    Checkers and Wreckers at the Daytona 500

    By artappraiser on Wed, 06/10/2020 - 7:09pm |

    to go along with the news of NASCAR banning use of the Confederate Flag today

    Comments

    barefooted - 06/27/2015 - 2:27pm - 52 comments

    CONFEDERATE FLAG IS A SYMBOL OF AMERICA'S CULTURE WARS


    by artappraiser on Wed, 06/10/2020 - 8:47pm

    It wasn't just southern, though. And not just about race. This was related: a working class rebellion against "counter culture" elite college kids.

    The ‘Hard Hat Riot’ Was a Preview of Today’s Political Divisions

    Mayor Lindsay saw a country “virtually on the edge of a spiritual — and perhaps even a physical — breakdown.”

    photo caption: On May 8, 1970, construction workers violently disrupted a peaceful demonstration on Wall Street before marching to City Hall and Pace College. The event became known as the “Hard Hat Riot.”Credit...Neal Boenzi/The New York Times

    By Jefferson Cowie @ NYTimes.com, May 11

    This was something genuinely new, and raw. Even jaded viewers tuning in to the network news on May 8, 1970, must have been shocked to see helmeted construction workers waving enormous American flags and chanting “All the way, U.S.A.” as they tore through an antiwar demonstration in Manhattan’s financial district — all of it just days after four students had been shot dead by National Guardsmen during a peaceful protest at Kent State University in Ohio.

    Pummeling anyone in their way, the workers kicked and beat demonstrators, battering them with their hard hats. News cameras shakily recorded the workers as they stormed the steps of Federal Hall on Wall Street. One of the workers, upon reaching the top, delivered a vicious right hook to a demonstrator, dropping him to his knees, just below the statue of George Washington.

    As they jubilantly raised their flags over the crowd and burst into a chorus of “God Bless America,” the mass of workers seemed, from a distance, to have restaged the raising of the flag over Iwo Jima. “It damn near put a lump in your throat,” said Joe Kelly, an elevator builder who was working on the World Trade Center. Cliff Sloane, a student interviewed later that month by The New York Times, felt differently. “If this is what the class struggle is all about,” he said, “there’s something wrong somewhere.”

    Today, the chaotic scene looks like a harbinger of current divisions, which have only become deeper with the recent public health crisis and economic tailspin.

    Back then, it looked like proof of something John Lindsay, New York’s mayor, had said earlier that week: “The country is virtually on the edge of a spiritual — and perhaps even a physical — breakdown.”

    Lindsay’s remark came two days after the Kent State shootings, six days after President Richard M. Nixon’s announcement of the invasion of Cambodia and five years after the deployment of U.S. combat troops to Vietnam, where some 50,000 Americans had already been killed, with no end in sight. At home, there were racial uprisings in cities like Newark and Detroit, students occupied universities, women protested the Miss America pageant, and gay people fought with police at the Stonewall Inn. [....]


    by artappraiser on Wed, 06/10/2020 - 9:33pm


    by artappraiser on Thu, 06/11/2020 - 4:30pm


    by artappraiser on Thu, 06/11/2020 - 6:33pm

    want to plop these here too including the old graph on rapid change in attitudes towards gay marriage from this 2018 thread on rapid culture change (which is worth revisiting for comments as well)


    by artappraiser on Wed, 06/10/2020 - 9:50pm

    Meanwhile:


    by artappraiser on Wed, 06/10/2020 - 9:55pm

    the lovely anti-Semitic undercurrent raised its head recently in anti-police protests in Paris, see this thread. Police reported the slurs, and they would, as police they are one and the same with the Israeli police state, mais non!.


