Wakeup: Trump Doesn't Need a Majority
Before You Board That Chopper...
Radio Free Tom's Reality Check
to go along with the news of NASCAR banning use of the Confederate Flag today
NASCAR... thank u for reading The Baffler https://t.co/QVPPIGEH1B— Lindsay Ballant (@lindsayballant) June 10, 2020
Libertarians would probably like her view:
Shifting money and power from police to child “protection” services will only expand state surveillance and destruction of Black families. Abolishing policing means abolishing the foster industrial complex, too. #DefundPolice #DefundFostercare https://t.co/XNOvv69WBV
"I think there's a hope in Western countries that sanctions are so severe that he will be compelled to leave power. But that strikes me as a hope rather than an analysis, since it's not clear what would follow Bashar anyway."@fordrs58 quoted by @BowenBBChttps://t.co/p3g3EYBy4n
The Americans who pushed a conspiracy theory the night of the Iowa caucuses have migrated to coronavirus conspiracies on Twitter, with help from a very Russia-friendly account.
By Nicole Perlroth @ NYTimes.com, June 15
The night of the Iowa caucuses in February, Robby Mook, Hillary Clinton’s 2016 campaign manager, logged into Twitter to find the hashtag #RobbyMookCaucusApp trending across the country. Pundits on both sides of the aisle accused him of developing a mobile app to rig the Democratic primary against Senator Bernie Sanders.
Is the left determined to snatch defeat from the jaws of victory? https://t.co/Q90mFPpMJZ— Charlie Sykes (@SykesCharlie) June 16, 2020
Characteristically interesting column from @benyt--two thoughts:https://t.co/IgXifUvHLa— Conor Friedersdorf (@conor64) June 15, 2020
“A well-placed VOA employee said there are internal discussions about a sizable shakeup coming to the agency that may include former White House official and conservative radio host Sebastian Gorka taking on a leadership position.” https://t.co/K6W4CEe3dn— Blake News (@blakehounshell) June 15, 2020
BREAKING: In historic decision, Supreme Court rules Title VII of the Civil Rights Act of 1964, which prohibits discrimination on the basis of sex, also applies to gay or transgender people. https://t.co/BWFvpcqQuo— World News Tonight (@ABCWorldNews) June 15, 2020
Police Spending Per Capita In Major U.S. Cities https://t.co/JuPPDSVZZL— alain servais (@aservais1) June 15, 2020
The Main Cathedral of the Russian Armed Forces near Moscow, dedicated to the 75th Anniversary of #Victory over Nazism, was consecrated by the Patriarch of Moscow and all Rus. Decorated with glass and metal it is a one-of-a-kind wonder.
https://twitter.com/Russia/status/1272438119648854016?s=20
"Growing up in Nigeria, I didn’t consider every human life sacred. I believed the world was divided into important people and unimportant people. I wasn’t born thinking that way, I soaked it in from my environment." @BusinessDayNg https://t.co/SOnknLTprB— Dr Remi Adekoya (@RemiAdekoya1) June 14, 2020
Mary Trump’s book is set to reveal that she was a primary source for The New York Times’ Pulitzer Prize-winning investigation into the Trump family’s taxes, supplying Fred Trump Sr.'s tax returns and other confidential family documents to the paper https://t.co/CHUIzjzQFJ— The Daily Beast (@thedailybeast) June 15, 2020
"Trump’s white knights arrived in the form of rioters, looters and the mostly Democratic mayors and governors who are unable, or unwilling, to control them." -- @Kasparov63 https://t.co/FFThwUyTCV— Charlie Sykes (@SykesCharlie) June 14, 2020
Seattle’s CHAZ is being protected by armed community patrols who guard the zone’s makeshift borders and act as a deterrent for the white supremacists sending threats. I spoke with @PugetSoundJBGC about firearm safety & community defense in a cop-free zone https://t.co/PknOwcj0wu— Kim Kelly (@GrimKim) June 14, 2020
By Lisa Shumaker @ Reuters.com, June 14
[....] Many state health officials partly attribute the increase to gatherings over the Memorial Day holiday weekend in late May. [....]
Nationally, there were over 25,000 new cases reported on Saturday, the highest tally for a Saturday since May 2, in part due to a significant increase in testing over the past six weeks.
Copyright © 2018 dagblog. All rights reserved.
Comments
barefooted - 06/27/2015 - 2:27pm - 52 comments
CONFEDERATE FLAG IS A SYMBOL OF AMERICA'S CULTURE WARS
by artappraiser on Wed, 06/10/2020 - 8:47pm
It wasn't just southern, though. And not just about race. This was related: a working class rebellion against "counter culture" elite college kids.
