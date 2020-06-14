Wakeup: Trump Doesn't Need a Majority
Before You Board That Chopper...
Radio Free Tom's Reality Check
Seattle’s CHAZ is being protected by armed community patrols who guard the zone’s makeshift borders and act as a deterrent for the white supremacists sending threats. I spoke with @PugetSoundJBGC about firearm safety & community defense in a cop-free zone https://t.co/PknOwcj0wu— Kim Kelly (@GrimKim) June 14, 2020
Only in America...Really!
This guy is seriously lucky--he should go directly to the nearest (open) casino and start pulling the slot machine lever till he hits the ten jackpots in a row that are due him...
Jackson Hospital pulmonologist William Saliski cleared his throat as he started describing the dire situation created by the coronavirus pandemic in Montgomery to its City Council before they voted on a mandatory mask ordinance. "It's been a long day, I apologize," he said.
"The units are full with critically-ill COVID patients," Saliski said. About 90% of them are Black. He said hospitals are able to manage for now, but it's not sustainable. "This mask slows that down, 95% protection from something as easy as cloth. ... If this continues the way it's going, we will be overrun."
Libertarians would probably like her view:
Shifting money and power from police to child “protection” services will only expand state surveillance and destruction of Black families. Abolishing policing means abolishing the foster industrial complex, too. #DefundPolice #DefundFostercare https://t.co/XNOvv69WBV
"I think there's a hope in Western countries that sanctions are so severe that he will be compelled to leave power. But that strikes me as a hope rather than an analysis, since it's not clear what would follow Bashar anyway."@fordrs58 quoted by @BowenBBChttps://t.co/p3g3EYBy4n
The Americans who pushed a conspiracy theory the night of the Iowa caucuses have migrated to coronavirus conspiracies on Twitter, with help from a very Russia-friendly account.
By Nicole Perlroth @ NYTimes.com, June 15
The night of the Iowa caucuses in February, Robby Mook, Hillary Clinton’s 2016 campaign manager, logged into Twitter to find the hashtag #RobbyMookCaucusApp trending across the country. Pundits on both sides of the aisle accused him of developing a mobile app to rig the Democratic primary against Senator Bernie Sanders.
Is the left determined to snatch defeat from the jaws of victory? https://t.co/Q90mFPpMJZ— Charlie Sykes (@SykesCharlie) June 16, 2020
Characteristically interesting column from @benyt--two thoughts:https://t.co/IgXifUvHLa— Conor Friedersdorf (@conor64) June 15, 2020
“A well-placed VOA employee said there are internal discussions about a sizable shakeup coming to the agency that may include former White House official and conservative radio host Sebastian Gorka taking on a leadership position.” https://t.co/K6W4CEe3dn— Blake News (@blakehounshell) June 15, 2020
BREAKING: In historic decision, Supreme Court rules Title VII of the Civil Rights Act of 1964, which prohibits discrimination on the basis of sex, also applies to gay or transgender people. https://t.co/BWFvpcqQuo— World News Tonight (@ABCWorldNews) June 15, 2020
Police Spending Per Capita In Major U.S. Cities https://t.co/JuPPDSVZZL— alain servais (@aservais1) June 15, 2020
The Main Cathedral of the Russian Armed Forces near Moscow, dedicated to the 75th Anniversary of #Victory over Nazism, was consecrated by the Patriarch of Moscow and all Rus. Decorated with glass and metal it is a one-of-a-kind wonder.
https://twitter.com/Russia/status/1272438119648854016?s=20
"Growing up in Nigeria, I didn’t consider every human life sacred. I believed the world was divided into important people and unimportant people. I wasn’t born thinking that way, I soaked it in from my environment." @BusinessDayNg https://t.co/SOnknLTprB— Dr Remi Adekoya (@RemiAdekoya1) June 14, 2020
Mary Trump’s book is set to reveal that she was a primary source for The New York Times’ Pulitzer Prize-winning investigation into the Trump family’s taxes, supplying Fred Trump Sr.'s tax returns and other confidential family documents to the paper https://t.co/CHUIzjzQFJ— The Daily Beast (@thedailybeast) June 15, 2020
"Trump’s white knights arrived in the form of rioters, looters and the mostly Democratic mayors and governors who are unable, or unwilling, to control them." -- @Kasparov63 https://t.co/FFThwUyTCV— Charlie Sykes (@SykesCharlie) June 14, 2020
Comments
by artappraiser on Sun, 06/14/2020 - 5:38pm
I'm not sure which designated name makes me prouder of my peeps, but I get chills from boh the Huey P Newton gun club and the John Brown gun club.
