    For those of you who don't know yet, I'll be launching a website next week that should help shed a whole lot of light on Critical Social Justice. Getting excited to show you some of what I've been working in for the last few months.https://t.co/mgEe1wFSpj

    — James Lindsay, being effective again (@ConceptualJames) February 22, 2020

    Between New Discourses and Cynical Theories, it's going to be a good year for explaining what's going on with Wokeness and helping people understand what it is.https://t.co/wVQYt2SsDQ

    — James Lindsay, being effective again (@ConceptualJames) February 22, 2020

    Another, doing it tongue-in-cheek: The Woke Temple


    by artappraiser on Sat, 02/22/2020 - 6:35pm


    by artappraiser on Sun, 02/23/2020 - 2:53am

    Kenan Malik @ The Observer @The Guardian.com

    Stop telling authors what they can write. The only limit is imagination

    Condemning a white novelist for writing on Mexican migrants is to create gated cultures

    What insults my soul,” Zadie Smith has written, “is the idea… that we can and should write only about people who are fundamentally ‘like’ us: racially, sexually, genetically, nationally, politically, personally.”

    Both as novelist and essayist, Smith is one of the most subtle guides to the fraught terrain of culture and identity. The problem of “cultural appropriation” – writers and artists being called out for having stepped beyond their permitted cultural boundaries to explore themes about people who are not “fundamentally ‘like’ us” – is an issue that particularly troubles her. Too often these days, on opening a book or on viewing a painting, we are as likely to ask: “Did the author or painter have the cultural right to engage with that subject?” or: “Does he or she possess the right identity?” as: “Is it any good?”

    [....]

    What both sides seem to have forgotten is what fiction is for. Fiction, as Smith observed in the inaugural Philip Roth lecture in 2016, “is a way of asking… what if I was different than I am?” Today, though, she notes elsewhere: “The old – and never especially helpful – adage write what you know has morphed into something more like a threat: stay in your lane.” To do so, Smith insists, is to deny the very possibility of fiction.

    [....]

    In any case, the context of the debate is a literary and artistic culture that increasingly does insist that people artappraisershould stay in their lanes. “Where did the new orthodoxy arise that writers must only set stories within their own country of origin or nationality?” the writer Aminatta Forna has asked. In trying to constrain the imagination by identity, she points out, it’s not the privileged but those on the margins who most lose out. The “white male writer” is called simply “writer”; all other others have to be “hyphenated”, writing, in Nesrine Malik’s words, “as a”: as a woman, as a Muslim, as an immigrant.

    [....]

    Beware the politics of identity. They help legitimise the toxic far right, Feb. 23

    The vile ideas behind the Hanau attack have moved from the fringe to the mainstream

    [....] If the right’s obsession with immigration has helped give new legitimacy to arguments of the far right, so has the left’s blindness to the consequences of the politics of identity. Many on the left now embrace the idea that one’s interests and values are defined primarily by one’s ethnic or cultural or gender identity.

    The politics of identity is, however, at root the politics of the reactionary right. The original politics of identity was that of racial difference, the insistence that one’s racial identity determines one’s moral and social place in the world. Now, identitarians of the far right are seizing upon the opportunity provided by the left’s adoption of identity politics to legitimise their once-toxic brand. Racism became rebranded as white identity politics.

    It’s an expression of the pernicious befuddlement of today’s politics that rightwing critics of identity politics are among the most vehement defenders of the idea of a European homeland to be protected against immigrant invaders, while leftwing critics of white identity are staunch defenders of every other form of identity politics [....]


    by artappraiser on Sun, 02/23/2020 - 5:53pm

    Great global point:

    Few messages are worse for the developing world than the consistent ones out of critical Theories: "Science, reason, liberalism, etc., are white, Western, male systems and not for you. It's white, Western males trying to colonize you to say otherwise."

    This stuff is cancer. https://t.co/bo9YmtIN01

    — James Lindsay, makes stuff up (@ConceptualJames) February 24, 2020

    Correct. Liberalism, as it arose in the West, was the first successful bid at really transcending these harmful human impulses. It led us to learn better.

    Critical theories are expressly anti-liberal, intentionally. A critique of liberalism is a pillar of critical race Theory. https://t.co/n59netqIMV

    — James Lindsay, makes stuff up (@ConceptualJames) February 24, 2020

     


    by artappraiser on Sun, 02/23/2020 - 10:03pm

    Had not realized that Liz Warren had all these "plans" pandering to the "intersectional" lobby/crowd/crew until I read this spin on her from Suzanna Danuta Walters at The Nation

    I hope it's not accurate


    by artappraiser on Mon, 02/24/2020 - 5:59pm


    by artappraiser on Mon, 02/24/2020 - 6:55pm

    Oof, you're paying for my Tylenol - just downed a whole pack. Too late/early for a beer.


    by PeraclesPlease on Mon, 02/24/2020 - 9:25pm

    America’s First Postmodern President

    Trump's ascendance is no accident. He's the culmination of our epoch of unreality. What does that herald for the resistance?

    By Jeet Heer @ TheNewRepublic.com, July 8, 2017


    by artappraiser on Tue, 02/25/2020 - 12:35am

    Didn't there used to be an actual discipline called "Comparative Lit".? What happened to that? SIGH

    Looks like identity-based "progressivism" continues to get even more regressive.https://t.co/TUqUHwuSyT

    — James Lindsay, making new discourses (@ConceptualJames) March 4, 2020

    by artappraiser on Wed, 03/04/2020 - 1:47pm

    enlightened


    by artappraiser on Fri, 03/13/2020 - 1:08pm


    by artappraiser on Sat, 03/14/2020 - 11:29am

    Let me know, have to dress different for seppuko vs old fashioned hanging, and then there's one to the temple - light gauge please, heavy bore makes such a mess.


    by PeraclesPlease on Sat, 03/14/2020 - 12:37pm


    by artappraiser on Sat, 03/14/2020 - 12:03pm

    Colonizing space takes verve, bringinging whiteness into dark. Of course white Nova's vs black holes says it all - total expansion vs rec ding/giving way, and ultimately no escape. Beam me up, Scotty - there's no intelligent life left here.


    by PeraclesPlease on Sat, 03/14/2020 - 12:39pm

    It looks like they have funding for marginalized groups to obtain grants for advanced degrees working with semiconductor science.