The ‘Hard Hat Riot’ Was a Preview of Today’s Political Divisions
Mayor Lindsay saw a country “virtually on the edge of a spiritual — and perhaps even a physical — breakdown.”
photo caption: On May 8, 1970, construction workers violently disrupted a peaceful demonstration on Wall Street before marching to City Hall and Pace College. The event became known as the “Hard Hat Riot.”Credit...Neal Boenzi/The New York Times
By Jefferson Cowie @ NYTimes.com, May 11
by artappraiser on Wed, 06/10/2020 - 9:33pm
by artappraiser on Thu, 06/11/2020 - 4:30pm
by artappraiser on Thu, 06/11/2020 - 6:33pm
want to plop these here too including the old graph on rapid change in attitudes towards gay marriage from this 2018 thread on rapid culture change (which is worth revisiting for comments as well)
by artappraiser on Wed, 06/10/2020 - 9:50pm
Meanwhile:
by artappraiser on Wed, 06/10/2020 - 9:55pm
the lovely anti-Semitic undercurrent raised its head recently in anti-police protests in Paris, see this thread. Police reported the slurs, and they would, as police they are one and the same with the Israeli police state, mais non!.
by artappraiser on Sat, 06/13/2020 - 10:02pm
Can't copy it, but google "Hunter Thompson Wallace Daytona" for a great passage how Muskie spent 2 weeks campaigning on a "whistlestop" train only to have George Wallace shove him off the front page with a picture of Wallace chatting to Richard Petty in front of 98,000 Daytona 500 fans. 1 appearance in front of his base. Free. ( Fear And Loathing '72 )
by PeraclesPlease on Thu, 06/11/2020 - 3:10am
Now, Bubba Wallace is a driver under Richard Petty Enterprises
https://www.sportingnews.com/us/nascar/news/nascar-richard-petty-bubba-wallace-exclusive-season-1-rookie-of-the-year-race-sunoco/1sdtx2p9l7dyp19u1mgl7mk0cy
by rmrd0000 on Thu, 06/11/2020 - 10:25am
Bubba has his challenges, but kudos for playing the game. It's not just about finishing on top.
by PeraclesPlease on Thu, 06/11/2020 - 1:25pm
Just interesting to delve into these young creatives talking about this
by artappraiser on Thu, 06/11/2020 - 11:01pm
by artappraiser on Fri, 06/12/2020 - 11:27am
18 years/24 seasons to get a Black Man - why was that so touch? Pretty sure there were blacks on The Dating Game back in the 70's. Make that Kareem Abdul-Jabbar in 1967, Dionne Warwick 1969, Nipsey Russell sometime before 1970.
by PeraclesPlease on Fri, 06/12/2020 - 2:26pm
by artappraiser on Fri, 06/12/2020 - 11:37am
One NASCAR driver is quitting because flags are no longer allowed
A comment on Twitter
@SteveHofstetter
Jun 11
Ray Ciccarelli (0-31 in his career) has announced his retirement from NASCAR due to their decision to ban confederate flags. NASCAR is scrambling to find someone else to regularly finish 28th. It's no surprise. Ciccarelli has never been good at anything race-relate
by rmrd0000 on Sat, 06/13/2020 - 9:03am
So? I don't get the point about bringing that up, neither in the context of culture change or institutional change. If it becomes a group, yes, but not one person's choice, that tells you zip in this context.
by artappraiser on Sat, 06/13/2020 - 4:47pm
Now a saleable meme for the kids:
by artappraiser on Sat, 06/13/2020 - 6:48pm
by PeraclesPlease on Tue, 06/16/2020 - 2:49am
by PeraclesPlease on Tue, 06/16/2020 - 2:53am
gawd I could really use her now
by artappraiser on Tue, 06/16/2020 - 3:05am
If you haven't checked in a while I've become like the statue story lady over at the other place-to the point of embarrassing obsession-as I find it all very interesting
BUT the only one that I consider "perfect" for this thread it this one
Dolly Parton statue may replace KKK leader monument in Tennessee
A petition is gaining steam to honour the 'true Tennessee hero.'
theloop.ca
It's real, too.
Runner up would be this one which I simply do not buy as an ideological action, this is no different than a panty raid or frat initiation. If you are a college student these days you gotta be there tearing down a statue or be square.
by artappraiser on Tue, 06/16/2020 - 3:31am
After the end of the Revolutionary War, a mob destroyed much of a statue to George III. We still remember that war.
https://untappedcities.com/2019/07/03/find-the-remnants-of-king-george-iiis-statue-toppled-in-bowling-green-in-1776/
by rmrd0000 on Tue, 06/16/2020 - 12:09pm
Let's just knock down all status - who needs em?
