Wakeup: Trump Doesn't Need a Majority
Before You Board That Chopper...
Radio Free Tom's Reality Check
"Growing up in Nigeria, I didn’t consider every human life sacred. I believed the world was divided into important people and unimportant people. I wasn’t born thinking that way, I soaked it in from my environment." @BusinessDayNg https://t.co/SOnknLTprB— Dr Remi Adekoya (@RemiAdekoya1) June 14, 2020
Police Spending Per Capita In Major U.S. Cities https://t.co/JuPPDSVZZL— alain servais (@aservais1) June 15, 2020
The Main Cathedral of the Russian Armed Forces near Moscow, dedicated to the 75th Anniversary of #Victory over Nazism, was consecrated by the Patriarch of Moscow and all Rus. Decorated with glass and metal it is a one-of-a-kind wonder.
https://twitter.com/Russia/status/1272438119648854016?s=20
"Growing up in Nigeria, I didn’t consider every human life sacred. I believed the world was divided into important people and unimportant people. I wasn’t born thinking that way, I soaked it in from my environment." @BusinessDayNg https://t.co/SOnknLTprB— Dr Remi Adekoya (@RemiAdekoya1) June 14, 2020
Mary Trump’s book is set to reveal that she was a primary source for The New York Times’ Pulitzer Prize-winning investigation into the Trump family’s taxes, supplying Fred Trump Sr.'s tax returns and other confidential family documents to the paper https://t.co/CHUIzjzQFJ— The Daily Beast (@thedailybeast) June 15, 2020
"Trump’s white knights arrived in the form of rioters, looters and the mostly Democratic mayors and governors who are unable, or unwilling, to control them." -- @Kasparov63 https://t.co/FFThwUyTCV— Charlie Sykes (@SykesCharlie) June 14, 2020
Seattle’s CHAZ is being protected by armed community patrols who guard the zone’s makeshift borders and act as a deterrent for the white supremacists sending threats. I spoke with @PugetSoundJBGC about firearm safety & community defense in a cop-free zone https://t.co/PknOwcj0wu— Kim Kelly (@GrimKim) June 14, 2020
By Lisa Shumaker @ Reuters.com, June 14
[....] Many state health officials partly attribute the increase to gatherings over the Memorial Day holiday weekend in late May. [....]
Nationally, there were over 25,000 new cases reported on Saturday, the highest tally for a Saturday since May 2, in part due to a significant increase in testing over the past six weeks.
A 70 year old coronavirus survivor in Seattle has received a hospital bill charging him $1,122,501.04 for life saving healthcare. The bill is 181 pages long. https://t.co/hPuVY3FpOx— Liam Stack (@liamstack) June 13, 2020
Just published harmonized @lisdata for the US (based on Current Population Survey) allow a first look at what happened to US incomes between 2016 and 18.
Graph below shows strong real growth throughout but highest for the very poor (left) and very rich (right).
Gini unchanged. pic.twitter.com/VCNGvzEgLe
Americans have a history of supporting causes in the abstract, then retreating.
By Andrea Benjamin @ WashingtonPost.com, June 11. She is an associate professor of African and African American studies at the University of Oklahoma, is the author of "Racial Coalition Building in Local Elections: Elite Cues and Cross-Ethnic Voting."
Some 54 scientists have resigned or been fired as a result of an ongoing investigation by the National Institutes of Health into the failure of NIH grantees to disclose financial ties to foreign governments. In 93% of those cases, the hidden funding came from a Chinese institution.
Chicago had the deadliest weekend of gun violence so far this year.— Team ENOUGH (@Team_Enough) June 8, 2020
The deaths included many younger people, including several 18-year-olds and victims in their 20s. Among those injured were a 15-year-old and three 17-year-olds. #GunReformNowhttps://t.co/ukOYhlkMZc
Public health workers are getting death threats.— Andy Slavitt @ (@ASlavitt) June 14, 2020
These aren’t our finest moments as a nation. https://t.co/XufUWp2rfb
Is the President of the United States physically well? pic.twitter.com/6R4GExT0KL— The Lincoln Project (@ProjectLincoln) June 13, 2020
Copyright © 2018 dagblog. All rights reserved.