    Edit to add:

    Outreach to include students not traditionally associated with the sciences seems rational. Increasing numbers in the sciences is important. As Yang says, "Learn math". 
     

    The NYT had a great article about a black mathematician, and how isolated he felt in his profession.

    https://www.nytimes.com/2019/02/18/us/edray-goins-black-mathematicians.html

    Effects to increase diversity should be encouraged, not ridiculed 


    by rmrd0000 on Sat, 03/14/2020 - 2:14pm


    by artappraiser on Wed, 03/18/2020 - 4:39pm


    by artappraiser on Wed, 03/18/2020 - 4:49pm

    Though here's a perfect example of when criticism might be warranted. I admit I did laugh:

    Uh...perhaps she could have chosen her words more carefully. https://t.co/N3Dj1YMWmV

    — Harrison Manlove (@AzmarayFury) March 18, 2020

    (comes to mind a sense of humor about this type of thing can do a lot)


    by artappraiser on Wed, 03/18/2020 - 4:54pm


    by artappraiser on Wed, 03/18/2020 - 5:19pm

    I wonder if Germans have a split reality, where they see Nazi villains in movies as a completely different tribe? I mean, there's always a bad German like in Die Hard (dutifully played by the late great Englishman Alan Rickman), I assume Germans just learn to disassociate and become a Bruce Willis or Sgt Powell American for the duration of the film. I mean, that *is* what movies bring us, fantasy, no? And besides, are Germans the Adenauer new capitalists or the Ossi retrogrades? 30 years even that divide fades for the under-40 set.


    by PeraclesPlease on Wed, 03/18/2020 - 5:53pm

    well I do definitely see disassociation on Angela's part here, she's thinking "I'm just another 21st century western leader like all the rest of em", yeah and I think it's actually a good sign of conversion to global-think. It's a similar thing to white American descendants of Ellis Ilsland hordes being blamed for slavery, they go "say what? that has nothing to do with me"


    by artappraiser on Wed, 03/18/2020 - 6:12pm

     

    Good thread rounding up headlines exhibiting the media’s fixation on covering the emerging pandemic through the lens of racism.

    In retrospect this was a long reductio ad absurdum and yet the same imperative that generated these headlines will shield them from scrutiny https://t.co/B6Klwc5to1

    — Wesley Yang (@wesyang) March 23, 2020

     

    Comes to mind it can be a dangerous distraction and in that it has little difference from how Trump operates by using distraction. Where all coverage is put within the context of a certain frame.

    Like he says:

     

    At this point if you uncritically trust the media or any number of other institutions and you have even minimal capacity to think through what you see in the world, you will quickly realize that you are being regularly played for a sucker. That has to stop before anything else.

    — The End Times (@TheAgeofShoddy) February 28, 2020

     

    That's Trumpies and Trump too. It's just pandering to demographics, identitarian demographics. Not to offer information to open minds but to reinforce ideological beliefs with cherry picked coverage, bias confirmation.


    by artappraiser on Mon, 03/23/2020 - 3:09pm

    Trump is pandering all right to a demographic called the American People. Most Americans are not as stupid and gullible as you need and wish them to be. Trump supporters already know we have a Marxist Mockingbird Media and so do snowflakes. The difference is they like you love and thrive on these lies Fortunately some of the snowflakes have developed indigestion from a diet too rich in deceit and are no longer consuming the junk food offered by our Soviet style media.

    Look, if you dare, at what happened to Moscow Maddow's viewership after her Collusion Delusion was humiliated by the Mueller Report.


    by Anonymous (not verified) on Sat, 06/13/2020 - 3:36pm

    Did Trump's team meet in Trump Tower with a Russian lawyer summer 2016 to discuss lifting sanctions?
    Did Trump's incoming NSA call the Russian ambassador several times in Dec 2016 to discuss sanctions, informing Trump about it but "forgetting" when interviewed by the FBI?
    Did Trump's campaign manager, personal lawyer, National Security Advisor, & dirty tricks guy Stone all end up either convicted or pleading guilty?
    Did Russia hack DNC & Podesta emails, doing a slow drip release via Assange/Wikileaks (and did both Manafort & Roger Stone meet with Assange in the Ecuadorian Embassy?
    Did Manafort pass polling data for PA/MI/WI/MN to Kilimnik, who likely passed it on to GRU (KGB)?
    Did Butina pal around with NRA & US Congresspeople trying to compromise especially Russians?
    Did Richard Pinedo get convicted for creating fake PayPal accounts to launder money for Russia?

    You keep spewing so much asinine bullshit while doing your best to ignore the heap of convictions.
    You're a fucking liar. Collusion Delusion? You have your head so far up Putin's ass, it's a wonder you can breath, much less see.
    https://www.vox.com/2018/10/10/17959244/mueller-richard-pinedo-trump-russia


    by PeraclesPlease on Sat, 06/13/2020 - 3:55pm

    Get behind me Beast I reject thee.

    Don Jr and others met with a Russian lawyer who was working with Glenn Simpson of FusionGPS and she consulted with him before  and after this meeting. She also reportedly carried a memo written by Simpson containing some useless dirt on the Clinton campaign. 

    Even a snowflake dummy should recognize a set-up like this and staged traps carried out bu Mfsud, halper, Downer and the FBI in the Flynn frame-up.


    by Anonymous (not verified) on Sat, 06/13/2020 - 7:58pm

    I don't get this stupid game the right plays by pretending the American people agree with them or that those that  agree with them the only real Americans. The American people are all the citizens of the United States of America and those citizens are all real Americans. All the evidence is that Trump has never been able to get even half of the American people. His approval rating has always been less the 50%, he always polls less than 50%, he wasn't even able to get 50% of the vote. The evidence is overwhelming that Trump is talking, or pandering, to less than half of the American people.


    by ocean-kat on Sat, 06/13/2020 - 4:13pm

    Yes, he used identity politics against identity politics to get elected and he continues to use it on his fan base. That's the core thing going on, that's basically the only important thing to see about Trump. As personally he has no policy goals or ideology, he's a narcissist and is into doing it for demagogic personal attention.

    Identity politics is divisive, tribal. He not just reinforces identity politics but fans its flame.