(i never realized people paid attention to most statues except Statue of Liberty or Columbus in Barcelona...)
by PeraclesPlease on Tue, 06/16/2020 - 12:14pm
The vast majority don't give a fuck about any of these statues either for or against. Two fringe groups fighting over them and I and most don't care which side "wins."
by ocean-kat on Tue, 06/16/2020 - 12:27pm
I would bet your type is the most common. Truth be told, even though public art advocates would disagree, few pay attention to public art BUT most architecture these days has more iconographic meaning to most people. Nearly everyone definitely has strong opinions about how they would like their environment to look. That's why murals and street paintings are the preferred choice of activists, because people actually notice them.
As far as symbolic revolutionary actions, already back in the 70's, The Weathermen skipped over the statue phase and went straight for the military industrial complex.
by artappraiser on Tue, 06/16/2020 - 3:33pm
None of the statues of famous men I've seen in public parks ever moved me. To my uneducated eye they never seemed like good art let alone great art. I find it hard to care about them. I've seen sculptures in museums that moved me to some reaction, in other words they had an impact so I noticed them. They drew me in to seeing them.
Though I've often admitted that my eye is uneducated and this analysis could be off. I can hear music with a lot of deep knowledge and sophistication but I look at art without really knowing what I'm seeing.
by ocean-kat on Tue, 06/16/2020 - 4:10pm
Here's a brain teaser for you. Greece has long fought to get the "Elgin" marbles back from the British Museum to put back on the Parthenon where they came from. Many intelligentsia support this movement. But at the same time that the Parthenon was built by the ancient Greek EMPIRE, mostly slave labor was used to quarry marble with which the Parthenon was built. Soooo: is it sort of a secret plot to get everything back together at the Parthenon site to blow it all up at once? It is a landmark of western civilization, after all....as is the idea of a "nation state" owning stuff...
by artappraiser on Tue, 06/16/2020 - 3:15pm
Wasn't almost every major construction project a couple thousand years old built by slave labor? We're gonna have to spend so much time tearing stuff down we won't have any time to build anything new.
by ocean-kat on Tue, 06/16/2020 - 3:27pm
Your post has no connection to removing statues of Confederate soldiers or replacing the names of traitorous Confederates from military bases.
by rmrd0000 on Tue, 06/16/2020 - 3:45pm
That's because the "tear down the statues" mania has gone waaaay beyond that worldwide. Don't worry, your side won on your myopic concerns about Reconstruction memes. You don't seem to realize it, but that's what this thread is about: when NASCAR banned the Confederate flag, you won. NASCAR is far more important than statues. Most of the military is with you on the bases. MOVE ON for chrissake, try to keep up, don't just keep hammering on the same things as if it's still 1965. I know you wish it was still 1965 and you could fight those old glamorous romantic fights, but they are history now.
by artappraiser on Tue, 06/16/2020 - 4:16pm
I hear Greeks are gonna run NASCAR next year for the first time.
It'll be called "The Classic". Some concern about the Platonic Ideal,
the slogan "Keep the Pedo to the Meto(nymy)" might not make it in final release,
nor that thing they have for Asia Minors.
by PeraclesPlease on Tue, 06/16/2020 - 4:15pm
Oh right they were pedophiles too, thanks for reminding me.
by artappraiser on Tue, 06/16/2020 - 4:18pm
Or pederasts - still not sure the difference. Afraid to Google (hi, FBI pals!!!)
by PeraclesPlease on Tue, 06/16/2020 - 4:20pm
Well yeah they didn't have TV or YouTube, NASCAR, rap idols, Bachelor, nor American Idol winners.
Hmmm, I notice most the article is based on that over the centuries people went around trying to find as many pieces and parts as they could of the statue and then did scholarly research on them and they are scattered allover various museums. So that the full story could be told. Oh wait maybe we don't have the full story because we don't have the full statue.
Hey are we gonna resurrect doing the head on the spike thing too? The plan was to put the head on a spike for public display, as was done with the heads of common criminals at the time. Like: anybody caught teaching colonialist math at Oxford, we put head on spike at the gates.
by artappraiser on Tue, 06/16/2020 - 2:53pm
*pike* please - then we'll spike the punchbowl.
by PeraclesPlease on Tue, 06/16/2020 - 4:17pm
ok thanks for the correction, not very scholarly of me!
by artappraiser on Tue, 06/16/2020 - 4:19pm
Feeling all grammar Nazi, jackbooted & ready to go.
by PeraclesPlease on Tue, 06/16/2020 - 4:24pm