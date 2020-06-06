Just a name change to be more indicative of how I expect to use it.

There is a Canadian lawyer blogger on Youtube which I have started listening to since about a month ago. This afternoon, 6-5-20] at 5:00 Mountain time Viva Frei has a live feed program with a frequent guest, Robert Barnes. who is also a lawyer. There is real time member feedback. Some of Barnes conclusions are certainly controversial but I think they are well represented in an informative and interesting format. Teaser: I heard a theory once suggesting that OJ was innocent and offering a story as plausible as most crime novels. Barnes has said, I believe, that he believes OJ is innocent and is expected to talk about that as well as current news issues, Flynn and Floyd. It will remain available in full and probably short segments tomorrow.