    That the Republican party goes along with him to try to enact its political agenda is another matter entirely, separate.Trump doesn't care about their goals, whatever they are, he cares only about identity politics, that's what he does, that's the only thing he knows how to do-culture warring, and his only goal is continually feeding his narcissism. There is no goal except perhaps a continual game of victimhood olympics. All just to get personal attention!


    by artappraiser on Sat, 06/13/2020 - 4:31pm

    Lying about what other people are saying or thinking just makes your weakness look more pathetic. 

    Trump speaks to all Americans and many listen and there is evidence that more are listening. Many of them may never vote for Trump but they have taken the Red pill and are no longer listening to the howling Marxist Mob.


    by Anonymous (not verified) on Sat, 06/13/2020 - 8:15pm


    by artappraiser on Mon, 03/23/2020 - 11:06pm


    by artappraiser on Wed, 03/25/2020 - 5:59pm


    by artappraiser on Wed, 04/01/2020 - 3:28am


    by artappraiser on Wed, 04/01/2020 - 3:53am

    Hughes is criticizing the author, Ibram X. Kendi:

    If aliens invaded Earth hoping to exterminate humanity, a certain type of person would lose sleep worrying that more than 14% of their victims were black. https://t.co/GAffbpCQYD

    — Coleman Hughes (@coldxman) April 1, 2020

     


    by artappraiser on Wed, 04/01/2020 - 8:58pm

    So we really don't have to care that ethnic minorities may be more likely to be excluded from access to life saving care? It should be something we expect to happen?

    Edit to add:

    WTF is Quillette?

    In drug and vaccine trials, age, ethnicity, gender, economic status, etc will be part of the data base. Some drugs may be effective in one group and not in other groups. Gender responses may differ..

    When it comes to vaccines, some groups may be vaccinated at lower rates than others. This happens with the flu vaccine, for example. 
    https://www.healio.com/infectious-disease/influenza/news/online/%7B45d75411-5907-43ac-b509-ebe2f2c5d491%7D/we-have-a-problem-experts-highlight-racial-disparities-in-flu-vaccination-coverage

    Of the 1000 things racial informant is important. Not taking public health info from a 24-year old who writes for something called Quillette.


    by rmrd0000 on Wed, 04/01/2020 - 9:48pm

    Found it

    Last year a study revealed that a widely used algorithm to access health which excluded race, still managed to discriminate against black patients 

    Racial bias in health algorithms

    The U.S. health care system uses commercial algorithms to guide health decisions. Obermeyer et al. find evidence of racial bias in one widely used algorithm, such that Black patients assigned the same level of risk by the algorithm are sicker than White patients (see the Perspective by Benjamin). The authors estimated that this racial bias reduces the number of Black patients identified for extra care by more than half. Bias occurs because the algorithm uses health costs as a proxy for health needs. Less money is spent on Black patients who have the same level of need, and the algorithm thus falsely concludes that Black patients are healthier than equally sick White patients. Reformulating the algorithm so that it no longer uses costs as a proxy for needs eliminates the racial bias in predicting who needs extra care.

    Abstract

    Health systems rely on commercial prediction algorithms to identify and help patients with complex health needs. We show that a widely used algorithm, typical of this industry-wide approach and affecting millions of patients, exhibits significant racial bias: At a given risk score, Black patients are considerably sicker than White patients, as evidenced by signs of uncontrolled illnesses. Remedying this disparity would increase the percentage of Black patients receiving additional help from 17.7 to 46.5%. The bias arises because the algorithm predicts health care costs rather than illness, but unequal access to care means that we spend less money caring for Black patients than for White patients. Thus, despite health care cost appearing to be an effective proxy for health by some measures of predictive accuracy, large racial biases arise. We suggest that the choice of convenient, seemingly effective proxies for ground truth can be an important source of algorithmic bias in many contexts.

    https://science.sciencemag.org/content/366/6464/447

    We are in a pandemic. This is exactly the time to be talking about race.


    by rmrd0000 on Wed, 04/01/2020 - 9:59pm

    Quillette is French, n'est-ce pas?

    Though their accuracy seems in question.

    https://en.m.wikipedia.org/wiki/Quillette


    by PeraclesPlease on Wed, 04/01/2020 - 10:03pm

    Whatever they are, they don't have any authority on health care.

    Kendi has interesting takes on race

    For health care, I listen to the professionals, not Quillette or Kendi.

    We should not be ignoring race during this pandemic.


    by rmrd0000 on Wed, 04/01/2020 - 10:12pm

    Ah, experts like The Root and Ta-Nehisi?


    by PeraclesPlease on Wed, 04/01/2020 - 10:29pm

    Bring them up on issues of race.

    I linked to scientific literature on the racial bias in medicine 

    At any rate, the racial data will eventually come out.

    Edit to add:

    The last two times that I read Kendi (outside of his books) was when a dagblog poster linked to someone named Coleman Hughes attacking Kendi.


    by rmrd0000 on Wed, 04/01/2020 - 10:44pm

    go argue with Coleman Hughes on Twitter. I'm not engaging. And this thread is by me for me to collect things I am interested in as to the what I believe is the current corruption of academia and those attempting to rectify that. Which I feel has little difference from the Marxists that overran and corrupted what was taught at UW Madison humanities when I was an undergrad there.I thought they were the bee's knees as an undergrad. I went on to be a proudly educated person and learned that ideological bias and propaganda, no matter how well meaning, is a killer of knowledge.


    by artappraiser on Wed, 04/01/2020 - 11:01pm

    You linked to Hughes to criticize Kendi. I am free to respond

    Here is Mark Morial leader of the National Urban League on the need to make sure that blacks are not overlooked.It runs counter to Hughes and is directlly on point.

    https://www.miamitimesonline.com/business/blacks-crisis-and-economics-during-coronavirus-pandemic/article_e42c849e-7420-11ea-bd41-735dbd2c4ef4.html

    Here is USA Today contradicting Hughes. We do need to address disparities during the pandemic 

    “The virus is an equal-opportunity crisis … but the impact and the burden of it is not going to be shared equally,’’ said Dr. Ashwin Vasan, a public health expert and assistant professor at Columbia University in New York City. “Like most things in society, it's going to be regressive. It's going to be felt disproportionately by the poor, the vulnerable, the marginalized, and obviously that falls down in this country on communities of color.’’

