Wakeup: Trump Doesn't Need a Majority
Before You Board That Chopper...
Radio Free Tom's Reality Check
Americans have a history of supporting causes in the abstract, then retreating.
By Andrea Benjamin @ WashingtonPost.com, June 11. She is an associate professor of African and African American studies at the University of Oklahoma, is the author of "Racial Coalition Building in Local Elections: Elite Cues and Cross-Ethnic Voting."
[....] There may be reasons for optimism among those who, like me, believe strongly in curbing police violence, but we should also be cautious in interpreting the polls. Declarations of a revolution in American consciousness are premature. For one thing, polls also reveal that a surprisingly high proportion of people thought that police behaved reasonably in response to the protests — despite the footage of the violent clearing of Lafayette Square, the shooting of journalists with pepper guns and the countless baton-beatings that police dish out.
The split in the polls on whether the protests were violent or peaceful is striking. The Post-Schar School survey found that 43 percent believe that the protests were mostly violent and that an identical share think they were mostly peaceful. Opinions diverge sharply by ideology, with 70 percent of liberals saying they were mostly peaceful and 60 percent of conservatives concluding they were mostly violent. In fairness, a majority (66 percent) thought that neither the police nor the protesters but “other people acting irresponsibly” were responsible for the violence.
Still, fully 50 percent of those polled say the police used an amount of force that was “about right” on peaceful protesters, compared with 44 percent who think they used too much. In the case of people who vandalized or looted, the public wanted the police to get tougher: 47 percent think more force was warranted. And in an ABC News-Ipsos poll, 52 percent agreed that — as Sen. Tom Cotton (R-Ark.) proposed — the military should have been sent to cities that saw violence and looting [....]
Comments
My excerpt comes from after she quotes all the positive polls about the protests as I wanted to get to what she is warning about. She goes over a lot of history as well after this, to back up her points.
Her summation:
Here is a repeat entry of a new poll I just posted on another news thread on cities discussing defunding and the like.
New YouGov national poll (1,570 adults): only 25% favor cutting police funding and 53% oppose:
by artappraiser on Sun, 06/14/2020 - 2:25am
The Ipsos poll she cites is interesting as regards the brouhaha over @ NYTimes op-ed editorial. I didn't know about it.Turns out 52% of the public basically agrees with Tom Cotton (who, it should be noted, called George Floyd's death "wrongful" and pointed out in it that the rioting has nothing to do with George Floyd, whose bereaved relatives have condemned violence.) It was clear he was talking about looting and rioting, and only that, same thing here:
52% of Americans support deploying military to control violent protests: POLL
The question about summoning the military only asked about violent protests.
Now many of the people answering probably aren't aware that it's not constitutional. But Cotton's op-ed actually suggests thats a problem as he is getting into lots of detail trying to argue against that always being the case with historic examples. So if more had read it, maybe they'd know something was iffy here.
In any case, I just don't like the whole idea of making the NYTimes opinion page a liberal bubble where people cover their ears and don't even hear about an argument that perhaps 50% of the public agrees with! Where's the knowledge about reality by staying in bubble land of young lefty only agitprop?
I think the Professor has it right too. As on the same page as this poll is a cross link to another from just a few days earlier:
74% of Americans view George Floyd's death as an underlying racial injustice problem: POLL
This is a significant shift from a similar question asked just six years ago.
And I think that is much more the result of: media coverage over the last few years, and not protests so much. The support of the mostly youthful protests is simply a confirmation of this change. Not the other way around. But if they were not mostly peaceful, they could backfire big time!
by artappraiser on Sun, 06/14/2020 - 3:07am
Omar Wasow: What the 1960's protests can teach us about fighting racism today . @ Science News:
by artappraiser on Sun, 06/14/2020 - 11:12pm
From the link:
by ocean-kat on Sun, 06/14/2020 - 11:56pm