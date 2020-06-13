    Republican Voters Against Trump ad

    By artappraiser on Sat, 06/13/2020 - 4:02am |

    This one's a killer

    Comments

    Next up: the idolatry meme:


    by artappraiser on Sun, 06/14/2020 - 12:55am

    oh just for fun here's Neo-con Kristol vs. Conman con Gingrich:


    by artappraiser on Sun, 06/14/2020 - 12:59am


    by artappraiser on Mon, 06/15/2020 - 10:15pm


    by artappraiser on Tue, 06/16/2020 - 5:28pm

    Lincoln Project plotting something they think major? Yesterday Rick Wilson was tweeting stuff along the lines of "just wait until tomorrow" and now they tweeted this:


    by artappraiser on Tue, 06/16/2020 - 5:32pm

    Made me think that some of the political ops of Never Trumpers seem designed to rattle him and the diehard fans as to the persona he tries to sell:

    And the more he protesteth about this little stuff on twitter, the weaker he looks? 


    by artappraiser on Wed, 06/17/2020 - 6:28pm

    He doesnt seem to care

    Is he strategic? I still dont know.


    by PeraclesPlease on Wed, 06/17/2020 - 6:41pm

    It's even worse than "doesn't care." Victimhood is all he's got: How long will fans buy that whining about victimhood is what they need in a president, one of the most powerful jobs in the world?


    by artappraiser on Thu, 06/18/2020 - 5:34pm

    delete incorrect paste


    by artappraiser on Thu, 06/18/2020 - 5:29pm


    by artappraiser on Thu, 06/18/2020 - 5:30pm

    Latest Comments

    more