    As the coronavirus continues to spread across the country, advocates and civil rights groups are pushing to get local and federal lawmakers to focus attention on communities of color and steer resources to places like reservations and community health centers that serve them.

    https://www.usatoday.com/story/news/nation/2020/03/30/coronavirus-cases-could-soar-blacks-latinos-and-native-americans/2917493001/

    From the Hill

    https://thehill.com/opinion/healthcare/490563-coronavirus-shows-black-americans-must-be-protected-from-surprise-medical

    Public health expert 

    https://theundefeated.com/features/public-health-expert-says-african-americans-are-at-greater-risk-of-death-from-coronavirus/

    You bought Hughes into the discussion. I am simply pointing out that his position is as out of touch as Trump's statements about coronavirus. 
     

    In addition, a myth suggesting that black people are immune to coronavirus is being confronted 

    https://www.miamiherald.com/opinion/op-ed/article241316536.html

    Hughes would have us overlook everything. You brought up Hughes. Hughes is wrong.

     

     


    by rmrd0000 on Thu, 04/02/2020 - 2:03am

    Doctors Are Concerned That Black Communities Might Not Be Getting Access To Coronavirus Tests

    https://www.buzzfeednews.com/article/nidhiprakash/coronavirus-tests-covid-19-black

    Hughes is free to express an opinion. Quillette is free to publish his opinion.

    Hughes can be criticized when goes off the rails. 


    by rmrd0000 on Thu, 04/02/2020 - 2:25am

    Univ of Michigan, 12.7% black, 7.9% Asian


    by PeraclesPlease on Fri, 04/03/2020 - 12:55pm

    County health officials said that due to structural and environmental disadvantages, African Americans are more likely to have underlying health conditions like heart disease, asthma and diabetes, and are less likely to have access to health care in both Washtenaw County and across the country. The health department said those factors may be able to explain some, but not all of the disparate effects COVID-19 is having on African American communities.

    Because race is being used as a marker, we can delve into why there are differences 

    The health department said those factors may be able to explain some, but not all of the disparate effects COVID-19 is having on African American communities.

    Edit to add:

    The reason for investigation into race, is to determine if there are different presentations of the disease, different risk factors, disease that can be triggered with lower levels of exposure, etc. It is all data that can be captured during the initial medical interview. This data is especially important in a pandemic.


    by rmrd0000 on Fri, 04/03/2020 - 2:38pm

    ProPublica compiles data suggesting a worse outcome for blacks with COVID in several other cities

    https://www.propublica.org/article/early-data-shows-african-americans-have-contracted-and-died-of-coronavirus-at-an-alarming-rate

    This is important information. The factors creating the impact must be accurately identified. 
     

    Edit to add, fro the article

    The U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention tracks virulent outbreaks and typically releases detailed data that includes information about the age, race and location of the people affected. For the coronavirus pandemic, the CDC has released location and age data, but it has been silent on race. The CDC did not respond to ProPublica’s request for race data related to the coronavirus or answer questions about whether they were collecting it at all.

    Experts say that the nation’s unwillingness to publicly track the virus by race could obscure a crucial underlying reality: It’s quite likely that a disproportionate number of those who die of coronavirus will be black.


    by rmrd0000 on Fri, 04/03/2020 - 3:28pm

    Please post all this demographic info.elsewhere. It doesn't apply to what this thread is about, which is apparently something you don't understand. It's about approaches to scholarship. And furthermore, you appear to want Coleman Hughes to see it and he is not here and is not looking at it.


    by artappraiser on Fri, 04/03/2020 - 6:12pm

    I agree about more selective posting on these topics.

    It will make it more interesting for others.


    by moat on Fri, 04/03/2020 - 6:32pm

    There is a post ,about a new Labour Party leader in the UK

    This was followed by commentary making fun o Shaun King

    I responded to a post about demographic data with demographic data.


    by rmrd0000 on Sat, 04/04/2020 - 12:15pm


    by artappraiser on Thu, 04/02/2020 - 12:06am

    The woke never rest. Thank God for James. https://t.co/qOYXYnFaiS

    — Andrew Sullivan (@sullydish) April 2, 2020

    Not to be outdone @ColumbiaLaw had talk today on “the risks of deepened inequality within the COVID-19 pandemic, and how governments can use a human rights-based and intersectional approach to ensure the rights of all persons are protected.”https://t.co/AE44unexYf https://t.co/VpOmnJIhRj

    — Timon Cline (@tlloydcline) April 2, 2020

    by artappraiser on Fri, 04/03/2020 - 12:44am

    Why blog when I can just post this...?


    by PeraclesPlease on Fri, 04/03/2020 - 1:59am

    Unfortunately  for me James doesn't do much on art history. When I look at scholarly publications in my field,  about 50% of the articles have the word "colonialism" in the title. Shock and awe at how the youth have been indoctrinated. I don't know who to blame, did they all use Howard Zinn as their history textbook in high school or what?


    by artappraiser on Fri, 04/03/2020 - 2:19am

    I feel ignornt for not knowing Howard Zinn. A new bout of "all makes sense" going thru me Gulliver (wow, Clockwork Orange ref 50-60 years old. Malchicks not so young anymore, all in senior homes)

    https://inthesetimes.com/article/22296/howard-zinn-peoples-history-of-th...
    https://www.wsj.com/articles/reclaiming-history-from-howard-zinn-1155812...


    by PeraclesPlease on Fri, 04/03/2020 - 2:42am

    One goal quoted in the article 

    They also recommend broadening bailout and stimulus packages to prioritise those most at risk, making policy responses cross-sectoral and committing to leadership diversity: pointing out that, to date, policy making has been dominated by white, Christian, cis-gendered, heterosexual, able-bodied wealthy men.

    Is there something wrong with that goal?

    Jared took center stage at the podium 

    Mike Pence, who had to pray before making a health care decision regarding the use of needles, was also on the podium. 
    In this setting, the goals proposed don't appear to be absurd.

