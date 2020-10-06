Wakeup: Trump Doesn't Need a Majority
Before You Board That Chopper...
Radio Free Tom's Reality Check
Long but worth it explanation onf Mandamus & options (including Marty's prior piece linked within)
https://www.justsecurity.org/70656/four-remarkable-arguments-in-dojs-lat...
A 70 year old coronavirus survivor in Seattle has received a hospital bill charging him $1,122,501.04 for life saving healthcare. The bill is 181 pages long. https://t.co/hPuVY3FpOx— Liam Stack (@liamstack) June 13, 2020
Just published harmonized @lisdata for the US (based on Current Population Survey) allow a first look at what happened to US incomes between 2016 and 18.
Graph below shows strong real growth throughout but highest for the very poor (left) and very rich (right).
Gini unchanged. pic.twitter.com/VCNGvzEgLe
Americans have a history of supporting causes in the abstract, then retreating.
By Andrea Benjamin @ WashingtonPost.com, June 11. She is an associate professor of African and African American studies at the University of Oklahoma, is the author of "Racial Coalition Building in Local Elections: Elite Cues and Cross-Ethnic Voting."
Some 54 scientists have resigned or been fired as a result of an ongoing investigation by the National Institutes of Health into the failure of NIH grantees to disclose financial ties to foreign governments. In 93% of those cases, the hidden funding came from a Chinese institution.
Chicago had the deadliest weekend of gun violence so far this year.— Team ENOUGH (@Team_Enough) June 8, 2020
The deaths included many younger people, including several 18-year-olds and victims in their 20s. Among those injured were a 15-year-old and three 17-year-olds. #GunReformNowhttps://t.co/ukOYhlkMZc
Public health workers are getting death threats.— Andy Slavitt @ (@ASlavitt) June 14, 2020
These aren’t our finest moments as a nation. https://t.co/XufUWp2rfb
Is the President of the United States physically well? pic.twitter.com/6R4GExT0KL— The Lincoln Project (@ProjectLincoln) June 13, 2020
Atlanta Mayor Keisha Bottoms just announced that police Chief Erika Shields is stepping aside following fatal police shooting of #RayshardBrooks https://t.co/0CWhLK2yK6— philip lewis (@Phil_Lewis_) June 13, 2020
We had previously scheduled our #MAGA Rally in Tulsa, Oklahoma, for June 19th – a big deal. Unfortunately, however, this would fall on the Juneteenth Holiday. Many of my African American friends and supporters have reached out to suggest that we consider changing the date out...
A powerful series of maps showing how the Georgia Floyd protests reached every part of the country.
Amazing thread https://t.co/XBd5TRNzIH— Borzou Daragahi (@borzou) June 13, 2020
A new book reveals that Melania Trump was using her delayed arrival to the White House as leverage for renegotiating her prenuptial agreement with Trump.https://t.co/PzKTK2BO17— Kyle Griffin (@kylegriffin1) June 12, 2020
Article is free of paywall. By Olivia Nuzzi
Follow me for a second: What if we adjudicated social guilt via some sort of system of rules, interpreted by disinterested specialists, with a sample of citizens making the final call, instead of whatever viralizes into a virtual mob via this service?https://t.co/6ppLMijRQM— Antonio García Martínez (@antoniogm) June 8, 2020
When Trump gives commencement speech at West Point, one of the new Army officers he will be addressing will be an Indian-American woman breaking a barrier as old as the 218-year-old military academy -- first observant Sikh to graduate.— Annie Karni (@anniekarni) June 13, 2020
https://t.co/fJGyCpI0P4
Marty was too polite to mention that unless learned counsel was a total schmuck, the DoJ would not make these arguments unless it were merely laying the groundwork for the Trump pardon to cloak itself in virtue for the rubes, OR as part of the "believe this preposterous lie as bitch slap" apparat, in this case the prospective bitch is John Roberts (the other four having already fully given it up...)
One of the worst aspect of Trump is how his foul insistence on your reporting rain whe he pisses on you has echoed throughout the federal bureaucracy with catastrophic ressulting incompetence.
by jollyroger on Wed, 06/10/2020 - 1:34pm
Gleeson *BATTERS* Flynn (& Trump)
by PeraclesPlease on Wed, 06/10/2020 - 2:05pm
Underway:
DC Circuit Oral Argument
by moat on Fri, 06/12/2020 - 3:29pm
Powell is getting push back from even Rao.
by moat on Fri, 06/12/2020 - 3:43pm
Wall lost it with saying a judge couldnt complain if a prosecutor was dismissing for a friend, or that He could quickly ask fór a writ of Mandamus too. I wonder if all those unjustified Brady claims will bite Powell. Also, since when does prosecution rather than judge control contempt charges?
by PeraclesPlease on Fri, 06/12/2020 - 4:24pm
I think Wall had his back more up against the selfsame with Henderson pressing why Sullivan should not complete the hearings as promptly scheduled.
