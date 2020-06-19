Wakeup: Trump Doesn't Need a Majority
Before You Board That Chopper...
Radio Free Tom's Reality Check
"Between 70% and 99% of the Americans who died from this pandemic might have been saved by measures demonstrated by others to have been feasible."— hilzoy (@hilzoy) June 20, 2020
How many needless Covid-19 deaths were caused by delays in responding? Most of them https://t.co/Zcjb2nltnZ via @statnews
Wow. @mattyglesias really nails it here. If you want to understand why the #DefundThePolice movement runs contrary to the science, policy, and common sense, read this. https://t.co/o6B8Y6tjQS— Thomas Abt (@Abt_Thomas) June 19, 2020
“Any protesters, anarchists, agitators, looters or lowlifes who are going to Oklahoma please understand, you will not be treated like you have been in New York, Seattle, or Minneapolis,” Mr. Trump wrote on Twitter. “It will be a much different scene!” RealDonaldTrump
A senior State Department official who has served in the Trump administration since its first day is resigning over President Trump’s recent handling of racial tensions across the country — saying that the president’s actions “cut sharply against my core values and convictions.”
Mary Elizabeth Taylor, assistant secretary of state for legislative affairs, submitted her resignation Thursday. Taylor’s five-paragraph resignation letter, obtained by The Washington Post, serves as an indictment of Trump’s stewardship at a time of national unrest from one of the administration’s highest-ranking African Americans and an aide who was viewed as loyal and effective in serving his presidency.
The Crucible. With a touch of Mao. https://t.co/hqAnTgHFU7— Andrew Sullivan (@sullydish) June 19, 2020
Black man who hung five ropes from a tree in Oakland as exercise aids explains what his intent was.— Wesley Yang (@wesyang) June 18, 2020
White mayor of Oakland explains to him that "intent doesn't matter." https://t.co/hNGmkKkcUG pic.twitter.com/6yUSfLRimc
Riverside County reached a settlement with Garcia’s family, paying them almost $1 million. The settlement also prohibited them from talking to the press. You can read our story and watch a short documentary based on these documents and records here: https://t.co/chOMcslWl2— Thalia Beaty (@tkbeaty) June 18, 2020
Not to mention that contact tracing is inevitably going to be controversial in areas and states that have long tended to have a libertarian bent
Only seven states and the District of Columbia have the sufficient number of contact tracing workers to help contain coronavirus outbreaks, per NPR https://t.co/UGFz94Sbso— Seung Min Kim (@seungminkim) June 18, 2020
analysis by Amber Phillips @ WashingtonPost.com, June 18
Unseating Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell (R-Ky.) this November has always been a long shot for Democrats.
These horrible & politically charged decisions coming out of the Supreme Court are shotgun blasts into the face of people that are proud to call themselves Republicans or Conservatives. We need more Justices or we will lose our 2nd. Amendment & everything else. Vote Trump 2020!— Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) June 18, 2020
Juneteenth, the day commemorating slavery’s end in the United States — which falls on Friday this year — will be a paid holiday for state employees, Gov. Ralph Northam announced Tuesday.
Joining Northam in Richmond for the announcement was Virginia Beach native and singer-producer Pharrell Williams, who has long been a proponent for increasing the visibility of Juneteenth through activism and creative works.
https://www.pilotonline.com/government/virginia/vp-nw-juneteenth-pharrell-northam-holiday-20200616-rv3v6yxw3jbwflntncm2cpl3rq-story.html
I am using this Fox news quote & story just to show how it's being covered there
“Arizona is the worst off.” According to @DrEricDing, Arizona holds new records for cases, positivity percentages, hospitalizations and ICU beds in use. He says the state now exceeds Brazil and Peru to be one of the hardest hit regions in the world.https://t.co/OWTzc8DWX8
Made it out alive and he's still alive!
The international reaction to the Black Lives Matter protests has an explanation: solidarity. Our interview with renowned “good cop” Frank Serpico from FP’s @michaelphirsh: https://t.co/8QLVf3Hh84— Foreign Policy (@ForeignPolicy) June 18, 2020
Copyright © 2018 dagblog. All rights reserved.
Comments
by artappraiser on Fri, 06/19/2020 - 9:53pm
by artappraiser on Fri, 06/19/2020 - 9:59pm
NYTimes:
by artappraiser on Fri, 06/19/2020 - 10:16pm
Radio Free Tom:
by artappraiser on Fri, 06/19/2020 - 10:20pm
John Dean:
by artappraiser on Fri, 06/19/2020 - 10:21pm
More from Preet Bharara:
by artappraiser on Fri, 06/19/2020 - 10:59pm