    Edit to add:

    We are in a pandemic, attacking this group is a distraction 

    Here is what Jared Kushner said from the podium

    "You also have a situation where in some states, FEMA allocated ventilators to the states and you have instances where in cities they're running out, but the state still has a stockpile and the notion of the federal stockpile was, it's supposed to be our stockpile. It's not supposed to be state stockpiles that they then use," Kushner said.

    https://www.businessinsider.com/jared-kushner-coronavirus-briefing-federal-stockpiles-blames-states-ventilator-shortages-2020-4

    Given the pandemic, Kushner is the real threat. He is hoarding life-saving materials. The Queens group is questioning whether access to health care is fair.


    by rmrd0000 on Fri, 04/03/2020 - 8:48am


    by artappraiser on Mon, 04/06/2020 - 6:03am

    The reason for obtaining demographic data in a pandemic is to prove that your assumptions are correct. If it is all about poverty, obesity, etc, that fits the assumption. Demographic data tells you if after correcting for all the variables. there are still more adverse outcomes in some groups. The CDC needs to provide true demographic data to resolve the issue. Why be opposed to obtaining demographic data regarding coronavirus?

     

    Edit to add :

    In Chicago, new data released Saturday showed that 70 percent of people who have died from COVID-19 in the city were Black, according to a report by the radio station WBEZ. Black people make up 29 percent of the city’s total population.

    For those who can get to a hospital, more problems may await. One study of several states, highlighted by NPR, indicated that doctors may be less likely to refer Black individuals for testing when they come in with symptoms like fever, coughing, and trouble breathing. And in some low-income neighborhoods, it can take longer to get a test because testing centers have struggled to acquire equipment and protective gear.

     Not sure why there is a backlash to looking at demographics.


    by rmrd0000 on Mon, 04/06/2020 - 9:03am

    Professor Reed feels that he already knows the answer

    Ziad Jilani, whoever he is, thinks that he knows the answer

    Trump knows that hydroxychloroquine works

    Like Fauci, I'll wait for the data
     

    Edit to add:

    It is known that blacks receive a lower level of care for hear failure

    Black and Hispanic patients admitted with HF are less likely to be treated in cardiac units than white patients and have a higher rate for readmission within 30 days of discharge, according to a study published in Circulation: Heart Failure.

    Researchers observed that black (adjusted rate ratio [aRR] = 0.91; 95% CI, 0.84-0.98) and Hispanic patients with HF (aRR = 0.83; 95% CI, 0.72-0.97) had a lower rate for admission to the cardiology service compared with white patients.

    In addition, 26% of white patients were readmitted within 30 days after discharge compared with 29% of black patients and 29% of Hispanic patients (P = .0043).

    Moreover, admission to cardiac units was independently associated with readmission within 30 days (HR = 0.84; 95% CI, 0.72-0.97), whereas race was not (black vs. white, HR = 1.09; 95% CI, 0.92-1.29; Hispanic vs. white, HR = 1.14; 95% CI, 0.91-1.42).

    “These findings also highlight other structural inequities that exist, such as barriers to accessing outpatient cardiology care for our black and Latinx patients, leading to decreased admission to cardiology service and subsequent worse HF outcomes. We urge health care policy makers to recognize how our current health care systems promote the interests of dominant group members and recommend that care delivery be designed to prioritize the care of our most marginalized patients,” Michelle E. Morse, MD, MPH, hospitalist at Brigham and Women’s Hospital and assistant professor of medicine at Harvard Medical School, told Healio. “We believe there are a multitude of interrelated structural drivers that are pervasive across our health care system and consequently in our institution. Black and Latinx patients likely have barriers to accessing outpatient cardiology care as they were less likely to have an outpatient cardiologist at our institution, which was the strongest predictor of admission to the inpatient cardiology service.”

    In other findings, black patients discharged after admission to general medical services rather than a cardiac unit had higher risk for death within 30 days (3% vs. < 1%, P = .01), but there were no differences for white patients (4% vs. 4%, P = .82) or Hispanic patients (3% vs. 3%, P = .85). In addition, of white patients admitted during the study period, 38% were seen in follow-up visits to a cardiology clinic within 30 days vs. 34% of black patients and 45% of Hispanic patients (P = .04).

     

    https://www.healio.com/cardiology/practice-management/news/online/%7B08a44228-2d4c-42ae-82e0-2863dfcac596%7D/racial-disparities-in-emergent-hf-care-outcomes-identified

    Black women receive a lower level of maternal health care

    AMERICA IS FAILING ITS BLACK MOTHERS

    For decades, Harvard Chan alumni have shed light on high maternal mortality rates in African American women. Finally, policymakers are beginning to pay attention.


    https://www.hsph.harvard.edu/magazine/magazine_article/america-is-failing-its-black-mothers/

    Questioning coronavirus care is logical

    Edit to add:

    Economic class does not prevent poor outcomes

    Colen used decades of research focused on the experiences of middle-class black Americans. According to her data, more money isn't enough to rid black Americans of higher rates of chronic disease or shorter life expectancy. Black women with a graduate education are still at higher risk for pre-term birth and infant and maternal mortality than white women with high school educations. Black women with a Ph.D. and high take-home pay are also more likely than white women who have only a high school diploma to die from birth-related complications.

    https://psmag.com/social-justice/even-as-black-americans-get-richer-their-health-outcomes-remain-poor

     

     

     


    by rmrd0000 on Mon, 04/06/2020 - 9:50am

    plopping here as a reminder to read it, haven't done so yet:


    by artappraiser on Mon, 04/06/2020 - 11:22pm


    by artappraiser on Thu, 05/28/2020 - 1:32pm

    I do not expect to wade through that essay to decide for myself if it is serious. Listen here starting from the beginning if you choose or at the five minute mark for two or three minutes listening and you will see [hear] enough to know what I mean. It is hilarious what Lindsay and his partner in crime accomplished in the academic world.   


    by A Guy Called LULU on Thu, 05/28/2020 - 2:21pm

    I guess. Sure, any community gets overserious and you can find ridiculous holes. "Academic" in a backwater means enthusiasts. Papers are judged by normal flawed people, and some suffer confirmation bias.

    A funny thing - a few decades ago we talked about whether people are homosexual or not. Now we often just think of who someone likes, and then we've split categories a bit more, not that various levels of crossdressers and trannies haven't been with us a while. How much is "real", how much is "trendy", who knows... But people/researchers try to understand behavior that was off limits not long ago. Some will be foolish, some will be tricked.


    by PeraclesPlease on Fri, 05/29/2020 - 1:01am

    Pharma study faulty -

    same issue -they know the answer they want, didn't follow procedure.