    by artappraiser on Sat, 06/13/2020 - 10:02pm

    Can't copy it, but google "Hunter Thompson Wallace Daytona" for a great passage how Muskie spent 2 weeks campaigning on a "whistlestop" train only to have George Wallace shove him off the front page with a picture of Wallace chatting to Richard Petty in front of 98,000 Daytona 500 fans. 1 appearance in front of his base. Free. ( Fear And Loathing '72 )


    by PeraclesPlease on Thu, 06/11/2020 - 3:10am

    Now, Bubba Wallace is a driver under Richard Petty Enterprises 

    https://www.sportingnews.com/us/nascar/news/nascar-richard-petty-bubba-wallace-exclusive-season-1-rookie-of-the-year-race-sunoco/1sdtx2p9l7dyp19u1mgl7mk0cy


    by rmrd0000 on Thu, 06/11/2020 - 10:25am

    Bubba has his challenges, but kudos for playing the game. It's not just about finishing on top.


    by PeraclesPlease on Thu, 06/11/2020 - 1:25pm

    Just interesting to delve into these young creatives talking about this


    by artappraiser on Thu, 06/11/2020 - 11:01pm


    by artappraiser on Fri, 06/12/2020 - 11:27am

    18 years/24 seasons to get a Black Man - why was that so touch? Pretty sure there were blacks on The Dating Game back in the 70's. Make that Kareem Abdul-Jabbar in 1967, Dionne Warwick 1969, Nipsey Russell sometime before 1970.


    by PeraclesPlease on Fri, 06/12/2020 - 2:26pm


    by artappraiser on Fri, 06/12/2020 - 11:37am

    One NASCAR driver is quitting because flags are no longer allowed

    A comment on Twitter

    @SteveHofstetter

    Jun 11

    Ray Ciccarelli (0-31 in his career) has announced his retirement from NASCAR due to their decision to ban confederate flags. NASCAR is scrambling to find someone else to regularly finish 28th. It's no surprise. Ciccarelli has never been good at anything race-relate


    by rmrd0000 on Sat, 06/13/2020 - 9:03am

    So? I don't get the point about bringing that up, neither in the context of culture change or institutional change. If it becomes a group, yes, but not one person's choice, that tells you zip in this context.


    by artappraiser on Sat, 06/13/2020 - 4:47pm

    Now a saleable meme for the kids:


    by artappraiser on Sat, 06/13/2020 - 6:48pm


    by PeraclesPlease on Tue, 06/16/2020 - 2:49am


    by PeraclesPlease on Tue, 06/16/2020 - 2:53am

    gawd I could really use her now


    by artappraiser on Tue, 06/16/2020 - 3:05am

    If you haven't checked in a while I've become like the statue story lady over at the other place-to the point of embarrassing obsession-as I find it all very interesting

    BUT the only one that I consider "perfect" for this thread it this one

    Dolly Parton statue may replace KKK leader monument in Tennessee

    A petition is gaining steam to honour the 'true Tennessee hero.'

    theloop.ca

    It's real, too.

    Runner up would be this one which I simply do not buy as an ideological action, this is no different than a panty raid or frat initiation. If you are a college student these days you gotta be there tearing down a statue or be square.


    by artappraiser on Tue, 06/16/2020 - 3:31am

    After the end of the Revolutionary War, a mob destroyed much of a statue to George III. We still remember that war.

    https://untappedcities.com/2019/07/03/find-the-remnants-of-king-george-iiis-statue-toppled-in-bowling-green-in-1776/


    by rmrd0000 on Tue, 06/16/2020 - 12:09pm

    Let's just knock down all status - who needs em?

    (i never realized people paid attention to most statues except Statue of Liberty or Columbus in Barcelona...)


    by PeraclesPlease on Tue, 06/16/2020 - 12:14pm

    The vast majority don't give a fuck about any of these statues either for or against. Two fringe groups fighting over them and I and most don't care which side "wins."


    by ocean-kat on Tue, 06/16/2020 - 12:27pm

    I would bet your type is the most common. Truth be told, even though public art advocates would disagree, few pay attention to public art BUT most architecture these days has more iconographic meaning to most people. Nearly everyone definitely has strong opinions about how they would like their environment to look. That's why murals and street paintings are the preferred choice of activists, because people actually notice them.

