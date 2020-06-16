Wakeup: Trump Doesn't Need a Majority
Jackson Hospital pulmonologist William Saliski cleared his throat as he started describing the dire situation created by the coronavirus pandemic in Montgomery to its City Council before they voted on a mandatory mask ordinance. "It's been a long day, I apologize," he said.
"The units are full with critically-ill COVID patients," Saliski said. About 90% of them are Black. He said hospitals are able to manage for now, but it's not sustainable. "This mask slows that down, 95% protection from something as easy as cloth. ... If this continues the way it's going, we will be overrun."
More doctors followed him to the microphone, describing the dead being carried out within 30 minutes of each other, and doctors being disturbed when people on the street ask them if the media is lying about the pandemic as part of a political ploy.
Montgomery City Councilman Brantley Lyons during the city council meeting at city hall in Montgomery, Ala., on Tuesday June 16, 2020.
After they spoke, and before the council voted on a proposal by Councilman C.C. Calhoun to mandate mask-wearing in public in Montgomery, Councilman Brantley Lyons questioned whether masks and six-foot distancing really helps. They do, the doctors replied. Lyons was unmoved. "At the end of the day, if an illness or a pandemic comes through we do not throw our constitutional rights out the window," Lyons said.
There's your "head on a spike" :-(
They just dont get it.
by PeraclesPlease on Wed, 06/17/2020 - 12:37am
Masks have become the norm inside the House of Representatives, where some politicians now embrace the novel coronavirus precaution with colorful odes to their home districts. But there are holdouts: A small group of Republican representatives who have consistently declined to wear face coverings in Congress.
Now, as nine states hit record highs for infections, House Speaker Nancy Pelosi (D-Calif.) is tightening the rules. Late Tuesday, she asked committee chairs to require masks at all hearings — and authorized the sergeant at arms to bar anyone who refuses to cover their face, according to a senior aide familiar with the request.
“This requirement will be enforced by the Sergeant at Arms and non-compliant Members will be denied entry,” the senior aide said in an email to The Washington Post. “Ultimately, Chairs will have the option of not recognizing Members in committee proceedings that fail to comply with the mask requirement.”
https://www.washingtonpost.com/nation/2020/06/17/pelosi-masks-house-rule-jordan/
by rmrd0000 on Wed, 06/17/2020 - 7:59am
The Failing Evil Orange Carnival Barking Clown is leading his worshipping flock of brainless disciples and witless morons on a quest to destroy the healthcare system rather face the reality that the pandemic is not over, and mask wearing is necessary to save lives, keep the healthcare system intact and restore the economy.
Same thing in Arizona:
The CDC says 33 million Americans of all ethnic groups, ages and races, are susceptible to getting very sick or dead from this virus. At some point the healthcare system will collapse, due to providers being sick, passing the point of exhaustion and not showing up, hospitals going broke and/or supplies running out. When that happens, you won't need to be infected with this virus to reap the consequences of these quisling Republican grifters, you will just need medical care which will no longer be there.
by NCD on Wed, 06/17/2020 - 10:10am
Your last paragraph is the main way I think everyone needs to look at it, NCD. I don't understand why more don't. It's self preservation incentive and its realistic, too. I actually believe those who say most of us will eventually get it. But WHEN you get it is the key. I really don't get the mindset of those who gamble with "just get it now and get it over with." The longer you don't get it, the more they understand it, the more proper treatments there will be for the large variety of complications that happen due to differences in human bodies. Why offer to be a guinea pig now for the health care system to practice on? And do you really want to be one of those people who get it in a surge, so that you are on a gurney in the hallway at the E.R. being tended to by a dermatologist who answered the "all hands on deck" call? Plus they aren't even sure of the immunity after infection thing, yet anyways!
by artappraiser on Wed, 06/17/2020 - 10:28am
Those points should be on TeeVee every day. Greece, a not rich country but with faith in government and a population that pays attention when disaster approaches, has nearly eradicated the virus with about 5% of the (per capita) deaths and cases in the US. They have a national mask law and 150 Euro fine for not wearing one in public places. NZ and Australia are also an eradication zone. They pity us and our bleach injecting head moron, we have relatives there.
by NCD on Wed, 06/17/2020 - 1:34pm
P.S. China is majorly majorly freaking out "wartime mode" after finding just 106 new cases in Beijing from a big food market. They tested 700,000 people regarding that outbreak so far! Put 29 communities in Beijing back on lockdown! Shutting down 60% of air traffic they had opened....They are scared shitless over that one outbreak.
by artappraiser on Wed, 06/17/2020 - 10:44am
20,000 new cases EVERY DAY in the US. And China has, what, 3 times our population?
We won't have a second wave because the first one will never end, go on and on for a year or more...?
by NCD on Wed, 06/17/2020 - 4:13pm
120k dead, Trump optimism
by PeraclesPlease on Wed, 06/17/2020 - 5:35pm
Narrator: "The past 2 days were over 750 dead."
by PeraclesPlease on Wed, 06/17/2020 - 5:47pm
Nearly half of the states in the U.S. are reporting a spike in new coronavirus cases, causing concern among health officials as the majority of the country continues to implement phased reopenings.
Oklahoma is one of the 22 states with an increase in daily caseloads as officials debate safety measures for President Donald Trump's campaign rally Saturday in Tulsa. However, it's Florida, Texas and Arizona that have seen the sharpest spike.
Florida had another record day Tuesday with 2,783 additional confirmed cases of coronavirus, the largest single-day increase yet, pushing the state’s cumulative count past 80,000.
https://www.azcentral.com/story/news/health/2020/06/17/coronavirus-florida-texas-arizona-oklahoma-report-covid-19-spike/3204586001/
by rmrd0000 on Wed, 06/17/2020 - 2:37pm
HELP WANTED: Are you a proven Covid Superspreader? Do something useful on your way off this mortal coil, go to Tulsa for the rally, and mill about (unmasked, of course....)
by jollyroger on Wed, 06/17/2020 - 3:52pm
We will never know if there is a case spike related to the rally.
by rmrd0000 on Wed, 06/17/2020 - 5:52pm
Alabama choices r tuff
by PeraclesPlease on Wed, 06/17/2020 - 3:10pm