    Even doctors against hydroxychloroquine use for Covid-19 found the study majorly flawed.

    https://www.theguardian.com/world/2020/may/29/covid-19-surgisphere-hydro...


    by PeraclesPlease on Fri, 05/29/2020 - 4:52am


    by artappraiser on Sat, 05/30/2020 - 9:14pm


    by artappraiser on Fri, 06/05/2020 - 5:27pm


    by artappraiser on Sat, 06/06/2020 - 6:23pm


    by artappraiser on Sun, 06/07/2020 - 3:37am

    Sir, you haven't gotten the memo.

    We are not black. We are Africans.

    At least according to most black Americans. https://t.co/O9YMXgkFbG

    — Dr Sam Oyèyínká (@DrFeruke) June 7, 2020

     


    by artappraiser on Sun, 06/07/2020 - 4:49am


    by artappraiser on Sat, 06/13/2020 - 1:56am

    Black students at Oxford are having trouble recommending the school to African students. Guess things have Gottem repressive compared to Kenyatta's day.


    by PeraclesPlease on Sat, 06/13/2020 - 2:27am

    When I started this thread, I had some skepticism about how bad it had gotten in academia, that it was exaggerated. I.E. Camille Paglia cancellation show here and there by the undergrads just for the drama and power of it and media attention. But since I started paying more detailed attention to what is considered top scholarship in art history now: no longer think it's an exaggeration. It's a disaster in humanities. I'm actually frightened now of the newest college graduates in humanities, and how they think.


    by artappraiser on Sat, 06/13/2020 - 2:50am

    I'm sorry, if you keep talking this way, I'll have to cancel you. Nothing personal, you understand. Now go to your room, Karen, and try to find the words to repent so we can have a good show trial before we lay you out.


    by PeraclesPlease on Sat, 06/13/2020 - 6:34am

    Kenyatta was more than 40 years ago. A Kenyan student today would be more familiar with Kenya 2030.

    Given the current state of both the United Kingdom and the United States, they are less likely to be taken seriously when they talk about shithole countries.


    by rmrd0000 on Sat, 06/13/2020 - 8:44am

    They have the most money, so unless these students want to go thru life with their heads up their ass,maybe theyll consider the access & opportunity that money in wealthy countries provides. Or you can admire all the failures and impossibilities of sub-Saharan Africa and worry about whether Kenyatta Is too old to contemplate. Always some pretentious bullshit to wade through. I'd say most people go to Oxford or Cambridge Is fór the education, but i guess u might way all that political correctness is worth its weight in good - if not one of these famed slušivé & shortlived African goldmines.


    by PeraclesPlease on Sat, 06/13/2020 - 9:37am

    You brought up Kenyatta

    In this blog, concern about academia in the United States has been expressed.

    Obviously, the US and the UK are not the only options 

    Russia and China would have prime opportunities to encourage students to attend universities in their countries 

    Racism in those countries is probably less well known.


    by rmrd0000 on Sat, 06/13/2020 - 10:31am

    Why would racism be less known in Russia and China? Unaware of China's activities in Africa or treatment of Uyghurs + Russian abuse of Central Asians?

    And i doubt you know anything about British education - Kenyatta or more recent, but that never Kreps you from giving an opinion.


    by PeraclesPlease on Sat, 06/13/2020 - 12:58pm

    My statement was an affirmation that racism exists in China and Russia.

    Russia

    https://www.theguardian.com/world/2016/feb/15/black-in-the-ussr-whats-life-like-for-a-russian-of-colour

    China

    https://www.cnn.com/2020/05/25/asia/china-anti-african-attacks-history-hnk-intl/index.html


    by rmrd0000 on Sat, 06/13/2020 - 1:28pm

    Ah, I read it backwards.


    by PeraclesPlease on Sat, 06/13/2020 - 2:36pm

    Yep


    by rmrd0000 on Sat, 06/13/2020 - 3:26pm

    Jut two Brits talking:

     


    by artappraiser on Sat, 06/13/2020 - 5:40pm

    Interesting anecdotal of that Brit thing:


    by artappraiser on Sat, 06/13/2020 - 10:45pm


    by artappraiser on Sat, 06/13/2020 - 4:09pm

    The complaint appears to be that readers are picking up books about race that reconsider how we look at the issue. Perhaps the reason that these books are being read is that there is no rational differing opinion coming from other authors.

    Take John McWhorter, in "All About the Beat", he argued the hip hop could not save the world. Many wondered who thought that it would. Thomas Chatterton Williams makes a similar argument about the dangers of hip hop. Yet, the protests have been lead by young people who listen to hip hop, and some cities are considering police reforms.

    The counter to these young people appears to be people sitting on the sidelines telling the protesters that they are doing things wrong. McWhorter and Loury, in the aftermath of the murder of George Floyd on video, use their podcast to shout that the statistics prove white men are killed by police. The duo are as tone deaf as a person who in the midst of crashes involving Boeing aircraft comes out yelling that air travel is safe and there is nothing to see here. They have no message.

    Come October, they will still be sitting on the sidelines yelling when an author who previously ignored racism publishes his book about how he became an angry black man.

    https://www.nytimes.com/2020/06/06/opinion/sunday/black-racism-.html?action=click&module=Well&pgtype=Homepage&section=Sunday%20Review

    If you use Andrew Sullivan to make your argument, you already lost.

     


    by rmrd0000 on Sat, 06/13/2020 - 4:53pm


    by artappraiser on Sat, 06/13/2020 - 4:40pm

    If either Sullivan's or Williams read the book, Kendi admits to his own racism

    So, according to Kendi, it’s time to start accepting our own racism so that we can begin working to erase it—just as he himself is doing. “I’m striving each day to be an anti-racist, to see the racial groups as equals, to support policies that lead to racial equity,” he says. Still, he says, he is not immune from saying, thinking, or doing racist things. “When I do those things and other people point them out, instead of me denying them, it’s critical for me to accept and admit them so that I can be different.”

    https://www.motherjones.com/politics/2019/09/racism-antiracism-podcast-ibram-x-kendi-book/


    by rmrd0000 on Sat, 06/13/2020 - 5:07pm

    Two complaints about racial identity tests:

     


    by artappraiser on Sat, 06/13/2020 - 5:28pm


    by artappraiser on Sat, 06/13/2020 - 5:46pm

    https://twitter.com/thomaschattwill/status/1266738730485891072

    Cant get the twitter feed to format

    Williams' brother had his teeth knocked out by police.