    As far as symbolic revolutionary actions, already back in the 70's, The Weathermen skipped over the statue phase and went straight for the military industrial complex.


    by artappraiser on Tue, 06/16/2020 - 3:33pm

    None of the statues of famous men I've seen in public parks ever moved me. To my uneducated eye they never seemed like good art let alone great art. I find it hard to care about them. I've seen sculptures in museums that moved me to some reaction, in other words they had an impact so  I noticed them. They drew me in to seeing them.  

    Though I've often admitted that my eye is uneducated and this analysis could be off. I can hear music with a lot of deep knowledge and sophistication but I look at art without really knowing what I'm seeing.


    by ocean-kat on Tue, 06/16/2020 - 4:10pm

    Here's a brain teaser for you. Greece has long fought to get the "Elgin" marbles back from the British Museum to put back on the Parthenon where they came from. Many intelligentsia support this movement.  But at the same time that the Parthenon was built by the ancient Greek EMPIRE, mostly slave labor was used to quarry marble with which the Parthenon was built. Soooo: is it sort of a secret plot to get everything back together at the Parthenon site to blow it all up at once? It is a landmark of western civilization, after all....as is the idea of a "nation state" owning stuff...


    by artappraiser on Tue, 06/16/2020 - 3:15pm

    Wasn't almost every major construction project a couple thousand years old built by slave labor? We're gonna have to spend so much time tearing stuff down we won't have any time to build anything new.


    by ocean-kat on Tue, 06/16/2020 - 3:27pm

    Your post has no connection to removing statues of Confederate soldiers or replacing the names of traitorous Confederates from military bases.


    by rmrd0000 on Tue, 06/16/2020 - 3:45pm

    That's because the "tear down the statues" mania has gone waaaay beyond that worldwide. Don't worry, your side won on your myopic concerns about Reconstruction memes. You don't seem to realize it, but that's what this thread is about: when NASCAR banned the Confederate flag, you won. NASCAR is far more important than statues. Most of the military is with you on the bases. MOVE ON for chrissake, try to keep up, don't just keep hammering on the same things as if it's still 1965. I know you wish it was still 1965 and you could fight those old glamorous romantic fights, but they are history now.


    by artappraiser on Tue, 06/16/2020 - 4:16pm

    I hear Greeks are gonna run NASCAR next year for the first time.
    It'll be called "The Classic". Some concern about the Platonic Ideal,
    the slogan "Keep the Pedo to the Meto(nymy)" might not make it in final release,
    nor that thing they have for Asia Minors.


    by PeraclesPlease on Tue, 06/16/2020 - 4:15pm

    Oh right they were pedophiles too, thanks for reminding me. cheeky


    by artappraiser on Tue, 06/16/2020 - 4:18pm

    Or pederasts - still not sure the difference. Afraid to Google (hi, FBI pals!!!)


    by PeraclesPlease on Tue, 06/16/2020 - 4:20pm

    Well yeah they didn't have TV or YouTube, NASCAR, rap idols, Bachelor, nor American Idol winners.

    Hmmm, I notice most the article is based on that over the centuries people went around trying to find as many pieces and parts as they could of the statue and then did scholarly research on them and they are scattered allover various museums. So that the full story could be told. Oh wait maybe we don't have the full story because we don't have the full statue.

    Hey are we gonna resurrect doing the head on the spike thing too? The plan was to put the head on a spike for public display, as was done with the heads of common criminals at the time. Like: anybody caught teaching colonialist math at Oxford, we put head on spike at the gates.


    by artappraiser on Tue, 06/16/2020 - 2:53pm

    *pike* please - then we'll spike the punchbowl.


    by PeraclesPlease on Tue, 06/16/2020 - 4:17pm

    ok thanks for the correction, not very scholarly of me!


    by artappraiser on Tue, 06/16/2020 - 4:19pm

    Feeling all grammar Nazi, jackbooted & ready to go.


    by PeraclesPlease on Tue, 06/16/2020 - 4:24pm