It's been many years since I went about strapped, but I would again.
by jollyroger on Mon, 06/15/2020 - 12:08am
You think it's cute and so does Rush Limbaugh; divisiveness and private firearm ownership makes for a saleable mix:
by artappraiser on Mon, 06/15/2020 - 4:28pm
I doubt that Limbaugh supports the institution of a national holiday on John Brown's birthday, but I could be wrong.
I know that when it comes to firepower, Jim Morrison put it best. That said, when the Panthers showed up in Sacramento it was a beautiful thing...(also peaceful..."an armed society is a polite society"?)
https://www.pbs.org/independentlens/videos/the-black-panthers-vanguard-o...
by jollyroger on Mon, 06/15/2020 - 9:26pm
Possibly peripheral to the thread, but I gotta ask:
Where do you come down on the John Brown question?
by jollyroger on Mon, 06/15/2020 - 9:28pm
That he's a major part of 19th-century American history and that his body lies amouldering in a grave in North Elba, NY.
by artappraiser on Mon, 06/15/2020 - 11:39pm
You forgot:
His soul goes marching on...
by jollyroger on Tue, 06/16/2020 - 5:18pm
Kinda Yahwehist of you. His body is still dead. Think about it!
by artappraiser on Tue, 06/16/2020 - 5:30pm
Just cause I despise Yahweh for the low rent gangsta' he is, doesn't mean I am ignorant of metaphysics...Three centered beings can, when things work correctly, generate a "soul". (ed note: most don't.)
by jollyroger on Tue, 06/16/2020 - 5:41pm
Cue "Soul Survival"
(or Sacrifice?)
https://www.dailymotion.com/video/x5e9orw
by PeraclesPlease on Wed, 06/17/2020 - 12:38am
I figured "three centered beings" would smoke you out....
by jollyroger on Wed, 06/17/2020 - 12:35pm
Alright then...
Your Seven Souls: A Sufi View
by PeraclesPlease on Wed, 06/17/2020 - 3:19pm
Those old junk rifles the FBI gave the Panthers for that photo-op probably didn't work but they served their purpose.These new Marxist wanna-bees are probably carrying the weapons their libtard comrades are trying to ban.
I.m certain Homeland Security has infiltrated these goofs to make sure they only play at being revolutionaries.
by Anonymous (not verified) on Tue, 06/16/2020 - 12:22am
all mostly monied poseurs (ala Tom Wolfe's Radical Chic and Mau-Mauing The Flak Catchers) aided by Fox News plumping them up?
by artappraiser on Tue, 06/16/2020 - 3:42am
Seattle has been sliding into woke liberal chaos for years and now CHAZ is showing the world what degenerate mob rule dopetopia may look like in our future. These morons don't even know how to plant a garden or are too lazy to do it right.
There's not much if any Love in this Summer of Love just a grievance mob feeding on power. By day it's an Occult Fair and when the sun goes down the Warlord Ruler dressed as Darth Vader with his bat wielding minions imposes his version of law and order.
Brave Maximus and friends marched through this Occult Zone on Sunday waving the symbol these creatures fear and hate. The zombie mob surrounded and menaced them but appeared to fear our flag as much as vampires fear daylight.
by Anonymous (not verified) on Tue, 06/16/2020 - 2:55pm
was going to make some wisecrack about how conservatives believe in local choice on cultural issues and loathe the idea of federal homogeneity BUT your rhetoric here doesn't deserve the use of brainpower in responding, it sounds exactly like a 10-year-old boy excitedly waxing about a video game to the point of lol at the kid.
by artappraiser on Tue, 06/16/2020 - 3:21pm
Art, staying up all night communing with the Occult has left you frail and listless. Your slings have no power and tour arrows are dull.
I'd recommend you get sunlight and fresh air but who knows what awaits you on the streets of the Rotten Apple.
by Anonymous (not verified) on Tue, 06/16/2020 - 6:53pm