    Williams argues that his brother wasn't killed like George Floyd because his brother was protected by class.

    The reason Williams deflects to arguments about identity politics is to distract from the nonsense he actually believes.

    All we get from McWhorter, Loury, Williams, etc. is what everyone else is doing wrong.


    by rmrd0000 on Sat, 06/13/2020 - 7:20pm


    by artappraiser on Sat, 06/13/2020 - 6:42pm

    I figured we're all racist to varying degrees, And that getting that racism below some threshold Is important, as Is increasing outspokenness and effectiveness in fighting racism. But not everything to do with race is racism either.


    by PeraclesPlease on Sat, 06/13/2020 - 7:13pm


    by artappraiser on Sat, 06/13/2020 - 6:55pm

    I wonder if McWhorter, Loury, Williams, et.al., believe that investigations in the cases of Ahmaud Arbery, Breonna Taylor, and George Floyd would have proceeded without community pressure? It seems that their arguments focus more on the protest than the homicides.


    by rmrd0000 on Sat, 06/13/2020 - 7:34pm


    by artappraiser on Sat, 06/13/2020 - 10:49pm

    Another member of the group that offers criticism, but no advise on how to solve the situation.


    by rmrd0000 on Sun, 06/14/2020 - 12:49am


    by artappraiser on Sat, 06/13/2020 - 10:51pm

    Re: she’s urged students to “not participate in violence or looting.”

    Just ran across this related:

    Congress shall make no law respecting an establishment of religion, or prohibiting the free exercise thereof; or abridging the freedom of speech, or of the press; or the right of the people peaceably to assemble, and to petition the Government for a redress of grievances.


    by artappraiser on Sat, 06/13/2020 - 11:05pm

    The United States passed Civil Rights laws in the Sixties in part because it was a laughing stock overseas. How could the U.S. criticize foreign governments when it had glaring problems of its own?

    https://www.foreignaffairs.com/articles/united-states/2020-06-11/george-floyd-moves-world

    Trump is clearly incapable of creating a coalition to address our current Civil Rights crisis. As Chris Murphy notes the current protests could lead to a foreign policy victory by showing that the United States can find a solution.

    https://www.foreignaffairs.com/articles/2020-06-12/new-civil-rights-movement-foreign-policy-win

    The overwhelming majority of protests were peaceful 

    But the death of George Floyd, a black man whose neck was pinned to the ground under the knee of a Minneapolis police officer, sparked the most widespread mass demonstrations in recent memory. Despite the threat of a global pandemic, crowds large and small – from rural towns, to suburbs, to big coastal cities – gathered to protest racial injustice and police brutality against African Americans.

    The vast majority – 80% – appeared to be peaceful, according to new research that contradicts the emphasis the White House has often put on the instances of looting and rioting.

    As of Tuesday, more than 970 protests had taken place in about 400 cities and towns across the country, according to research conducted by the marketing firm Ipsos and teams from the Universities of Chicago and Oxford. 

    Where they are:Tracking protests across the USA in the wake of George Floyd's death

    "The numbers and the breadth are actually pretty impressive," said Chris Jackson, senior vice president at Ipsos. "We're seeing these protests happening in all 50 states. ... It's not just the big cities; it's towns across the board. And the large majority of these protests have been peaceful protests."

    https://www.usatoday.com/story/news/politics/2020/06/10/george-floyd-black-lives-matter-police-protests-widespread-peaceful/5325737002/

    There will likely be protests because of the death of an unarmed man in Atlanta. The country will survive this. There will be loud critics lamenting what the protesters are doing wrong. The critics will have zero impact. The activists will force change. The change will likely be incremental, but a change is going to come.

     


    by rmrd0000 on Sun, 06/14/2020 - 1:22am

    Are you running for office? Who are you to declare so righteosly and assuredly "The critics will have zero impact." Pretty sure the guys who control the US political system will have an impact as usual.


    by PeraclesPlease on Sun, 06/14/2020 - 1:29am

    Not running for office. Just seeing hope.

    I expect slow change, but I expect change.

    The critics that I focused on were ones frequently cited here, McWhorter (with his buddy Loury), Williams, and Yang.

    The Secret Service admits that they used tear gas.

    https://www.politico.com/news/2020/06/13/secret-service-says-it-used-pepper-spray-on-lafayette-square-protesters-316482

    Trump changed the date of his Tulsa rally.

    https://www.nytimes.com/2020/06/12/us/politics/trump-tulsa-rally-juneteenth.html?action=click&module=Top%20Stories&pgtype=Homepage

    The protest for police reform in front of the D.C. Mayors office is peaceful dancing. 

    https://www.washingtonpost.com/local/protesters-return-to-dcs-black-lives-matter-plaza-for-16th-day-of-demonstrations/2020/06/13/534d0936-ac37-11ea-a9d9-a81c1a491c52_story.html

    There were two peaceful protests in Minneapolis

    https://www.startribune.com/emotions-run-high-at-minneapolis-protests/571240752/

    Protests here inspired protests overseas.


    by rmrd0000 on Sun, 06/14/2020 - 1:58am

    Here ya go the reality you are trying to express, summarized by Prof. Andrea Benjamin.

    Protests are a reflection of a culture or sub-culture. They don't actually affect anything. They do tell you how people feel, like a poll.

    Example: Throwing a statue into the water and thinking that will accomplish something real is a little like voodoo? It's reflective of a very strong mindset, like putting out a curse on someone. It's a very primitive symbolic action. I believe it is much more productive to vote an actual living politician out of office, but who am I to dictate religious ceremonies by people who are passionate about a grievance?