Comments
The United States, especially under the Trump administration, has no moral leverage to dictate to Nigerian police or soldiers that lives are important. The moral case can only be made after we clean up the mess in our own house. The United States has to tackle police reform before we can address the issue in other nations.
by rmrd0000 on Mon, 06/15/2020 - 8:32am
Seriously? We have to become Sweet Polly Purebread before we tackle female genital mutilation and Congolese rapegangs and Hutus slaughtering Tutsis and white-enforced apartheid around the Cape and near slavery in African mines and religious-based discrimination? Thugs and dictators all over Africa would have loved having you determine US foreign policy & priorities over the post-war period.
by PeraclesPlease on Mon, 06/15/2020 - 11:35am
Yes
The guy in the White House is OK with grabbing women's private parts and says African countries are shitholes.
by rmrd0000 on Mon, 06/15/2020 - 12:25pm
I agree! It was outrageous the way we interfered with Hitler's genocide of the Jewish people when the US did almost the same thing with the American Indians. We should have stayed out of WWII until we had dealt with our own genocide. "The moral case can only be made after we clean up the mess in our own house. The United States has no moral leverage to dictate to
NigerianGerman police or soldiers that (Jewish) lives are important." Especially when America was anti-semitic too.
by ocean-kat on Mon, 06/15/2020 - 1:14pm
OK, you should apply to be the Minister of Woke History for Warlord Raz of Chaz. Chris Titus could be your professor teaching true history facts such as George Washington hated Mussolini and all those Fascists.
Those Noble Savages were very adept at genosiding settlers until Sam Colt invented his revolver and by that time there weren't enough Indians left for us to hae a good old bastioned genocide. .
by Anonymous (not verified) on Mon, 06/15/2020 - 2:19pm
The United States did stay out until Pearl Harbor.
The US sent the MS St Louis back to Europe for slaughter.
by rmrd0000 on Mon, 06/15/2020 - 3:51pm
1. Germany declared war on the United States before the US declared war on Germany. link
2. There was never certainty by Allied powers that genocide of the Jews was being executed by the Nazis. Even in Europe, Jews from Holland, France and Hungary were unawares of what awaited them as they boarded trains well into 1943. The Germans went to great lenths to conceal their crimes. Therefore, ending the genocide was not a basis for supporting Britain and Russia with Lend-Lease, or for entering the conflict.
3. The shock of what the Germans had done is reflected in this communication, one month before German surrender, Ike to General Marshall on April 15, 1945. DDE Library, pdf
by NCD on Mon, 06/15/2020 - 4:35pm
Are you arguing with OK? He's being facetious.
by PeraclesPlease on Mon, 06/15/2020 - 5:04pm
You're the only one bringing the U.S. into it. Dr. Adekoya lives in the UK, he is of Polish-Nigerian heritage and this is an op-ed column published in Nigerian Business Day.
by artappraiser on Mon, 06/15/2020 - 2:25pm
I've followed Dr. Adekoya on Twitter for like a year after seeing an essay by him @ The Guardian that I liked. He writes for an international audience. Teaches Political Science @sheffielduni| Author of Biracial Britain: A Different Way of Looking at Race. Release: 2021@littlebrown https://www.theguardian.com/profile/remi-adekoya but lately has gotten heavily into Nigerian history and the sources of its problems.
by artappraiser on Mon, 06/15/2020 - 3:48pm
I know of him. The link takes us to an article where he most definitely brings the United States into the discussion. He talks about Coates. He discusses George Floyd. He mentions Martin Luther King Jr.
by rmrd0000 on Mon, 06/15/2020 - 4:04pm
I'll grant you that he definitely thinks the U.S. is superior to Nigeria. He is talking to Nigeria, though, he's not telling the U.S citizens. what to do. Rather, he admires the mentality of protesting for equal rights rather than just accepting that inequality is the way things are which he clearly thinks most Nigerians do. I admit I do take his opinions about the difference between the societies more seriously than any opinion you might have as he grew up living in both.
by artappraiser on Mon, 06/15/2020 - 4:18pm
He brought the United States into the discussion Thank you
by rmrd0000 on Mon, 06/15/2020 - 4:45pm
The point of the essay as I see it: western societies in general are based on greater respect for all human life than Nigeria is,they expect more along those lines than Nigerians even imagine and protest when they don't feel they are getting it. And that Nigerians need to copy that.
by artappraiser on Mon, 06/15/2020 - 3:55pm