analysis by Amber Phillips @ WashingtonPost.com, June 18

Unseating Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell (R-Ky.) this November has always been a long shot for Democrats.

But if they were going to make it competitive, many national Democrats thought it could be with Amy McGrath, a former Marine Corps fighter pilot who has raised tens of millions of dollars, even outraising McConnell at times. In 2018 she came within three points of winning a conservative congressional seat in Kentucky. The dynamics in this state still heavily favor McConnell, but McGrath is at least more than a token Democratic challenger. Senate Democrats’ campaign arm endorsed her.

“Amy McGrath is our candidate; she’s a strong candidate,” Senate Minority Leader Charles E. Schumer (D-N.Y.) said this week.

But now some members of the Kentucky political establishment and liberal national Democrats are rethinking that strategy in the final days of the campaign. They’ve endorsed one of McGrath’s opponents to her left, first-term state Rep. Charles Booker. The high-profile endorsements are complicating Democrats’ primary on Tuesday and raising questions about what the party thinks is the best path to defeat McConnell in November [....]