    In this case and in most, the statues are being picked and worked on by restorers and then put in storage. The taxpayer gets the bill from the restorer. And the essential city workers clean up the mess left behind...


    by artappraiser on Sun, 06/14/2020 - 2:37am

    Symbolism can be magic. Whats the voodoo of the Boston Tea Party? Did it rouse the citizenry, focus the resistence, cut into actual tax revenues, lead to more withheld taxes, prompt King George overreach? Or more reprisals, British & Hessian troops boarded in colonist homes, less representation, good shortages or Kiss of export markets, allout War? It certainly has livedbon in imagination some 250 years.


    by PeraclesPlease on Sun, 06/14/2020 - 6:42am

     

    “This for the next white person who finds himself excoriated for doing some racially offensive thing. It is to beg that unlucky individual to not compound the transgression by retreating to the cliche of cliches: ‘I am not a racist.’”
    My latest column: https://t.co/QLut4K4y1a

    — Leonard Pitts, Jr. (@LeonardPittsJr1) June 12, 2020

    Pitts' suggested apology sounds like he is familiar with CRT. 


    by EmmaZahn on Sun, 06/14/2020 - 10:35am

    Ever since a Vietnamese Buddhist set himself on fire, I'm wary of the self-immolation thing. Or even being immolated (even tho it's the height of flattery)


    by PeraclesPlease on Sun, 06/14/2020 - 10:50am

    Beyond the advice, I think he is making an excellent point that I hadn't thought of before, that what we call "cliches" are a big part of the whole problem! When you respond to politically correct policing with nuance instead of cliche, it breaks their whole system of thought. It's why it's so easy to make fun of something like Chairman Mao's Little Red Book or even stuff like "All I Really Need to Know I Learned in Kindergarten."


    by artappraiser on Sun, 06/14/2020 - 3:44pm

    I see James Lindsay is arguing right now with someone who insists he needs to be "anti racist" rather than just "not racist." But then he's got a main agenda of not wanting to join any activist teams spinning an ideologically-tuned world view, so he's not willing to just confound and bow out:

    Well, you're wrong, I'm *not racist*, and you can stick your antiracism wherever soothes your guilt the most effectively. Best if you leave other people out of it, though, because it's not their responsibility to change so you can feel marginally better about your own issues. https://t.co/wnv2pfzbmd

    — James Lindsay, anti-revolutionary (@ConceptualJames) June 14, 2020

     


    by artappraiser on Sun, 06/14/2020 - 6:49pm

    WaPo's Jonathan Capehart

    Now that we are engaged in yet another conversation on race, might I recommend Robin DiAngelo’s book “White Fragility: Why It’s So Hard for White People to Talk About Racism.” But if you are white, I implore you to read it.

    When you are black in America, your knowledge of white people in America and of the intricacies, contradictions and double standards of racism and white supremacy can only be described as intimate. As a result, as movie director Kasi Lemmons wrote in The Post on Monday, African Americans know whites “very well. We’ve had to. We had no choice. ... We had to know you to survive you.”

    I have been wild about DiAngelo’s book since I read it last year because the associate professor of education at the University of Washington at Seattle is a white woman writing unflinchingly to white people about race. DiAngelo forces white people to see and understand how white supremacy permeates their lives and to recognize how they perpetuate it. More importantly, she shows them what they can do to change themselves and dismantle this pernicious system.

    https://www.washingtonpost.com/opinions/2020/06/05/dear-white-people-please-read-white-fragility/


    by rmrd0000 on Sun, 06/14/2020 - 11:36am

    This isn't on topic. An example of what would be on topic: someone criticizing Jonathan Capehart's op-ed suggesting people with white skin need to read "White Fragility".


    by artappraiser on Sun, 06/14/2020 - 3:30pm

    I was actually planning on doing that since I thought the article was bullshit. But I'm putting up a fence in the 100 degree Arizona sun and didn't have energy to get into it again with rmrd today


    by ocean-kat on Sun, 06/14/2020 - 3:57pm


    by artappraiser on Sun, 06/14/2020 - 5:27pm

    The last section of Schneider's article about Bari Weiss, Bret Stephens, Kevin Drum, Andrew Sullivan's, and Matthew Yglesias.

    Overall, this discussion isn’t about Fang. It’s more about how influential white pundits and reporters with large followings don’t care to listen to their Black colleagues and (somehow still) don’t understand how racism is perpetuated.

    In his essay, “Politics and the English Language,” George Orwell said that “the great enemy of clear language is insincerity.” That’s especially true when it comes to writing about race.

    If anything, I’d rather journalists be more up front about their refusal to interrogate their own biases. If you want to offer a critique of young Black reporters at the Times or elsewhere without considering that you might be contributing to the problem, own up to it.

    Just be upfront: Say you don’t value what your Black colleagues think.

    https://medium.com/@gabemschneider/how-to-erase-black-journalists-824a3f97cd12


    by rmrd0000 on Sun, 06/14/2020 - 6:28pm

    Here's some woke-bait, is trollish but true. Challenges them to think about what their real narrative is:

     


    by artappraiser on Sun, 06/14/2020 - 7:47pm

    An unarmed man was shot in the back by Atlanta PD

    They want police reform 

    Police officers have been fired

    There is a move, even in Congress to remove the names and statues of traitors from government institutions 

    NASCAR and the NFL have changed.

    I think that they have a narrative.


    by rmrd0000 on Sun, 06/14/2020 - 8:58pm

    You don't even get what this thread is about. Puhleez just take your attempts to find someone to argue with by turning it to your preferred topic elsewhere.

    Take it over to the NASCAR thread if you want to talk about pop culture change. Most of which happened without many of those people reading "White Fragility." (I'd venture If many of them did, they might get pissed and change their minds back.) If you want to talk about the desire to reform police forces, take it to one of those many news threads, most of which I posted. Etc.


    by artappraiser on Sun, 06/14/2020 - 9:18pm

    Problems in academics seem to be a core issue. Some academics have lost contact with their students. Instead of teachers reassessing their own biases, they see the students as the problem. Any opposing view is taken as an attack. Opponents are dismissed as the "woke". 

    "White Fragility" is a fraud. Kendi and Coates are flawed, etc. etc. "Woke" means that Whiteness is under attack. I will bet that NASCAR and NFL officials have read Kendi, DiAngelo, or Coates. They read and made changes in their organizations

    The "woke" are doing protests. The argument is that " woke" protests and toppling statues do nothing. But, legislators and mayors are working on change. The complaining academics have nothing of value to offer, so they stand on the sidelines and complain.

    If the complaining academics version of Liberalism was of any use, "Woke" culture would not have been able to gain a toehold.

    It is an argument, but I am arguing that the complaining academics have passed their sell by date.

    The complaining academics are holding a pity olympics party

     


    by rmrd0000 on Sun, 06/14/2020 - 10:36pm

