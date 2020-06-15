Dick's last blog was about Tiger Woods, in October. There was one before that, and this one before that:

http://dagblog.com/reader-blogs/quadruple-29058

I can only think we've lost him ... but I'm sure he knew how much we always loved him. Here, there and everywhere in between. Wonder how they count reads and comments wherever he is now?

I know this is probably silly. But I had to say goodbye somehow.