the back for sleeping at a Wendy's drive in?
Edit to add:
A. bullet hit the truck with two men inside who were simply bystanders,
The bystander issue is important considering an NYC Health Department review of police shootings that were never published. 13 people uninvolved in any crime were killed as collateral damage as a result of NYPD actions. 12% of deaths caused by NYPD were collateral damage.
https://www.nytimes.com/2020/06/19/opinion/police-involved-deaths-new-york-city.html?action=click&module=Opinion&pgtype=Homepage
by rmrd0000 on Sun, 06/21/2020 - 8:24am
He stole a taser from a cop and fired it at him while running. He was out on compassionate release/early parole, but he's doing drugs so passes out in a drivethru. If the stupid fuck ran over a Black woman and her child while driving, would it matter to you? Is America some Disneyland for hopped up morons to you, or do you ever draw lines on acceptable behavior? I pointed out before that the guy complaining about the Karen while walking his dog was actually a heroin addict who sent some prostitutes to beat up his ex-girlfriend for stealing drugs and filmed it, so he's a dangerous as fuck junkie-criminal. How do police protect normal people from these dangerous people while maintaining some non-sadistic composure and respect for human rights? Sandra Bland got pulled over for trying to let a cop car pass And calmly accepted an unfair ticket And verbally eloquently stood up for her rights, but was still arrested, then likely killed. This guy got woken up for being a parolee for child abuse who passed out drugged up in a drivethru then fought with a cop. Subtle difference? How much Jerry Springer did you invest?
by PeraclesPlease on Sun, 06/21/2020 - 11:53am
Did the stupid fuck run over a woman and her child?
The NYPD bullet hit a truck with two innocent men inside.
by rmrd0000 on Sun, 06/21/2020 - 12:39pm