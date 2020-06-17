Wakeup: Trump Doesn't Need a Majority
Made it out alive and he's still alive!
The international reaction to the Black Lives Matter protests has an explanation: solidarity. Our interview with renowned “good cop” Frank Serpico from FP’s @michaelphirsh: https://t.co/8QLVf3Hh84— Foreign Policy (@ForeignPolicy) June 18, 2020
These horrible & politically charged decisions coming out of the Supreme Court are shotgun blasts into the face of people that are proud to call themselves Republicans or Conservatives. We need more Justices or we will lose our 2nd. Amendment & everything else. Vote Trump 2020!— Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) June 18, 2020
Juneteenth, the day commemorating slavery’s end in the United States — which falls on Friday this year — will be a paid holiday for state employees, Gov. Ralph Northam announced Tuesday.
Joining Northam in Richmond for the announcement was Virginia Beach native and singer-producer Pharrell Williams, who has long been a proponent for increasing the visibility of Juneteenth through activism and creative works.
“Arizona is the worst off.” According to @DrEricDing, Arizona holds new records for cases, positivity percentages, hospitalizations and ICU beds in use. He says the state now exceeds Brazil and Peru to be one of the hardest hit regions in the world.https://t.co/OWTzc8DWX8
The pandemic “has significantly disrupted the supply chain and normal circulation patterns for U.S. coin,” including pennies, nickels, dimes and quarters, according to the Federal Reserve Banks. In the past few months, coin deposits from depository institutions — such as credit unions, commercial banks and community banks — have dropped. The U.S. Mint’s coin production has also fallen “due to measures put in place to protect its employees,” the Reserve Banks said.
Jackson Hospital pulmonologist William Saliski cleared his throat as he started describing the dire situation created by the coronavirus pandemic in Montgomery to its City Council before they voted on a mandatory mask ordinance. "It's been a long day, I apologize," he said.
"The units are full with critically-ill COVID patients," Saliski said. About 90% of them are Black. He said hospitals are able to manage for now, but it's not sustainable. "This mask slows that down, 95% protection from something as easy as cloth. ... If this continues the way it's going, we will be overrun."
Shifting money and power from police to child “protection” services will only expand state surveillance and destruction of Black families. Abolishing policing means abolishing the foster industrial complex, too. #DefundPolice #DefundFostercare https://t.co/XNOvv69WBV
"I think there's a hope in Western countries that sanctions are so severe that he will be compelled to leave power. But that strikes me as a hope rather than an analysis, since it's not clear what would follow Bashar anyway."@fordrs58 quoted by @BowenBBChttps://t.co/p3g3EYBy4n
The Americans who pushed a conspiracy theory the night of the Iowa caucuses have migrated to coronavirus conspiracies on Twitter, with help from a very Russia-friendly account.
By Nicole Perlroth @ NYTimes.com, June 15
The night of the Iowa caucuses in February, Robby Mook, Hillary Clinton’s 2016 campaign manager, logged into Twitter to find the hashtag #RobbyMookCaucusApp trending across the country. Pundits on both sides of the aisle accused him of developing a mobile app to rig the Democratic primary against Senator Bernie Sanders.
Is the left determined to snatch defeat from the jaws of victory? https://t.co/Q90mFPpMJZ— Charlie Sykes (@SykesCharlie) June 16, 2020
Characteristically interesting column from @benyt--two thoughts:https://t.co/IgXifUvHLa— Conor Friedersdorf (@conor64) June 15, 2020
“A well-placed VOA employee said there are internal discussions about a sizable shakeup coming to the agency that may include former White House official and conservative radio host Sebastian Gorka taking on a leadership position.” https://t.co/K6W4CEe3dn— Blake News (@blakehounshell) June 15, 2020
BREAKING: In historic decision, Supreme Court rules Title VII of the Civil Rights Act of 1964, which prohibits discrimination on the basis of sex, also applies to gay or transgender people. https://t.co/BWFvpcqQuo— World News Tonight (@ABCWorldNews) June 15, 2020
Excellent interview. The guy may not be the only honest (former) cop in NY, but he unfortunately still has far too little company. His "the code of the blue wall of silence" is more strict than the Mafia is telling.
by NCD on Thu, 06/18/2020 - 1:23am
Police do not want to be held accountable. For police to be satisfied, you have to accept police abuse. When six Baltimore police officers were charged after the death of Freddie Gray, the police response to calls slowed down. After officers were charged in Atlanta, there is a suggestion that the police response time increased. The unions always back officers. I don't know how this will be resolved, but I see police.I think that police will viewed as an occupying force rather than protectors by a significant number of people in some communities.
Note that the mayor of Atlanta got a historic wage hike for Atlanta officers, and if the reports of the slowdown are true, they still abandoned her because the DA brought charges against "fellow" officers.
by rmrd0000 on Thu, 06/18/2020 - 8:02am
The Atlanta police work slowdown action is a very interesting situation as far as "what to do to reform police?" I ran across some items on that last night that were very thought provoking.
ESPECIALLY THIS:
So you can forget about arguing the "powerful union" thing when it comes to them. (And it also comes to mind: what's good for the goose is good for the gander..if one doesn't want powerful police unions, maybe teachers and social workers shouldn't have them either? Taxpayer, the employer, should have the ultimate power? That's exactly what Dorothy Roberts is arguing on another news thread I posted. It's a not a big gov. Dem argument, it's just the opposite, it's a libertarian argument--don't send your social working people into my house to tell me how to raise my kids. Next thing you know, it will be "don't make my kids learn from your curriculum")
by artappraiser on Thu, 06/18/2020 - 1:59pm
There is also this immediate problem one can often have when one attacks the thin blue line, he wrote for Daily Beast
Can Probing Broken Police Departments Have Deadly Consequences?
RATIONAL TO RETREAT?
In five cities where police were investigated by the feds after high-profile killings of African-Americans, many more people were murdered in the years that followed.
The question would be: are those deaths worth it for what you are trying to do with reform? Is there a smarter way to go about it without letting the crime rate go wack? I.E.
That Atlanta PD are very successful at this one metric:
by artappraiser on Thu, 06/18/2020 - 2:10pm
Here's on the Atlanta slowdown--
Here's what the mayor said. She is sympathetic:
from news radio reporter
Maybe, just maybe, all police departments shouldn't be judged equally evil as Serpico suggests?
Maybe Atlanta does mostly have it's police act together, doesn't have a strong police union and the Rayshard Brooks shooting was really a one bad apple situation?
by artappraiser on Thu, 06/18/2020 - 2:15pm
Detectives investigate and determine how and where to arrest serial killers, not beat cops. In Atlanta, beat cops arrest guys who fall asleep in their parked car and then kill them when they panic and run, and their blue wall buddies think it's ok.
If the Atlanta police Union is 1/5 as ethical and popular with cops as that in NYC or Minneapolis, it shouldn't just lack power (does it lack power?) it should be disbanded.
by NCD on Thu, 06/18/2020 - 4:13pm