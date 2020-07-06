Wakeup: Trump Doesn't Need a Majority
Before You Board That Chopper...
Radio Free Tom's Reality Check
John Bolton is in talks with TV networks to do interviews in two weeks & plans to publish his scathing book about Trump on June 23, even if White House doesn’t approve. They could take action against him. Book is caustic & 592 pages. W/@thamburger: https://t.co/EJbLtxe1rY— Josh Dawsey (@jdawsey1) June 7, 2020
Juneteenth, the day commemorating slavery’s end in the United States — which falls on Friday this year — will be a paid holiday for state employees, Gov. Ralph Northam announced Tuesday.
Joining Northam in Richmond for the announcement was Virginia Beach native and singer-producer Pharrell Williams, who has long been a proponent for increasing the visibility of Juneteenth through activism and creative works.
https://www.pilotonline.com/government/virginia/vp-nw-juneteenth-pharrell-northam-holiday-20200616-rv3v6yxw3jbwflntncm2cpl3rq-story.html
I am using this Fox news quote & story just to show how it's being covered there
“Arizona is the worst off.” According to @DrEricDing, Arizona holds new records for cases, positivity percentages, hospitalizations and ICU beds in use. He says the state now exceeds Brazil and Peru to be one of the hardest hit regions in the world.https://t.co/OWTzc8DWX8
Made it out alive and he's still alive!
The international reaction to the Black Lives Matter protests has an explanation: solidarity. Our interview with renowned “good cop” Frank Serpico from FP’s @michaelphirsh: https://t.co/8QLVf3Hh84— Foreign Policy (@ForeignPolicy) June 18, 2020
The pandemic “has significantly disrupted the supply chain and normal circulation patterns for U.S. coin,” including pennies, nickels, dimes and quarters, according to the Federal Reserve Banks. In the past few months, coin deposits from depository institutions — such as credit unions, commercial banks and community banks — have dropped. The U.S. Mint’s coin production has also fallen “due to measures put in place to protect its employees,” the Reserve Banks said.
Only in America...Really!
This guy is seriously lucky--he should go directly to the nearest (open) casino and start pulling the slot machine lever till he hits the ten jackpots in a row that are due him...
Jackson Hospital pulmonologist William Saliski cleared his throat as he started describing the dire situation created by the coronavirus pandemic in Montgomery to its City Council before they voted on a mandatory mask ordinance. "It's been a long day, I apologize," he said.
"The units are full with critically-ill COVID patients," Saliski said. About 90% of them are Black. He said hospitals are able to manage for now, but it's not sustainable. "This mask slows that down, 95% protection from something as easy as cloth. ... If this continues the way it's going, we will be overrun."
Libertarians would probably like her view:
Shifting money and power from police to child “protection” services will only expand state surveillance and destruction of Black families. Abolishing policing means abolishing the foster industrial complex, too. #DefundPolice #DefundFostercare https://t.co/XNOvv69WBV
"I think there's a hope in Western countries that sanctions are so severe that he will be compelled to leave power. But that strikes me as a hope rather than an analysis, since it's not clear what would follow Bashar anyway."@fordrs58 quoted by @BowenBBChttps://t.co/p3g3EYBy4n
The Americans who pushed a conspiracy theory the night of the Iowa caucuses have migrated to coronavirus conspiracies on Twitter, with help from a very Russia-friendly account.
By Nicole Perlroth @ NYTimes.com, June 15
The night of the Iowa caucuses in February, Robby Mook, Hillary Clinton’s 2016 campaign manager, logged into Twitter to find the hashtag #RobbyMookCaucusApp trending across the country. Pundits on both sides of the aisle accused him of developing a mobile app to rig the Democratic primary against Senator Bernie Sanders.
Is the left determined to snatch defeat from the jaws of victory? https://t.co/Q90mFPpMJZ— Charlie Sykes (@SykesCharlie) June 16, 2020
Characteristically interesting column from @benyt--two thoughts:https://t.co/IgXifUvHLa— Conor Friedersdorf (@conor64) June 15, 2020
“A well-placed VOA employee said there are internal discussions about a sizable shakeup coming to the agency that may include former White House official and conservative radio host Sebastian Gorka taking on a leadership position.” https://t.co/K6W4CEe3dn— Blake News (@blakehounshell) June 15, 2020
BREAKING: In historic decision, Supreme Court rules Title VII of the Civil Rights Act of 1964, which prohibits discrimination on the basis of sex, also applies to gay or transgender people. https://t.co/BWFvpcqQuo— World News Tonight (@ABCWorldNews) June 15, 2020
But the story was not good enough to tell in the impeachment hearings.
by moat on Sun, 06/07/2020 - 8:00pm
There was no money in it for him to tell the story in the impeachment hearings.
by ocean-kat on Sun, 06/07/2020 - 8:11pm
Perhaps that is the primary motivation. But the guy did spend much of his career insisting upon acting in ways that were not made policy. He is Trumpian in his own right. You are not doing what I propose so you are now my enemy.
by moat on Sun, 06/07/2020 - 9:01pm
He's not really Trumpian. Bolton has integrity. He speaks his mind. He says what he thinks. I find what he thinks mostly to be abhorrent but he doesn't spin it to make it more palatable or to hide his intentions. You always know where you stand with Bolton.
by ocean-kat on Sun, 06/07/2020 - 9:43pm
In view of the recent developments, there is an element of calculation upon Bolton's part that doesn't square with the iconoclastic mythos of him standing up for his ideas no matter the consequence.
He kept his mouth shut for the GOP during the impeachment trial.
Is he still serving those interests by exposing Trump now?
by moat on Wed, 06/17/2020 - 7:56pm
Short version: Bolton is, and always has been, about Bolton.
by barefooted on Wed, 06/17/2020 - 8:07pm
Which gets kind of Trumpy as a branding thing.
by moat on Wed, 06/17/2020 - 8:17pm
You gotta learn from the best.
by barefooted on Wed, 06/17/2020 - 8:21pm
by artappraiser on Wed, 06/17/2020 - 6:22pm
Always preferred "Madman Across the Water". Not sure who would be gifting whom.
by PeraclesPlease on Wed, 06/17/2020 - 6:44pm
by artappraiser on Wed, 06/17/2020 - 6:43pm
by artappraiser on Wed, 06/17/2020 - 7:03pm
by artappraiser on Wed, 06/17/2020 - 6:47pm
by artappraiser on Wed, 06/17/2020 - 6:53pm
MutableJoe says:
by artappraiser on Wed, 06/17/2020 - 6:55pm
Bolton may avoid prosecution if this tome is released in the fiction/fantasy section. otherwise all that Globalist slush-fund money he gor to create it will go to lawyers and fines.
by Anonymous (not verified) on Wed, 06/17/2020 - 11:28pm
Speaking of slush funds, Supreme Court should rule this month on Trump taxes. Can see maybe what other hookers He wrote off his taxes. Bother you that Javanka pulled in $82 million riding daddy's coattails pretending to help the US taxpayer? Bother you that Mnuchin refuses to reveal where a half trillion corporate aid went? Of courses not - youre just a Russian-cheering shill fucktard enjoyung the destruction of US gov while "owning the libs". Get stuffed
by PeraclesPlease on Wed, 06/17/2020 - 11:59pm
Nonny, you never complained about Ivanka doing gov biz on a private email server before having any official role, even calling an actual gov employee her "chief of staff" while getting trademark favors out of China a few day before meeting with Xi. You're not a hypocrite, are you?
https://m.huffpost.com/us/entry/us_5eeaceddc5b67b92ff2d260c
by PeraclesPlease on Thu, 06/18/2020 - 8:18am