None of the judges got into the weeds regarding the abandoning of a guilty plea as an "Article 3" matter. Wall stayed away from that sort of thing while Powell doubled down upon it.
That Rao made such a big deal about Amicae when the other judges did not suggests a differential in their rulings.
by moat on Fri, 06/12/2020 - 5:21pm
Emptywheel responds but I think her observation does not get Wall's argument quite right. Wall is arguing that if even if there is something funky going on here, District Court is the wrong place to argue about it.
I wager the pointed questions about why the DOJ did not also file a plea for Mandamus will enter into the decisions.
by moat on Fri, 06/12/2020 - 7:50pm
wow, Increase Mather risen from the grave, witches and papists around every corner, pray!
by artappraiser on Sun, 06/14/2020 - 1:17am
Was it writzen by human hand?
by PeraclesPlease on Sun, 06/14/2020 - 1:25am
It's quite satisfying watching the hoaxsters and these third rate lawyers writhe in demonic agony as their most prominent frame-up is dismantled before their eyes.
If Powell hadn't taken his case pro bono and Barr appointed a US Attorney from outside the swamp to investigate he wouldn't have had a chance to expose the truth. If the government doesn't write him a very big check he has a Civil Rights case against the perps who framed him and they can strip them of every dime they possess.
by Anonymous (not verified) on Sun, 06/14/2020 - 2:04am
So Flynn didnt work for the Turks even as he entered the NSA position?
He didnt discuss with Russia avoiding responding to the US government's sanctions for hacking the US election?
He didnt report back to Trump but withhold evidence from the FBI that He did?
Flynn didnt lie to the FBI plus withhold the truth despite multiple helpful promptings, despite every kid who ever watched Joe Gannon on Dragnet knowing this is illegal?
Mike Flynn, General and intelligence expert and incoming National Security Advisor, with 30 years of experience, could lie like a motherfucker to the FBI, plead guilty *twice*, and then change his kind because he was "misled"? Well if he's so fucking stupid how did he rise to the top and how would he "advise" against far more cunning And antagonistic forileign enemies who *wouldn't* drop hints and refresh his memory?
How fucking low and stupid can you go, Nonny? Civil Rights case my ass - He should be imprisoned with Trump for conspiring with the enemy. Get stuffed. This isnt a coopted rightwing fanboi site. Flynn Is a convicted criminal who's lucky he didnt get 20 years.
by PeraclesPlease on Sun, 06/14/2020 - 7:05am
As a result of the Apocalyptic world-view of your interlocutor, challenging his or her statements with evidence to the contrary is to advance upon an undefended position. The claims made by the Horse with No Name are always couched in the vernacular of the future; The illusion of present appearances will be torn away in coming days; The snowflakes will melt with the arrival of Spring; The enemies of God will gnash their teeth, etcetera, etcetera, etcetera.
This emphasis upon future revelation is reflected in the hysterical style of Devin Nunes, who has been promising the impending light of cleansing justice since the first days of the Trump administration. He is still hard at it, hobbling from Dobbs to Dobbs like a latter day Jeremiah proclaiming light at the end of the tunnel via Revelations 18:8.
Welcome to the Branch Covidians. Please pay the receptionist on the way out.
by moat on Sun, 06/14/2020 - 10:32am
Bring on The Rapture - I'm ready. Got my own raptors.
by PeraclesPlease on Sun, 06/14/2020 - 10:47am
I view eschatology as a form of revenge porn that weakens the power of the Logos and the teachings of the Good Book.
I'm not religious but its' language is the only tool available to describe the evil being displayed by the mob today. When a soulless commie quotes the Bible it does send a spiritual chill down my spine.
The Nunes Memo was ridiculed by the Marxist Mob and the deep state with their quislings tried to destroy him. They failed and everything in that memo has been verified and documented.
Does Marcy still brag about being a stooge informant for the FBI providing 'evidence' to further the Collusion Delusion? I'd love to read that 302 or listen to those FBI Agents laugh about the day they had to interview the lady in the tin-foil hat'
by Anonymous (not verified) on Sun, 06/14/2020 - 3:13pm
Jonathan Chait is on the same page regarding the General Ripper reference. As Chait says: " his argument is difficult to rebut." This feature reflects the other half of what Samuel Johnson had in mind when he said:
As Karen Carpenter nearly said, self-professed patriots along with self-professed agents of God, always get me down.
by moat on Sun, 06/14/2020 - 9:31am
Along with her fascinated homage to charismatic totalitarian leaders, Superstar, as well as the Maoist: "Just like me, the crowd longs to be Close To You"
by PeraclesPlease on Sun, 06/14/2020 - 9:53am